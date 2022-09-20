PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman rallied with supporters in Indiana County on Tuesday night.Fetterman told the crowd that recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy.He also asked them to raise their hands if they or a loved one had a health challenge in their life."Most of those hands came up," Fetterman said. "I truly, truly hope that you do not have a doctor in your life laughing at you, making fun of it, saying that you can't do the job. Unfortunately, I do have a doctor in my life doing that."Fetterman went on to reiterate his support for pro-abortion rights and his support for unions.

