El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
13th annual Buddy Walk to support Down Syndrome Coalition of El Paso
The Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso is holding its 13th annual El Paso Buddy Walk. The event happens Sat. Oct. 15 at the El Paso Community College at the Valle Verde Campus at 919 Hunter. The event begins at 10 a.m. The walk/run raises funds for the Down Syndrome...
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $3K of baseball equipment to El Paso youth association
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors will donate $3,000 worth of baseball equipment to the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association. The retail store is giving the donation to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The donated gear includes new baseballs, bats, gloves, helmets, practice equipment, and more...
El Paso to offer 1 millionth vaccine in 'Petco Love's vaccinated and love initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services and Petco Loves continue their series of pet wellness clinics, with another free opportunity for pet owners to get their pets vaccinated and microchipped on Sunday. During the event, one pet will be the 1-Millionth vaccinated pet in the...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EPCC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 21st annual fiesta
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Community College Hispanic Heritage Committee will host the 21st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. This year’s theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The fiesta will be held at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard, 919 Hunter Dr....
Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso's Reach Out and Read Program receives $2K grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations.
Kendra Scott gives pediatric cancer children opportunity to become designers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children's Hospital pediatric care patients received a special treat thanks to Texas-owned Kendra Scott. Kids and their families were given a special moment that allowed them to customize their very own pieces of designer jewelry on Thursday. The jewelry store brought the...
Casa de Peregrinos kicks off 4th annual hunger strike, fundraiser
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Casa de Peregrinos(CdP) food assistance nonprofit in Las Cruces kicked off its fourth annual food strike on Thursday. The hunger strike consists of a 24-hour fast from food as well as advocacy for CdP's mission through social media and personal interactions. "It consists...
Doña Ana County in application process for multi-million dollar grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
Las Cruces considers allowing outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
Shakespeare festival to take place in Kern Place neighborhood this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The words of Shakespeare will be brought to life this weekend in El Paso’s Kern Place neighborhood. Local actors and crew will be staging a shortened version of the romantic comedy “As You Like It” during the Madeline Park Family Shakespeare Festival.
NMSU works to educate and prevent large student loan debt
LAS CRUCES, NM (KFOX14) — It’s been a month since President Biden announced that millions of federal borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief. New Mexico State University is working hard to educate and prevent large student loan debt in the first place. Over 3400...
Carpe Diem With You: How do you feel about the portrayal of El Paso across the nation?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In this week's Carpe Diem, I asked viewers what they thought of the image of El Paso as the humanitarian crisis is projected on news outlets all over the country. Debi Alvidrez on Facebook said:. "El Paso is rarely portrayed in a positive light....
Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement help renovate El Paso Salvation Army
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement helped provide much-needed renovations to the Salvation Army in El Paso on Wednesday. "All areas of the shelter are being renovated, we're having tile being installed in the hallways and the dorms. This is a porcelain tile so it'll be for long-term use. We are painting the walls, we are installing new laundry units," said Joanna Estrada Salvation Army Public relations manager at Salvation Army.
