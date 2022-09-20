ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
unionspringsherald.com

Familiar face referees game

Surrey Streeter, originally from Midway, Alabama, was a referee for the game between Bullock County High School and Dale County High School Friday night, September 16, 2022. Surrey is the 2003 Valedictorian of Bullock County High and a 2007 graduate of Auburn University. He is currently employed as a Senior...
MIDWAY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Prattville Upsets OHS in Overtime

OPELIKA — Prattville kicked a 12-yard field goal in overtime Friday night to give Opelika its first loss of the season, 24-21. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on a 39-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Roman Gagliano to senior Caden Cooper, and a 15-yard run by Ja’Kori Thornton. Kicker Will Carroll added both PAT’s.
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

7 ways to wind down in Auburn and Opelika

Looking for a way to escape the hustle and bustle of your normal routine? Read below for seven things to do in Auburn and Opelika to wind down and take a breather. Grab some company and head to Well Red for one of their bimonthly wine tasting events. For only $13 a person, try their five featured bottles of the night. Pair your glass with a sweet treat from their rotating menu of baked goods and browse their selection of books before you go. The next wine tasting is September 29 from 5:30-8:00PM.
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
EUFAULA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Recruiting#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Plains
thebamabuzz.com

NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn

Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area

One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama to expand broadband in rural counties through federal program

A federal investment aimed at improving broadband in rural areas in Alabama is in the works. Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development ReConnect loan/grant program, according to a release, Alabama stands to rake in $28,817,588 in grants and another $24,865,787 as part of a loan that will extend high-speed internet access in 10 counties as part of the third round of grants.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

Moe’s Original Barbecue opens in Columbus on 6th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midcity Yards on 6th Avenue is expanding in Columbus, and one of the first restaurants in the new business complex opened its doors. Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que is now open for business. The Alabama BBQ-style restaurant has crossed over the river, as it has a location...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Happy Times Brings Food Truck to Opelika

LEE COUNTY — Happy Times is a farm-to-table food truck experience. While it has been in business since 2012, it took a break during COVID-19 and decided to return to serving customers from Montgomery to Columbus. Happy Times food is sourced from its family farm, Smiths Farm and Ranch.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

14-year-old injured following fight at Eufaula High School

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A juvenile was injured in a fight at a Friday night football game at Eufaula High School. The Eufaula Police Department says the altercation occurred in the school’s parking lot after the game. According to authorities, a 14-year-old was injured while fighting with a 12-year-old.
EUFAULA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful

Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN

CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
CLIO, AL
FanSided

FanSided

286K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy