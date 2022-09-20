Read full article on original website
Traffic cleared on I-39/90 after overturned semi caused delays
MADISON, Wis. — I-39/90 north of the Highway 151 interchange has reopened after an overturned semi blocked traffic for a little over an hour. The semi caused significant traffic delays backing up as far south as the Highway 30 interstate interchange. Officials with Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation said the...
16-year-old injured in attack at Madison East High School, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Four teens could be facing adult criminal charges after a fight at East High School that left another student getting injured. In an incident report, police said officers responded to the school just before 2 p.m. for a report of a battery. The victim, a 16-year-old boy was in an empty classroom around lunch when the group approached him and attacked him.
17-year-old Madison girl located; AMBER Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. — State authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old girl from Madison after law enforcement found her Thursday afternoon. Officials didn’t say what condition Laniyah Hampton was in when they found her; law enforcement had been searching for her since Thursday morning when the Hampton’s mother called police saying the girl was potentially in “imminent danger.”
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February, according to online court records. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of...
Quadren Wilson's family unsatisfied with only one agent charged in February shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Hours after an officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice was charged for his role in the shooting of Quadren Wilson on Madison’s northeast side earlier this year, Wilson’s family and supporters said they consider the charge a step toward justice but not far enough.
Maintenance on credit, debit payment systems to impact most city parking garages Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers heading to downtown Madison may need to plan ahead if planning on parking in city parking garages and lots this weekend. Parking Division officials said credit card payment machines for parking spaces around the city will like experience outages starting at 7 a.m. Saturday due to network maintenance. The outage will affect nearly all city-owned parking garages and lots.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds grand opening event for new location
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin showed its new home to the public Friday afternoon as part of a two-day grand opening ceremony. The humane society’s new location at 4700 South County Highway G south of Janesville includes more than 40 acres of land and upgrades like a surgery suite to replace a surgery truck, said Faith Stephens, the humane society’s community outreach coordinator.
Second ancient canoe pulled from Lake Mendota—dating back to 1,000 B.C.
MADISON, Wis. — With a bit of help, another ancient piece of history has sailed home to the Ho-Chunk Nation–and marked Lake Mendota as having preserved the oldest canoe ever discovered in the Great Lakes region. Maritime archaeologists with the Wisconsin Historical Society alongside members of Wisconsin’s Native...
'It's really a win-win': Madison Fire Department recruits veterans to fill job openings
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department on Tuesday hosted a job fair aimed at recruiting military veterans to fill the department’s vacancies. Assimilating into civilian life can be a challenge for veterans, but working for the fire department allows them to continue serving their community. Becoming firefighters is not just a seamless transition, but veterans are often the best candidates the department can find, Fire Chief Chris Carbon said.
The push for more women behind the badge
This under-representation of women in policing undermines public safety. That's according to research from a coalition that aims to put more women behind the badge. The Madison Police Department is listed as part of this movement and it has a big goal to bring in more women. It recently tweeted what it pictures for its future.
Screamin' Acres Haunted House to open October 1 with "LOCKUP"
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Fright-filled nights will return to Stoughton next month when Screamin’ Acres Haunted House opens its doors. The haunted house, which will celebrate its 11th season this year, now features four attractions including the new “LOCKUP.” The new set of scares takes you through a creepy prison where the inmates are in control.
Delta Beer Lab takes the fight against domestic violence to the taproom
MADISON, Wis. — A local brewery came up with a way to help stop domestic violence this month. Delta Beer Lab, based in Madison, partnered with Milwaukee-based Third Space Brewing to roll out a new beer called “One in Four.” One in four women and one in nine men in the community are affected by domestic violence, hence the name.
Operation Ruck 22 aims to raise awareness about veteran suicides
MADISON, Wis. — An event aiming to raise awareness about veteran suicides is taking place in Madison this weekend. The seventh-annual Operation Ruck 22 will see participants march 18 kilometers to symbolize the 18 veterans who die by suicide each day, Timothy La Sage, the military and veterans inclusion lead at WPS Health Solutions, said.
Madison mayor proposes $1,000 bonus for thousands of city employees
MADISON, Wis. – Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is pushing a proposal that could get thousands of city employees some extra cash by early next year. Rhodes-Conway said thanks to a multi-million dollar surplus, the city can afford to give its full-time and part-time employees, roughly 2,900 people, a one-time payment of $1,000.
Absentee ballots en route to voters who've submitted requests
MADISON, Wis. — Absentee ballots for the upcoming November election are now on their way to voters who’ve already submitted a request to local election officials. Voters who are casting their votes with an absentee ballot this year should make sure that their ballot certificate envelope is fully sealed and completed before returning it to the Madison Clerk’s Office, according to guidance from the city.
