Polk County, IA

Broadlawns severs ties with Freedom Blend coffee shop over its views on marriage and sexuality

By Michaela Ramm, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

Broadlawns Medical Center has severed ties with a religiously affiliated coffee shop just four months into its contract, saying some of the business's beliefs on marriage and sexuality are at odds with the hospital's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

The Polk County public hospital ended its agreement last week with Freedom Blend Coffee, which had opened a shop on the first floor of the inpatient wing in May. The coffee shop's last day of business was Sept. 14.

The dispute centers around anti-LGBTQ beliefs maintained by Freedom For Youth Ministries, a Christian organization that operates Freedom Blend Coffee.

According to hospital officials in emails obtained by the Des Moines Register, the statements of faith listed on Freedom For Youth's website "do not align themselves with the values of Broadlawns Medical Center."

“Broadlawns chooses to partner with organizations that are inclusive and accepting of everyone’s differences," Renee Hardman, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said in a statement. "We want our patients, staff and visitors to feel welcome to be their whole selves — emotionally and psychologically.”

Freedom For Youth Ministries declined to comment.

Despite facing some online backlash, Broadlawns only received praise for its decision at the hospital's Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Courtney Reyes, executive director of One Iowa, the LGBTQ civil rights organization, said it was an important step in building trust with the LBGTQ community in Iowa.

"Being able to see these hidden paths and do what's right even in the face of loud public criticism is what it means to be a leader," she said. "And while it's going to continue to be tough in the short term, the reward in the long term is substantial — You get to earn the trust of the community whose trust has been betrayed so many times before."

Freedom For Youth employees, volunteers required to follow 'statement of faith'

Freedom For Youth Ministries, which was founded in 2003, operates after-school curriculum and training programs for high schoolers and young adults in central Iowa.

Its coffee shop Freedom Blend opened in 2011 to offer young adults religiously-focused employment training opportunities, according to its website. Its main location is at 2329 Hickman Road in Des Moines.

Freedom For Youth officials state on its website all employees and volunteers, except youth participants, are required to "agree to and abide by" a statement of faith , including its values on sexuality, marriage and abortion.

Included in this statement are the organization's beliefs that marriage should be between a man and a woman; that homosexuality is "sinful and offensive," comparable to incest and bestiality; and that "rejection of one’s biological sex is a rejection of the image of God within that person."

The letter ending the contract with Freedom Blend was sent to its executive director, Mark Nelson, on Aug. 16 by Broadlawns President and CEO Anthony Coleman and Hardman, who currently serves as the at-large member for the West Des Moines City Council. Hardman was hired as the hospital's DEI officer in April .

"I feel strongly it is the RIGHT thing to do. DEI work is not easy," she wrote in an email to Coleman on Aug. 13.

Initial concerns raised in August by Broadlawns physician

Documents show concerns raised by a physician to Broadlawns leadership prompted Hardman to take a closer look at Freedom Blend's values, which ultimately lead to the hospital's decision to end its contract early.

In an email sent July 28, Dr. Dylan Lowe, who identified himself as a PRN emergency department staff member, said Freedom For Youth's statements on marriage and sexuality as well as its anti-abortion statements were "problematic to me as a physician who takes pride in caring for each individual patient regardless or race, religion, gender or sexuality."

"These statements also seem to contradict some of the core values of Broadlawns and their efforts on inclusivity," he wrote in an email to Hardman.

Richard Barrett, legal counsel for Broadlawns, agreed, stating in an email that as a secular government institution, the hospital "is bound legally by different standards and laws related to diversity." He also pointed out the decision is consistent with others Broadlawns has made, including a move to end a nursing student agreement with Catholic Health Initiatives over a disagreement on following Catholic directives.

"While Freedom of Youth is not commanding us to adopt their views explicitly, it might appear to the public that we are endorsing their views, which is reason enough to terminate," he said.

Hospital hears from supporters, but no opponents, at public meeting

At Tuesday's board meeting, a handful of supporters — including local elected officials — offered their public support for the move and applauded hospital leadership for their commitment for creating an inclusive environment.

Reyes pointed to a recent health needs assessment conducted by One Iowa that found 15% of LGBTQ Iowans reported being turned away by their health care provider because of anti-LGBTQ bias in the past year.

Many Iowans within that community fear harassment by their medical providers, which often leads to a delay in seeking care. Reyes said an affiliation with a religious organization that opposes them would affect their relationship with Broadlawns.

"What does that do to your community trust? Trust that I know you are trying to work so hard to get," she said. "How is that person ever going to walk into your facility and trust that they're going to have a good experience with you?"

Supporters also pointed out that as a publicly-funded institution, Broadlawns should not align itself to religious beliefs.

"Everybody has the right to believe whatever they choose to believe, and certainly churches have the right to dictate with their doctrines and dogmas what is and what is not acceptable behavior by their membership, and to state that and proudly proclaim it," Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy said. "But I would remind everyone that this is certainly not their church. This is a public hospital that is publicly funded."

Iowa Rep. Ako Abdul‑Samad, a Democrat representing Des Moines, said it's important Broadlawns continues to offer services for all Iowans.

"We must stand up for what's right, we must speak out for what's right and we must make sure our hospital serves every individual, no matter how small or how old, because that's our responsibility for our community hospital," he said. "Broadlawns has done that and we want them to carry on."

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com, at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Broadlawns severs ties with Freedom Blend coffee shop over its views on marriage and sexuality

#Marriages#Homosexuality#Sex#Coffee Shop#Banned Books Week#Food Drink#Racism#Broadlawns Medical Center#Freedom Blend Coffee#Christian#Freedom For Youth#White House#Iowans#Board Of Trustees
