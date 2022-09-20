Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay Reports Seventh Year of Enrollment Growth
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is once again seeing an enrollment gain. Preliminary data for Fall 2022 released by the UW System shows a three percent overall enrollment gain for UW-Green Bay from last year at this time. This is the seventh straight year of enrollment growth for the University.
seehafernews.com
Mishicot Couple Helps Bring Anaphylaxis Training to UW Stevens Point
Eight years after losing their son, Dillon, to an undiagnosed bee sting allergy, Angel and George Mueller of rural Mishicot are helping get the awareness and education into college campuses across Wisconsin. The Mueller’s worked to create a new state law, Dillon’s law 2.0, which allows people who take an...
Gundersen and Bellin Health to complete merge by the end of the year
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A collaboration for the greater good. Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are merging. It’s been in talks for a few months, but the two health systems are set to officially merge by the end of the year. Even though Bellin is...
wearegreenbay.com
‘A tremendous benefit’, Green Bay approves use of license plate readers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Common Council has unanimously approved the use of fixed license plate readers and two quick deploy cameras for the next three years as a strategy to reduce crime and make the community safer. Flock Group, Inc., which had the highest scoring...
WBAY Green Bay
License to Cruise and crowds return to downtown Appleton
2 major fall events return to downtown Appleton after 3 years. The UW-Green Bay student was 19 when she disappeared. that was 24 years ago.
seehafernews.com
Several Local Swimmers Pick Up Wins in Quadrangular Meet
In Girls Swimming, the Two Rivers/Roncalli co-op competed last night in a triangular meet with Plymouth and the Quad-op of Brillion/Valders/Chilton and Kaukauna. Sophia Allington led the area squad with a pair of 1sts in the 200 IM & 100 Breaststroke. Josey Allington added a 1st in the 200 Free...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
seehafernews.com
De Pere Topples Lincoln Tennis Squad, Roncalli Falls to Ripon
In FRCC Girls Tennis, De Pere edged Manitowoc Lincoln 4-3, despite Ships victories in singles play from Olivia Minikel, Jordin Popp and Molly Forkins. Elsewhere in local tennis, Ripon defeated Roncalli 5-to-2. The Jets picked up wins from Madison Lamers at #1 singles and their 1 doubles team of Madison...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc and Two Rivers Leaders Happy to be Working Together on Tourism Guide
As we reported on Tuesday, the Manitowoc and Two Rivers Tourism Departments are working together to create a tourism guide for the area. This is something that makes the leaders of both communities quite happy. Two Rivers City Manager Greg Buckley told Seehafer News that working together is more beneficial...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Boasts Continued Low Unemployment Rates
The Sheboygan area is continuing to boast low unemployment rates. According to information released by the Department of Workforce Development, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Sheboygan area was at 2.7% in August, which is down slightly from last August’s rate of 3.0%. The Sheboygan County rate was...
b93radio.com
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
seehafernews.com
AMMO Inc Leadership Team Praises Local Businesses for their Role in Finishing New Manitowoc Manufacturing Plant
Over 100 people were on hand yesterday at the brand new AMMO Inc manufacturing plant in Manitowoc as the ribbon was cut. Executive Vice President of AMMO Todd Wagenhals was the man in charge of the construction of this massive project, and he said without all of the local businesses who contributed to the project, there is no way they would have been done in the 15 months it took from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
seehafernews.com
City of Green Bay to Install More License Plate Reader Cameras
The City of Green Bay will soon be installing twelve more license plate reader cameras. The City Council approved the $332,000 purchase at their recent meeting, however, it wasn’t quite as many as the Police Department was asking for. Chief Christopher Davis had submitted a request for 28 to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln and Two Rivers Volleyball Teams Pick Up Conference Wins
Manitowoc Lincoln improved to 3-0 in FRCC Girls Volleyball with a 3-set sweep of Green Bay Southwest at JFK Fieldhouse. The Ships, who are ranked #6 in the most recent State Coaches poll, received 13 and 12 kills from Nena Swoboda & Maddie York respectively, Grace Fruzen had 18 assists and Laurin Hamann chipped in 16 digs.
seehafernews.com
Lincoln Netters Dominate South in Dual Meet Action
In FRCC Girls Tennis yesterday, Manitowoc Lincoln defeated Sheboygan South 7-0 in a dual meet that resulted in no Ships singles or doubles flight losing a game to the Redwings. They will now host De Pere tomorrow afternoon at Lincoln Park. Also in Girls Tennis, Roncalli dropped a 6-1 decision...
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for this Weekend in Two Rivers for a Local Woman with Stage 4 Cancer
The public is invited to join the family and friends of Linda Kruck this weekend as they will be hosting a benefit for the local woman who is battling cancer. Linda is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer, and all proceeds from the event on Saturday (September 24th) will go directly toward her medical bills and equipment.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Mayor and Fond du Lac County DA Trade Tweets Over Police Budgets
Milwaukee’s mayor and the Republican running for state attorney general sparred about police funding on social media this week. Cavalier Johnson’s proposed budget includes a one percent reduction in sworn police officers. But spending on police actually increases by more than $20 million. In a tweet Tuesday night,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Lincoln Junior Works For 3rd Trip To State
Despite her young age, Manitowoc Lincoln High School junior Olivia Minikel has already experienced success on a big stage, winning multiple singles matches at the WIAA State Tennis Tournament her freshman and sophomore years. Olivia, the daughter of Greg and Laurie Minikel, is undefeated so far this season as she...
