Edwardsburg, MI

22 WSBT

Four Winds Field hosts CPR training for eighth graders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of eighth graders getting a chance to learn a valuable and potentially life-saving skill today. Four Winds Field hosted students from South Bend Schools to learn CPR. One of the most critical things in a medical emergency is time, and being able to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

"Inspire Mishawaka" town hall hopes to earn Indiana Main Street designation

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — An effort is underway to officially designate downtown Mishawaka as a historic downtown. Thursday night, Inspire Mishawaka held a town hall to introduce the community to their goals. If the community earns Indiana Main Street accreditation, this would open up additional resources and opportunities for...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Shred event fundraiser for Pet Refuge starts at 9 a.m. Saturday

Happening on Saturday, your chance to get rid of some documents and help a local nonprofit. Ziker Cleaners is hosting a Community Shred day on Saturday. A donation of 10 dollars is suggested or two dollars a box with all proceeds benefitting Pet Refuge. Your documents will be shredded on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Firearm discovered in backpack at Washington High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — South Bend Police Department sent out the following press release regarding a firearm recovered at Washington High School:. A juvenile has been arrested following the discovery of a firearm inside a backpack at Washington High School. Just before 12:30 pm on Thursday, September 22, a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
thejewishfed.org

A Call for Volunteers for Monroe Elementary School

This year our Federation’s Community Relations Committee (CRC) is spearheading an outreach initiative to Monroe Elementary School. The school was identified as one of the South Bend public schools most in need of help. We are asking for volunteers from our community to join us in helping Monroe Elementary School as mentor/tutors.
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race

The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
VALPARAISO, IN
95.3 MNC

Cass and Berrien County candidate meet and greet

Cass and Berrien County voters can meet the candidates for the election coming up in November. The League of Women Voters in both counties are hosting a “Meet and Greet” event. All candidates set to be on the ballot are invited to come. Organizers say that each candidate...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Gun found inside student's backpack at Washington High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A school resource officer located a firearm inside a student's backpack at Washington High School Thursday afternoon, according to South Bend Police. Around 12:30 p.m., a school resource officer was notified of a physical fight between two students. While investigating the fight, school personnel retrieved a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

John Glenn student reports attempted kidnap

WALKERTON, Ind. -- A student in the John Glenn School Corporation said a man tried to grab her from his car on Tuesday, according to John Glenn Superintendent Christopher Winchell. The incident happened at 5 p.m. The man then allegedly followed the student for several blocks. The white male was...
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Trick or treat times for Halloween 2022

*Please note: Not all areas have announced the times for trick or treating. We will update this list when new times are announced. It will be updated through October 31st. Baroda - Trail and Treat on October 29 from 2 - 5 p.m. at Hess Lake Park [. ]. Baroda...
STURGIS, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Stop-Arm Violations Near 60 For WCS In One Month

There have been 58 stop-arm violations with Warsaw Community Schools buses between the start of the 2022-23 school year and Tuesday. Director of Transportation Mark Fick showed the Warsaw School Board Tuesday a video of an incident Friday on CR 100 headed south toward Harrison Elementary School where a bus stopped and the stop-arm was extended. The video then shows a car go around the bus, cross the center line and go around the bus after the stop-arm had been extended. Tuesday, there was an incident with the same car when the bus was headed north on CR 100.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Man convicted in 1999 kidnapping, rape of woman in Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A California man has been convicted in the Kosciusko County Superior Court in a 22-year-old kidnapping and rape case. Rodriguez Todd, 53, of La Mesa, Calif., was convicted after a three-day jury trial for kidnapping and raping a Logansport woman on Nov. 23, 1999, in Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Salvation Army Limiting Type Of Donations

The Salvation Army, serving Kosciusko County, has announced that they are limiting the type of donations they will receive at their office at 501 E. Arthur St., Warsaw, beginning Oct. 1. The office has served as a drop-off point for items that were picked up by the Salvation Army Adult...
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Potawatomi Zoo bringing new changes

The Potawatomi Zoo has some new changes. The zoo says that they’ve received a little over 7 million dollars for new exhibits, from the American Rescue Plan. They say that they will be adding bears, a pride of lions, and expanding concession options. WSBT News reports that a focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 teens killed; 3 other people hurt in Niles shooting

House Committee on Ways and Means names bill after late Indiana Rep. Walorski. The bill would reauthorize the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV). Updated: 5 hours ago. The two visited some of this year’s attractions, including The Evil Estate and Sinister Streets of Salem. Man...
NILES, MI

