Man struck, killed in Phoenix by driver suspected of being impaired

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A man was fatally struck while crossing Camelback Road near Seventh Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man was crossing Camelback Road mid-block when he was hit by a vehicle going west, said Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson with Phoenix police. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police suspect the driver, also a man, was impaired. He remained on the scene and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

An investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man struck, killed in Phoenix by driver suspected of being impaired

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

