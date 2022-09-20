Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Michels says he would sign abortion ban with rape, incest exceptions
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels indicated he would be open to allowing for exceptions to the state’s abortion ban in the cases of rape or incest if the Legislature sends him a bill. Michels said during an interview on the conservative talk radio show the...
fox47.com
Gov. Evers calls special session to amend constitution to allow public vote on abortion
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has called for a special session of the Wisconsin State Legislature to take up a constitutional amendment that would allow the public to vote on a referendum concerning the state’s controversial 1849 abortion law. The pre-Civil War law criminalizes abortion with no...
fox47.com
What does the identity of 'The 608' look like with an additional area code?
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Residents of south-central and southwestern Wisconsin will soon have another area code available to them: 353. This addition comes after available phone numbers tied to the 608 area code are set to run out within a year and a half. Jeff Gustin is the owner of...
fox47.com
DNR urges game-hunters take precautions with bird flu in the air this fall
WISCONSIN — This fall, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials want game-hunters to be cautious of bird flu in the air by remembering some simple tips. The highly pathogenic avian influenza or bird flu was first detected in Wisconsin and the Midwest for the first time in years this March, causing many farmers to have to kill their flocks and avoid bringing birds to live shows and exhibitions.
Comments / 0