SBLive Ohio's football Top 25: Lakota West is the new No. 1, Massillon in Top 10

The Firebirds took the top spot with a win over Princeton while Massillon's upset over St. Edward puts the Tigers at No. 8

Photo by Michael Noyes

With so many games between top 25 teams, there were bound to be shake-ups, and shake-ups there were. There's a new number one, a team climbing five spots into the top 5, two new top 10 entries, and even a Top 25 debut by a Division VII program.

1. Lakota West, West Chester (5-0) Last Week: 3

With a resume that includes wins over St. Xavier and previously undefeated Princeton, the Firebirds take over the top spot in the SBLive Ohio Top 25. Lakota West shut down the Princeton passing game, holding RJ West to only 42 yards and no touchdowns. Mitch Bolden was his own two-headed monster, passing for 131 yards and rushing for 71 yards with a pair of TDs on the night. The Firebirds host Hamilton on Friday.

2. Archbishop Hoban, Akron (5-0) Last Week: 1

No disrespect to the Knights as they still look like one of the favorites to win the Division II state championship in December. University at Buffalo commit Lamar Sperling continues to make his case for Mr. Football with 232 yards and three touchdowns against previously undefeated St. Ignatius. The Knights get another Top 25 opponent this week when they head to Walsh Jesuit.

3. Archbishop Moeller, Cincinnati (5-0) Last Week: 8

The Crusaders scored on their first possession of the game, then the offense stalled against a battle-tested St. X team. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Jordan Marshall would find the endzone twice to seal the win for Moeller. The 4-star recruit tallied 130 yards on the ground, hitting the century mark for the fifth time in five games this season. Moeller continues Greater Catholic Conference South play when they head to La Salle on Friday.

4. Princeton, Cincinnati (4-1) Last Week: 2

The Vikings' only score of the night came on a Zion Mason 92-yard punt return. Aside from special teams, Princeton could not move the ball with any consistency against the Lakota West defense. Things don't get much easier for the Vikings with undefeated Fairfield on the road this Friday.

5. Toledo Central Catholic (4-1) Last Week: 5

The Irish defense came alive in a 28-7 win over St. John's Jesuit in Three Rivers Athletic Conference play. TCC only allowed six completed passes all night. Chris Edmonds was the backbone of the Irish offense, rushing for 134 yards and three touchdowns. TCC heads to Lima Senior this coming Friday.

6. St. Xavier, Cincinnati (2-3) Last Week: 4

Even as the Bombers suffered their third loss of the season, there were several positive takeaways. Jack O'Malley went 21-for-30 with 230 yards passing and the Bombers outgained Moeller, 355 yards to 276. St. Xavier was a respectable 11-for-19 on converting third downs. The gauntlet of a schedule continues with a GCL South game at Elder on Friday.

7. Fairfield, Fairfield (5-0) Last Week: 11

It appeared that Oak Hills could pull off the biggest upset in Week 5 as their game with Fairfield was tied going into halftime. However, the Indians rammed the ball into the teeth of the Oak Hills defense, scoring three rushing touchdowns to end the game with a 45-17 victory. Talon Fisher and Ki'Arran Love both hit the century mark as the Indians ran for 370 yards and five touchdowns on the night. The Indians will host Princeton in a top 10 showdown on Friday night.

8. Massillon (4-1) Last Week: 14

The Tigers allowed 49 points to Moeller on opening night. In their four games since, they have allowed 47 points. That includes the points allowed to St. Edward in the Tigers' 31-28 win on Friday night. The Tigers have righted the ship and have all the momentum in the world going into Week 6. That's good because their next opponent is an undefeated Austintown-Fitch squad.

9. St. Edward, Lakewood (4-1) Last Week: 5

On the other hand, there is the defending D-I state champions who suffered their first loss since last season, breaking an 11-game winning streak. The Eagles never found an answer for Jalen Slaughter, who threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns on the night. Special teams will share some of the blame as the Eagles went 0-for-4 on field goal attempts. St. Edward hosts Rock Creek Christian (Maryland) this Saturday.

10. Springfield (4-0) Last Week: 7

The Wildcats dominated Beavercreek from kickoff to the final horn on Friday night, winning 49-17. Bryce Schondelmyer threw for 343 yards and six touchdowns, connecting with six different receivers on the night. Daylen Bradley led the corps with seven catches for 126 yards and two scores. The Wildcats host Kettering Fairmont in conference play this Friday.

11. Elder, Cincinnati (4-1) Last Week: 12

The Panthers have been easy to overlook in the first half of the season. However, after knocking off the defending Kentucky 6A state champions, it's nearly impossible to write them off. Louisville St. Xavier led 13-10 in the third, before the Panthers came back with a 33-yard touchdown run from Ben Schoster and Zack Gutekunst interception to seal a 24-13 win. Elder hosts Cincinnati St. Xavier on Friday in GCL South play.

