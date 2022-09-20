ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

FanSided

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads announces HOF Class of 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School will honor some of its greatest sports teams and figures next week. The Blue Raiders announced the Horseheads Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee Class of 2022. This year’s list includes two memorable New York State Championship teams and the legendary Tom Jansen. Teams and families will be honored […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Homer, NY
Homer, NY
Homer, NY
orangefizz.net

Is Syracuse Getting Disrespected For Its Win Over Purdue?

Garrett Shrader threw the pass. Oronde Gadsden caught the pass and got a foot in bounds. Syracuse showed resiliency throughout the afternoon. The Orange counterpunched every time they trailed in the fourth quarter, and the offense has been a breath of fresh air compared to recent years. So why does...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Susan E. Victory – September 21, 2022

Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world and US until the 1980s when she met the love of her life, Barry, and settled in Oswego to raise her family. She later worked as a machine operator for Hutamaki.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Homer
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A last gasp of summery weather could bring strong storms to Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. – The last summerlike day for awhile in Central New York will bring another chance for strong thunderstorms. “A strong cold front is expected to move through the region this evening through tonight,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather alert. “This front will be accompanied by thunderstorms, which may produce strong to severe wind gusts along with heavy downpours.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York

Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
ROME, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Phelps quadruplets now home with parents and big brothers

PHELPS, N.Y. — In a small home along a quiet road in Phelps, the Smith family plays with their goat, feeds their big pig, and lets their chickens roam. It’s a bit of a zoo outside and maybe inside too. Karissa VanCamp-Smith and her husband Dillion Smith are...
PHELPS, NY

