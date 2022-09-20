MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department on Tuesday hosted a job fair aimed at recruiting military veterans to fill the department’s vacancies. Assimilating into civilian life can be a challenge for veterans, but working for the fire department allows them to continue serving their community. Becoming firefighters is not just a seamless transition, but veterans are often the best candidates the department can find, Fire Chief Chris Carbon said.