12. Kings, Kings Mills (5-0) Last Week: 15

So much for previously undefeated Milford being a challenge. The Knights forced five turnovers throughout the game as they handed Milford their first loss, 41-7. Paul Kelly had two picks on defense while Michael Mussari caught 8 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns on offense. The Knights head to West Clermont to face a tough Wolves defense.

13. Avon (4-1) Last Week: 18

The Avon faithful made themselves known in the Eagles' 48-6 win over Elyria on Friday. Elyria was plagued with nine first half penalties including six false starts. Every chance Elyria was sabotaged with penalties or momentum shifting stops on defense. The Eagles head into the heart of their schedule next week with North Ridgeville at home.

14. Medina (4-1) Last Week: 9

Medina's offense has not been a question since Danny Stoddard started putting up Drew Allar-like numbers. However, the Battling Bees' defense remains a question. Medina came away with a 56-35 win over Strongsville after trailing 21-7 at one point. The Bees have a winless Euclid next week with Mentor waiting in Week 7.

15. St. Ignatius, Cleveland (3-1) Last Week: 10

The offense never got going in week 5 against Hoban, while the defense, like many others before them, had no answers for Lamar Sperling. The Wildcats will look to rebound when they head up north to face River Rouge (Michigan) on Friday.

16. Winton Woods, Cincinnati (5-0) Last Week: 13

Trey Cornist only touched the ball nine times on Friday, but did he make those touches count. The Georgia Tech commit ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors' 41-7 blowout of Little Miami. Winton Woods hosts Anderson this coming week, with the Eastern Cincinnati Conference on the line in Week 7 when they head to Kings.

17. Mentor (2-2) Last Week: 16

The Cardinals were off last week. They head to Brunswick this Friday.

18. Riverside, Painesville (4-1) Last Week: 17

After ending Chardon's impressive 31-game win streak, the Beavers rode that momentum to a 59-0 win over of Western Reserve Conference rival Madison. Riverside held Madison to only 38 yards of total offense and two first downs all night. The Beavers head to Mayfield this week.

19. Walsh Jesuit, Cuyahoga Falls (4-1) Last Week: NR

The Warriors have been feasting on the opposition all season long. Their 49-7 win at Columbus St. Francis DeSales is just another example of how dominant this team can be. After a combined opponents' record of 7-15 through five weeks, the Warriors get a true test this coming week when they host Hoban on Friday night.

20. Centerville (5-0) Last Week: NR

Northmont's time in the SBLive Top 25 was short-lived thanks to the Elks. After a back-and-forth first quarter, it was all Centerville in the final 36 minutes. Drake Wells threw for a career-best 319 yards and three touchdowns last Friday, leading the Elks to a 37-6 win over Northmont. Centerville heads to Springboro this coming Friday.

21. Highland, Medina (5-0) Last Week: NR

The Hornets may be home to one of the best defenses in Division II as of this weekend. Highland has allowed only two scores in the past four weeks, outscoring their opponents 130-13 in those contests. This past week, the Hornets suffocated Barberton for a 35-0 win, their first at Barberton since 2009. Highland will host Kent Roosevelt on Friday.

22. Chardon (4-1) Last Week: 20

Every historic win streak starts at one. The Hilltoppers got back in the win column this past week with a 31-14 win against Mayfield in Western Reserve Conference action. The Hilltoppers are still the favorites in Division III, though Region 9 is still one of the toughest in the state with Ursuline, Aurora, Canfield, and Chaney to go through. Chardon heads to Kenston in a potential classic this week.

23. Austintown-Fitch (5-0) Last Week: 23

The Falcons improved to 5-0 with a 42-20 win over Bennett (New York) on Friday night. Junior quarterback Deshawn Vaughn Jr. was efficient in his game management, going 11-for-15 with 172 yards and two touchdowns on the night.

24. Avon Lake (4-1) Last Week: 22

The Shoremen are back in the win column with a 35-21 win of Berea-Midpark. Berea-Midpark jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Jeremy Dzik took over. The senior quarterback passed for 206 yards and two touchdowns, plus 46 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. The Shoremen host Midview on Friday.

25. Marion Local, Maria Stein (5-0) Last Week: NR

Going all the way down to Division VII to round out the SBLive Top 25, the Flyers hold the state's longest active win streak at 21 following a 38-16 win over New Bremen on Friday. Marion Local is one of the most decorated football programs in Ohio, winning eight state championships over the past 11 seasons. The Flyers head to Versailles to face the defending Division V state champions on Friday night.