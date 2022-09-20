ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Johnstown officials unveil American Rescue Plan grant award winners

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Multiple organizations around Johnstown are set to receive a portion of $3.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. Officials say the Johnstown community is still struggling since the pandemic and this grant funding should be able to help bring back a sense of normalcy.
WJAC TV

How Johnstown organizations will use grant funding to feed those in need

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Thursday, members of Johnstown City Council revealed the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. On Friday, we took a closer look at the “food-based” grant recipients, which made up nearly $800,000 of the total funding, to see how that money will be used to better serve local children and their families.
Pennsylvania Business
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland man called US Capitol 1,400 times

A Westmoreland County man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment for allegedly calling the U.S. Capitol switchboard 1,400 times and leaving messages for members of Congress. According to a complaint filed by the Westmoreland County Detective Bureau, Mark E. Ray, 62, of Irwin, left “racially/ethnically charged, anti-Semitic, obscene...
erienewsnow.com

Department of Labor & Industry Awards $2.5 Million in Grants to Pennsylvania Organizations

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded $2.5 million in grants to seven Pennsylvania organizations. The chosen organizations answered the department's call for collaboration on grassroots efforts to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. Funding for the grants, awarded to the state through a competitive federal grant...
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man charged after allegedly leaving obscene, racist messages for Congress members

HEMPFIELD, Penn. — A Pennsylvania man was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment after allegedly leaving more than 200 obscene and racially-charged voicemails for Congress members, according to our affiliate KDKA. Mark Ray of Hempfield Township in Westmoreland County allegedly left messages for 35 different Congress members. Pennsylvania man hit man in head with baseball […]
WTAJ

Clearfield County pastor set to retire in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – There will be a new pastor at the Clearfield Presbyterian Church. This news comes after current Pastor Jimmy Hopper announced his retirement. Hopper is from San Antonio, Texas and his career has taken him to many different places around the United States. Six and a half years ago his journey […]
CBS Pittsburgh

John Fetterman holds campaign rally in Indiana Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Democratic senate candidate John Fetterman rallied with supporters in Indiana County on Tuesday night.Fetterman told the crowd that recovering from a stroke in public isn't easy.He also asked them to raise their hands if they or a loved one had a health challenge in their life."Most of those hands came up," Fetterman said. "I truly, truly hope that you do not have a doctor in your life laughing at you, making fun of it, saying that you can't do the job. Unfortunately, I do have a doctor in my life doing that."Fetterman went on to reiterate his support for pro-abortion rights and his support for unions.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

Punxsutawney Phil enjoys a banana during an appearance at the Weather Discovery Center. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
WTAJ

Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
WNYT

Johnstown School District postpones vote on new athletic conference

In tonight’s meeting with the Greater Johnstown School District Board of Education they decided to waith another year before they switch their athletic program’s conference. Currently they’re in the Foothills Councils but they’re considering switching to the Western Athletic Conference. Opponents against the move, say this...
WTAJ

Officers catch 4 illegally purchasing alcohol at Wines and Spirits

(WTAJ) — Liquor enforcement officers in Centre and Blair counties cracked down on underage alcohol sales at local Wines and Spirits stores. On Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17, Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) officers were stationed at the parking lots of Wines and Spirits in both the City of […]
WTAJ

Johnstown woman pleads guilty on charges from multi-state drug bust

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman from Johnstown pled guilty in federal court for conspiring to sell cocaine, heroin and fentanyl following a multi-state drug trafficking bust. Amber Lingafelt, 39, pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense at Count One of the Sup[erseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson. From April […]
