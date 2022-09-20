ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socorro, TX

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
