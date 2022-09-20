Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
Johnstown officials unveil American Rescue Plan grant award winners
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Multiple organizations around Johnstown are set to receive a portion of $3.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials say the Johnstown community is still struggling since the pandemic and this grant funding should be able to help bring back a sense of normalcy.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Highlights $1.75 Million Investment in Community at Braddock Carnegie Library Groundbreaking
Governor Tom Wolf joined the ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations at the Braddock Carnegie Library today and highlighted his $1.75 million investment to support the project that will serve as a safe, welcoming, educational space for the local community. “I’m proud to support the legacy of the Braddock Carnegie Library and...
WJAC TV
How Johnstown organizations will use grant funding to feed those in need
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Thursday, members of Johnstown City Council revealed the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. On Friday, we took a closer look at the “food-based” grant recipients, which made up nearly $800,000 of the total funding, to see how that money will be used to better serve local children and their families.
WJAC TV
Weekend marks anniversary of Civil War era conference being held in Altoona
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This weekend marks 160 years since the governors of the union states, during the Civil War era, met in our area. On September 24th and 25th of 1862, 13 state leaders, or representatives from their offices, met in Altoona to discuss the ongoing war effort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times
A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
Oz, Fetterman showdown has taken center-stage in midterms battle: Here is what Pennsylvania voters had to say
Voters in a rural Pennsylvania county were split when it came to the heated battle for U.S. Senate brewing in the state between Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz, a political newcomer. Fox News Digital spoke to a number of residents in Indiana County,...
wtae.com
Westmoreland County man accused of leaving obscene and vulgar voicemails for members of Congress
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Hempfield Township man allegedly left hundreds of obscene and vulgar voicemails for nearly three dozen members of Congress. Mark Ray, 62, is facing several misdemeanor charges. Police said he called the U.S. Capitol switchboard about 1,400 times between January 2020 and August 2022. Police...
erienewsnow.com
Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations
The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
How sweet! Local fudge company employs autistic individuals, partners with War Memorial
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Events held at the 1st Summit Arena in Johnstown just got a little sweeter!. A small fudge company landed a deal with the arena and their treats will be sold at all events beginning in October. Spectrum Fudge was created by a Johnstown native and...
WJAC TV
'They don't want to see me die:' Johnstown woman searching for live kidney donor
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Among the thousands of people in the United States looking for a kidney donor, a Cambria County woman is one of them. Betty Fabina of Johnstown -- also known as 'Peanut' -- has been battling kidney disease for over a decade. She has been...
Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members
HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
John Fetterman holds campaign rally in Indiana Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman rallied with supporters in Indiana County on Tuesday night.Fetterman told the crowd that recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy.He also asked them to raise their hands if they or a loved one had a health challenge in their life."Most of those hands came up," Fetterman said. "I truly, truly hope that you do not have a doctor in your life laughing at you, making fun of it, saying that you can't do the job. Unfortunately, I do have a doctor in my life doing that."Fetterman went on to reiterate his support for pro-abortion rights and his support for unions.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WJAC TV
Jennerstown cancels 'Fall Brawl;' cites small entry list due to supply chain issues
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Jennerstown Speedway announced this week that it has cancelled its inaugural Fall Brawl event, which was scheduled to take place next weekend, October 1. Officials say that the speedway's management team, as well as the Champion Racing Association, "mutually agreed" to the decision, citing...
WJAC TV
Silo-related rescues: a closer look at what equipment fire departments use
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Amish father and his two sons were killed Wednesday morning in Centre County in a silo accident on their family farm. Coroner Sayers says the three died as a result of asphyxiation from the gasses inside the silo. In light of that recent...
Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
WNYT
Johnstown School District postpones vote on new athletic conference
In tonight’s meeting with the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education they decided to waith another year before they switch their athletic program’s conference. Currently they’re in the Foothills Councils but they’re considering switching to the Western Athletic Conference. Opponents against the move, say this...
Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits
(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
Johnstown woman pleads guilty on charges from multi-state drug bust
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl following a multi-state drug trafficking bust. Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Sup[erseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson. From April […]
Comments / 0