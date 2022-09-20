Read full article on original website
Auburn football: Holden Geriner receives high praise ahead of Mizzou
When looking at the Auburn football quarterbacks room ahead of head coach Bryan Harsin’s second season on the Plains, fans thought for sure that there would be nothing to worry about when it came to who would be leading the Tigers’ offense come fall. Well, the season has...
Auburn football still a “big factor” in Air Noland’s recruitment
Although the Auburn football team started out the offseason with five quarterbacks on scholarship and competing for the starting job in the 2022 season, heading into week 4 the Tigers are down to just two quarterback options. With Zach Calzada choosing to undergo a second surgery and applying for a...
Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail
The Athletic's "inside (state of) Alabama recruiting" piece is illuminating, in a bad way, for the Tigers
College football expert makes the case why Bryan Harsin wasn’t a good fit at Auburn
Was the fit off the entire time Bryan Harsin was at Auburn?
Familiar face referees game
Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime
OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika
Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Alabama middle school threatened online – for second day in row
An Alabama middle school was threatened in a social media post, police said early Wednesday. It was the second day in a row for such threats. Opelika police say the Opelika Middle School was referenced in a threatening social media post. Police responded to the school, evacuated the building and...
Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program
A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
Georgia man killed in Fort Mitchell crash involving log truck and van
FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A two vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday has claimed the life one person. The crash, on Alabama 165, in Fort Mitchell involved a log truck and a van. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the individual was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2022, at […]
Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika
LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
Alabama police officer dismissed after complaint alleges they inappropriately text a minor
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 WRBL received a phone call from a viewer asking about a local police officer who allegedly was inappropriately contacting a minor. After contacting the Phenix City Police Department, it was confirmed to WRBL an investigation was opened after the department received a complaint about an officer on […]
