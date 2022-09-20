Yuma apprehensions could top 300,000 this year

Even with some wall gaps closed, over 24,000 migrants crossed into Yuma in August

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The August statistics are the first numbers reported by Customs and Border Protection with shipping containers in Yuma's wall gaps.

Even with them in place over 24,000 migrants crossed into Yuma in August, an average of nearly 800 a day and a 40% increase in crossings compared to August of 2021.

The shipping container stacking began on August 12 and construction finished on August 24.

Governor Ducey came to see them himself in Yuma, saying the goal was not to prevent crossings but to re-direct them.

“Ten gaps are much more difficult to deal with than one or two in the Yuma area,” Ducey said.

The majority of migrants now cross at the Cocopah Reservation, where the state or federal government does not have permission to build a wall.

One of those migrants who crossed at the reservation in August is Santiago from Peru.

He says he’s seeking asylum in the United States and planned on going to Atlanta, Georgia.

“I came here to help create a better life for my family. Life in Peru is very difficult, and the food is expensive,” Santiago said.

Hundreds of migrants continue crossing into Yuma every night.

Local agents have made over 284,000 apprehensions over the current fiscal year.

And the Yuma sector averages close to 26,000 migrant apprehensions a month.

Meaning in this last month of the 2022 fiscal year, Yuma likely goes over 300,000 total apprehensions.

