ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Cool Science Festival brings 16 days of family-friendly events to Southern Colorado

By Sarah Ferguson
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YVq8o_0i3RFQJp00

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Back and bigger than ever, the Colorado Springs Cool Science Festival is kicking off another year of family-friendly events, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to the Cool Science Festival, this year’s schedule of events is 16 days in length, and continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. The festival events feature a wide array of activities and will include “…exciting, educational and engaging special events designed to showcase STEAM,” according to the Cool Science Festival website.

Full schedule of events for the Cool Science Festival Download

As part of the Cool Science Festival, FOX21 News and the SOCO CW will be hosting a station tour for teens and adults, and it will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. During the tour, guests will see how a news studio works, from the control booth to the robotic cameras, to the green screen and remote news camera. Pre-registration is required for the tour, and you can do that here.

The Cool Science Festival said there will be events for all ages and families, and most events are free. To see a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Winners to be announced Friday for Pueblo Chili and Salsa Showdown

PUEBLO, Colo. — Thursday, Sept. 22 kicked off the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, with the Chili & Salsa Showdown at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Festival runs through Sunday, Sept. 25, and the event features live entertainment, over 180 street vendors (food and drink), contests, and of course, the famous roasted Pueblo […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting Atrevida Beer Company

COLORADO SPRINGS — Atrevida Beer Co. – it’s a brewery with something unique on the menu. “Diversity — it’s on tap,” said Jessica Fierro, owner and head brewer of Atrevida Beer Company. “That means creating a safe space for everyone to come in, enjoy a beer and meet community.” Fierro said her love for craft […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Oh my gourd! Pumpkin patches galore in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s time to bring out the pumpkin spice for another season of sweater weather, changing leaves and all things fall! Celebrate the official start of fall by planning a trip to a pumpkin patch near you! Long Neck Pumpkin Farm – Colorado Springs Open to the public on weekends from Sept. 24 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity celebrates home dedication

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity will host a home dedication celebration on Saturday for a woman recovering from being hospitalized for COVID-19. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Judith will receive the keys to her brand new home in the Ridge at Sand Creek neighborhood. Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) said Judith’s previous […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

Colorado Springs artist selected to design recovery greeting card

COLORADO SPRINGS — September is National Recovery Month and Colorado Behavioral Health Administration is spotlighting several organizations that are helping people on the road to recovery. “I have some information from the Colorado Health Access Survey that more than 95,000 people in Colorado, 18 years and older reported that they did not get needed substance […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

A guide to spooky Halloween attractions around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Spooky season has officially arrived in Colorado. And for those of us who enjoy the thrill of being scared, the state is home to some pretty spine-chilling local haunts. From haunted houses and ghost tours to creepy corn mazes, here's a look at some ghostly attractions...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's almost time for the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. Created to promote Pueblo County's rich agriculture, the festival has become an opportunity to enjoy music, competitions, street vendors, and, of course, chiles. The Pueblo Chile Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23, and lasts through Sept. 25. Below are the The post 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Jill

Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)

The McAllister House in Colorado SpringsPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) The McAllister House on Cascade Avenue was the first brick home built in Colorado Springs and is one of the oldest houses in the city. It was built in 1873 for MAJ Henry McAllister and his family. The home was designed by Philadelphia architect George Summers and is the only remaining Summers-designed building in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Activities#Local Life#Localevent#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Witches and Warlocks descend on Quail Lake Sept. 25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Witches and warlocks will paddle their way to a spooky good time on Quail Lake to usher in the Halloween season. Dragonfly Paddle Yoga is hosting the Witches and Warlocks Halloween Paddle on Sunday, Sept. 25 starting at 10 a.m. at Quail Lake. Costumes are heavily encouraged and adult tickets are $20 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weekend events expected to impact streets, trails and parks

COLORADO SPRINGS — The third annual Pikes Peak APEX and the Sam Guadagnoli Festival of Life are expected to impact various streets, parks and trails throughout the weekend. The Pikes Peak APEX is a four-day mountain bike challenge that will take place from Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. The city expects approximately 200 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

‘Relish in’ the last few days of summer with Lakeside Dawgs!

COLORADO SPRINGS- Let’s be frank- no one wants the summer to end. But there’s a way to keep the summer season alive with sweet treats and gourmet hot dogs at one of Colorado’s few “beaches”. Lakeside Dawgs and Cones is one of Colorado Springs’ newest summer hot spots. Located on Prospect Lake, the revamped concession […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KXRM

16th annual Legislative Town Hall: Services for those with disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — Lawmakers and city councilmembers from southern Colorado gathered for a panel on Wednesday to answer some concerns from the community. The 16th annual Legislative Town Hall — hosted by The Arc Pikes Peak Region, The Resource Exchange, Cheyenne Village, and Dungarvin — dedicated most of the time to housing and transportation concerns. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CPW discovers greenback cutthroat trout naturally reproducing in wild

DENVER — Colorado’s state fish, the Greenback Cutthroat Trout, has been brought back from the brink of extinction after more than a decade of intensive efforts by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). The Greenback Cutthroat was discovered to be naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch, one of the first places CPW stocked the trout in its […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest

PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado state park to offer public firewood from forest thinning project

Colorado nights are getting cooler fast, with one state park hoping its freshly chopped wood will be put to use in your fireplace. According to officials, Mueller State Park will be offering firewood to the public, with that firewood coming from an ongoing forest-thinning project. The event is hosted by the 'Friends of Mueller State Park' group, which works to raise money for improvements to this Teller County destination.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Fort Carson will conduct prescribed burns during the fall months

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns to reduce heavy vegetation and warns that smoke will be seen in the area. Fort Carson said the burns are critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and are done to reduce heavy vegetation that could lead to and fuel wildfires. According to […]
FORT CARSON, CO
Natasha Lovato

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy