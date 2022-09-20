Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Four Winds Field hosts CPR training for eighth graders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of eighth graders getting a chance to learn a valuable and potentially life-saving skill today. Four Winds Field hosted students from South Bend Schools to learn CPR. One of the most critical things in a medical emergency is time, and being able to...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Reading center in South Bend helping people with dyslexia
Every year public schools in Indiana screen young students for dyslexia. Still, there are kids who fall through the cracks. A local learning center is trying to help. There are no outward signs of dyslexia. You would never know that Lynda Salisbury is dyslexic. “We were taught, this is just...
22 WSBT
Penn High School student achieves perfect score on AP Calculus Exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — There's smart and then there is perfection. Penn High School can say one of its students is perfect, as the only one in the world to receive a perfect score on the AP Calculus Exam. AP exams are designed to be challenging and prepare students...
22 WSBT
"Inspire Mishawaka" town hall hopes to earn Indiana Main Street designation
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An effort is underway to officially designate downtown Mishawaka as a historic downtown. Thursday night, Inspire Mishawaka held a town hall to introduce the community to their goals. If the community earns Indiana Main Street accreditation, this would open up additional resources and opportunities for...
22 WSBT
Shred event fundraiser for Pet Refuge starts at 9 a.m. Saturday
Happening on Saturday, your chance to get rid of some documents and help a local nonprofit. Ziker Cleaners is hosting a Community Shred day on Saturday. A donation of 10 dollars is suggested or two dollars a box with all proceeds benefitting Pet Refuge. Your documents will be shredded on...
22 WSBT
Firearm discovered in backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend Police Department sent out the following press release regarding a firearm recovered at Washington High School:. A juvenile has been arrested following the discovery of a firearm inside a backpack at Washington High School. Just before 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 22, a...
thejewishfed.org
A Call for Volunteers for Monroe Elementary School
This year our Federation’s Community Relations Committee (CRC) is spearheading an outreach initiative to Monroe Elementary School. The school was identified as one of the South Bend public schools most in need of help. We are asking for volunteers from our community to join us in helping Monroe Elementary School as mentor/tutors.
WNDU
Penn student only in the world to get perfect score on AP Calculus exam
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A Penn High School student has done something that no one else in the world has done!. Felix Zhang scored every point possible on the AP Calculus AB exam, which is issued by the College Board. While some of the questions were multiple choice, Felix said...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
95.3 MNC
Cass and Berrien County candidate meet and greet
Cass and Berrien County voters can meet the candidates for the election coming up in November. The League of Women Voters in both counties are hosting a “Meet and Greet” event. All candidates set to be on the ballot are invited to come. Organizers say that each candidate...
abc57.com
Gun found inside student's backpack at Washington High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A school resource officer located a firearm inside a student's backpack at Washington High School Thursday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Around 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer was notified of a physical fight between two students. While investigating the fight, school personnel retrieved a...
abc57.com
John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap
WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
abc57.com
Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022
*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
abc57.com
Kosciusko Salvation Army to limit the types of donations it receives
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. -- Salvation army in Kosciusko County is limiting the type of donations it takes starting October 1. The donation office in Kosciusko has recently refined their acceptable donation lists due to a shortage in staff and an overabundance of donations that are not usable. “Our ARC and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Stop-Arm Violations Near 60 For WCS In One Month
There have been 58 stop-arm violations with Warsaw Community Schools buses between the start of the 2022-23 school year and Tuesday. Director of Transportation Mark Fick showed the Warsaw School Board Tuesday a video of an incident Friday on CR 100 headed south toward Harrison Elementary School where a bus stopped and the stop-arm was extended. The video then shows a car go around the bus, cross the center line and go around the bus after the stop-arm had been extended. Tuesday, there was an incident with the same car when the bus was headed north on CR 100.
valpo.life
Nurse at Northwest Health – Porter honored with DAISY Award for exceptional nursing
Lauren Stearns, RN, from Northwest Health – Porter was recently honored with the DAISY Award for exceptional nursing. Stearns, a NICU nurse, was nominated by the father of newborn twins who wrote that she deserved to. be honored with this prestigious award not only because of how his family’s...
WNDU
Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
Times-Union Newspaper
Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations
The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
95.3 MNC
Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes
The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
WNDU
2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting
House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
