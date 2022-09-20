There have been 58 stop-arm violations with Warsaw Community Schools buses between the start of the 2022-23 school year and Tuesday. Director of Transportation Mark Fick showed the Warsaw School Board Tuesday a video of an incident Friday on CR 100 headed south toward Harrison Elementary School where a bus stopped and the stop-arm was extended. The video then shows a car go around the bus, cross the center line and go around the bus after the stop-arm had been extended. Tuesday, there was an incident with the same car when the bus was headed north on CR 100.

WARSAW, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO