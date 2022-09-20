Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
NMSP investigating deaths of 2 people in Las Cruces as possible 'murder-suicide'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State Police identified two individuals who were found dead at a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. The bodies of Emilia Rueda, 20, and Carlos Esparza, 19, were found at 1491 Alamo St, police confirmed. "At this point, it appears likely that this...
KFOX 14
VIDEO: Las Cruces woman shot to death told deputies her husband had 'mental issues'
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New lapel video was released regarding two separate domestic disputes between a Las Cruces couple before the incident where the man allegedly shot and killed his wife on Sunday. The woman killed, 48-year-old Kimberly Yacone, is believed to have been murdered by her husband...
KFOX 14
Suspect who wore clown mask in El Paso attempted robbery leaving 1 injured arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after being accused of walking up to a victim wearing a clown mask and shooting the victim in a robbery attempt in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 20-year-old Dorian Carlos Reveles on Wednesday. The incident took place at 8631 North...
KFOX 14
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
KFOX 14
Car Seat Safety Program kicks off Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A program to help parents make sure they are using a car seat properly Kicks off Saturday. University Medical Center will host the event on "National Seat Check Saturday". The event will held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the El...
KFOX 14
911 Call: Stepson tells dispatcher Kimberly Yacone was shot in head by husband
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — **Editors note: The 911 audio and details in this story contain language and descriptions that may be disturbing to some. The 911 call made by Kimberly Yacone's stepson after she was reportedly shot and killed by her husband Robert Yacone was released on Wednesday.
KFOX 14
Man allegedly shoots wife with shotgun at Picacho Hills home with teenage son home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Court documents for a man accused of killing his wife in their Las Cruces home provided a timeline leading up to Kimberly Yacone's death. The couple's 17-year-old son was home when the alleged shooting happened Sunday night at 6530 Vista De Oro. Robert Kevin...
KFOX 14
New Mexico State Police investigate 2 people found dead in Las Cruces home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating two people that were found dead inside a home in Las Cruces Wednesday. Police said they are investigating at 1491 Alamo St. "The investigation is in very preliminary stages and information is limited," an NMSP...
KFOX 14
El Paso woman accused of assaulting CBP officer at Paso del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested this week at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry on criminal charges related to her alleged assault on a federal law enforcement officer. According to court documents, 19-year-old Shailene Ashanty Gutierrez, entered the U.S. from Mexico at...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan who received tainted gas from Circle K awaiting reimbursement
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso man said he filled his tank with water-contaminated gasoline last month. “They drained the tank and they told me that it was 90 percent of water from the fuel that I got there,” said Mike Williams, a Circle K customer.
KFOX 14
Sheriff: Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order not filed before murder of Kimberly Yacone
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — A shooting that left a Las Cruces woman dead on Sunday has raised concerns about the efficiency of New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. The Red Flag Law or Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order went into effect in 2020 and aimed to take away firearms from people who may pose a threat to themselves or others.
KFOX 14
El Paso to offer 1 millionth vaccine in 'Petco Love's vaccinated and love initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services and Petco Loves continue their series of pet wellness clinics, with another free opportunity for pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and microchipped on Sunday. During the event, one pet will be the 1-Millionth vaccinated pet in the...
KFOX 14
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: How do you feel about the portrayal of El Paso across the nation?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In this week's Carpe Diem, I asked viewers what they thought of the image of El Paso as the humanitarian crisis is projected on news outlets all over the country. Debi Alvidrez on Facebook said:. "El Paso is rarely portrayed in a positive light....
KFOX 14
El Paso CBP officers make multiple narcotic seizures in the past days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple narcotic smuggling attempts within the past few days. “CBP officers remain focused on their drug interdiction mission,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We...
KFOX 14
Tornillo Bridge to be demolished and rebuilt with new safety features
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Tornillo Bridge, which was built in 1962, will be demolished and replaced with a new one. The Texas Department of Transportation announced the Tornillo Bridge Replacement project started last week. TxDOT Bridge Survey Supervisor Zithai Soto said the new bridge will have upgraded...
KFOX 14
Prevention groups ramp up Narcan education efforts as overdoses increase in Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The growing number of drug or opioid overdoses in the Borderland has led prevention groups to ramp up their efforts to educate people on how to administer a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. Naloxone, which is commonly known by the brand name...
KFOX 14
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
KFOX 14
DA considers seeking help from state Attorney General on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — District Attorney Yvonne Rosales is considering requesting help from the Texas Attorney General to prosecute the alleged Walmart shooter. Rosales filed a letter on September 13 and sent it to several federal and state officials, among them Texas Governor Greg Abbott and U.S Attorney General Merrick Garland.
