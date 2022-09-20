ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Pasoans hopeful Downtown Arena will bring more events

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Pasoans now have several options to choose from about what they'd like to see go in the Union Plaza neighborhood where they want to build the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC), also known as the Downtown Arena. A new survey was...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3K walk/run pet event to be held in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 3K walk/run pet event will be held in west El Paso on Saturday. The city of El Paso's Live Action and Animal Services is hosting the event. The event begins at 8 a.m. at the Westside Community Park located at 7400 High Ridge Drive.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for September 25

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso to host Festival of Chariots in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Festival of Chariots will take place in downtown El Paso in October. The event will take place on October 8 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo). The Festival of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 Canutillo elementary school receive Purple Star designation by TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two Canutillo Independent School Districts elementary schools received a prestigious award from the Texas Education Agency. Childress and Reyes elementary schools received the prestigious Purple Star Designation by the TEAfor their continued commitment to military-connected families. The two Canutillo ISD schools are among the...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market temporarily relocates

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Market-goers will have to head to far east El Paso for this Saturday's El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers market. Organizers announced its temporary relocation will be set up at Beast Urban Park. The market offers arts and crafts, food vending, grown agricultural products,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPCC Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with 21st annual fiesta

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Community College Hispanic Heritage Committee will host the 21st Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. This year’s theme is Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation. The fiesta will be held at the Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard, 919 Hunter Dr....
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso's Reach Out and Read Program receives $2K grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso’s Reach Out and Read Program received a $2,000 grant from Superior HealthPlan. The TTP El Paso Reach Out and Read program provides bilingual, age-appropriate books for children who visit pediatric and family medicine clinics at TTP El Paso’s Alberta and Transmountain locations.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Kendra Scott gives pediatric cancer children opportunity to become designers

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Children's Hospital pediatric care patients received a special treat thanks to Texas-owned Kendra Scott. Kids and their families were given a special moment that allowed them to customize their very own pieces of designer jewelry on Thursday. The jewelry store brought the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Casa de Peregrinos kicks off 4th annual hunger strike, fundraiser

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Casa de Peregrinos(CdP) food assistance nonprofit in Las Cruces kicked off its fourth annual food strike on Thursday. The hunger strike consists of a 24-hour fast from food as well as advocacy for CdP's mission through social media and personal interactions. "It consists...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County in application process for multi-million dollar grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Doña Ana County is in the process of submitting an application for a $40 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation. If the USDOT grants the award, the county plans to design and construct an overpass bridge to help alleviate traffic backup in the area.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces considers allowing outdoor cannabis consumption at dispensaries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The City of Las Cruces is considering the possibility of allowing people to consume cannabis outside of licensed dispensaries. Over 30 people, most of who were business owners, made their way to City Hall on Thursday evening to give their input as to why the city should allow people to use cannabis outside of dispensaries.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

NMSU works to educate and prevent large student loan debt

LAS CRUCES, NM (KFOX14) — It’s been a month since President Biden announced that millions of federal borrowers will receive up to $20,000 in student loan relief. New Mexico State University is working hard to educate and prevent large student loan debt in the first place. Over 3400...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Star on Franklin Mountain goes black to return brighter

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The star on the mountain will be off for some days. The El Paso Chamber, the group that operates the star, announced it underwent maintenance Friday. El Pasoans can expect the star to shine brighter on October 1, explained Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement help renovate El Paso Salvation Army

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers from Lowe's Home Improvement helped provide much-needed renovations to the Salvation Army in El Paso on Wednesday. "All areas of the shelter are being renovated, we're having tile being installed in the hallways and the dorms. This is a porcelain tile so it'll be for long-term use. We are painting the walls, we are installing new laundry units," said Joanna Estrada Salvation Army Public relations manager at Salvation Army.
EL PASO, TX

