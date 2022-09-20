ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

DNR urges game-hunters take precautions with bird flu in the air this fall

WISCONSIN — This fall, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials want game-hunters to be cautious of bird flu in the air by remembering some simple tips. The highly pathogenic avian influenza or bird flu was first detected in Wisconsin and the Midwest for the first time in years this March, causing many farmers to have to kill their flocks and avoid bringing birds to live shows and exhibitions.
