Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
In Prince George’s County, there once was a supermarket fit for a queen
Recently, I came across a neat bit of local history. There was a Giant supermarket in Prince George’s County—Chillum or West Hyattsville, depending on which article you read—that Queen Elizabeth II toured all the way back in October of 1957. Earlier that day she’d watched a football game between UMD College Park and UNC Chapel Hill, and on that same visit, she’d attended a state dinner at the White House.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Poke Is Popping Up All Over NoVA. Here’s Where to Get It
From Alexandria to Centreville, there are plenty of places to taste this traditional Hawaiian dish. If you’ve been thinking that poke (pronounced poh-kay, rhymes with “OK”) might be having a moment in Northern Virginia, you’re absolutely correct. In fact, across the U.S., this traditional Hawaiian bowl...
Lidl opening first DC store in Skyland Town Center on Wednesday!
“Lidl US, recently ranked a top U.S. grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, announced today that it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store in Skyland Town Center in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday, September 28. The store, located at 2224 Town Center Dr SE, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. This will be the first full-service grocery store to open in Wards 7 and 8 in more than a decade.
Prince George's County zoning bill raises concerns
Some neighbors in Prince George's County say not all growth is good. They're worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion. Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns. Parents call for improved communications during emergency …. D.C. Council okays plan to allow bars to stay...
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
D.C. Schools Are Losing Educators. Teachers Have Solutions
The first days of school are finally feeling “back to normal” for English teacher Clare Berke. Berke, who teaches at Benjamin Banneker High School in Ward 2, says her students are able to sit in small discussion groups again. With vaccines available for children six months and older, she’s no longer agonizing over strict seating charts, which kept students physically distanced and helped with contact tracing. Reduced case numbers mean that she isn’t constantly worried about pivoting to remote learning due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak.
Coming soon to D.C.: The Wharf's phase 2
The $3.6 billion Wharf development will be complete next month with the opening of phase two, which features restaurants by celebrity chefs, a luxury condo building with a $12 million penthouse, The Atlantic’s new headquarters, and 20 additional shops and restaurants.Upon completion, you'll be able to walk the mile-long waterfront from the fish market to Ft. McNair.Why it matters: The Wharf’s second phase completes the massive project that radically changed D.C’s Southwest waterfront, turning the once sleepy area mainly known for its fish market into a bustling hub. Here’s some of what’s coming: Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s TV-inspired restaurant serving steak and...
UPDATED: Two Arlington schools secured amid shots fired investigation in Fairfax County
(Updated at 8:55 p.m.) Wakefield High School and Claremont Elementary School were secured today in response to reports of gunfire in nearby Bailey’s Crossroads. The secure-the-building status has since been lifted, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman told ARLnow shortly after 1 p.m. Police initially believed that someone armed with...
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
Shelter in Place Lifted, Gunman Sought After Shots Fired in Bailey's Crossroads
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, lifted a shelter-in-place order in the Bailey's Crossroads area several hours after someone opened fire into a shopping center parking lot Friday morning. No injuries were reported, but at least two cars were hit. The shelter in place was lifted about 5 p.m. Leesburg Pike...
Thieves Hit String of Jewelry Stores in Northern Virginia
Thieves armed with hammers have burglarized three jewelry stores in Northern Virginia in recent weeks — in one case strolling through a mall with their arms loaded with thousands in stolen merchandise. Police in Fairfax County are on the lookout for who’s responsible in the smash-and-grab burglaries. The...
Where to Find the Freshest Apple Cider Donuts in Northern Virginia
It’s much easier to say goodbye to the warm summer weather when autumn is offering these handmade apple cider donuts. When the fall season finally hits, everyone immediately goes to the pumpkin spice lattes. But have you ever tried an apple cider donut? When you take a bite of these seasonal delicacies, it’s as if the warm, festive flavors are giving your tastebuds a hug. If you’re craving the sweet, festive treat, head to these local bakeries and farms to pick up a dozen fresh donuts.
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
Consignment sale pop up in Prince George's County
Parents looking for some fall fashion updates for their kid’s closets can head to Prince George's County! The Wee Sale Pop-Up is in its 15th year. Co-owner Jessica Chomicki joined us with more!
DC Home Buyers, Finally Some Good News
When Amy Thomas and her husband, Navendu Shekhar—homeowners in the Barnaby Woods neighborhood of Chevy Chase DC—seriously started their home search in January, they fell in love with a house priced at $1.4 million that received 16 offers and sold for $2.2 million. “The bidding wars created a...
