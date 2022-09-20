Read full article on original website
Police: PSU professor accused of stalking, taking 'up-skirt' photos of faculty member
University Park, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with Penn State University police say a campus professor is facing charges after being accused of stalking and taking "up-skirt" photos of a fellow faculty member. According to the affidavit, police say the victim reported in early August that she believed that a...
How Johnstown organizations will use grant funding to feed those in need
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Thursday, members of Johnstown City Council revealed the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. On Friday, we took a closer look at the “food-based” grant recipients, which made up nearly $800,000 of the total funding, to see how that money will be used to better serve local children and their families.
State College man charged with vehicular homicide for DUI crash in August, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A State College man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a car crash that killed one individual and injured three others in August, according to police. According to a press release, Anatoliy Kolosov, 37, was driving under the influence of alcohol Aug. 20n when...
DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
PSP: Centre Co. man threatened to kill in-laws; fought police, EMS during DUI arrest
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a Pleasant Gap man is facing a multitude of charges after threatening to kill his relatives and then fighting with police and medical personnel while being taken into custody. Troopers say Ryun Hattery, 46, is charged with making...
Silo-related rescues: a closer look at what equipment fire departments use
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Amish father and his two sons were killed Wednesday morning in Centre County in a silo accident on their family farm. Coroner Sayers says the three died as a result of asphyxiation from the gasses inside the silo. In light of that recent...
Officials emphasize farm safety after fatal Centre Co. silo accident
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — In the wake of three people dying inside a Centre County farm silo Wednesday morning, 6 News asked experts about the common dangers associated with working inside silos. Law enforcement officials say silo gas caused the three deaths. Douglas Braff spoke with agriculture experts...
Penn State approves alcohol sales inside Beaver Stadium
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — Friday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State University's Board of Trustees voted to approve the sale of alcohol inside Beaver Stadium. Previously, sales were limited to just the club and suite areas. In the future, everyone over 21 years old can buy it in the stadium.
Jury selection begins for man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook marketplace sale
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office confirmed that jury selection is underway for the trial of Cambria County man accused of stabbing a local woman during a Facebook marketplace sale last year. Joshua Gorgone, now age 27, is charged with homicide in...
Coroner: Amish father, two sons killed in silo accident on Centre Co. farm
Potter Twp., Centre Co. (WJAC) — 2nd UPDATE (2:40 P.M.) Centre County coroner Scott Sayers has identified the three victims of Wednesday morning's fatal silo accident in Centre Hall. Sayers says three members of an Amish family were killed when they became trapped inside the silo. Authorities identified the...
'They don't want to see me die:' Johnstown woman searching for live kidney donor
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Among the thousands of people in the United States looking for a kidney donor, a Cambria County woman is one of them. Betty Fabina of Johnstown -- also known as 'Peanut' -- has been battling kidney disease for over a decade. She has been...
Weekend marks anniversary of Civil War era conference being held in Altoona
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — This weekend marks 160 years since the governors of the union states, during the Civil War era, met in our area. On September 24th and 25th of 1862, 13 state leaders, or representatives from their offices, met in Altoona to discuss the ongoing war effort.
Penn State's women hockey upsets Wisconsin in home opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WJAC) - No. 14 Penn State women's hockey team upset No. 3 Wisconsin in the home opener 4-1. This is the Nittany Lions first victory over a top-5 team in program history and their highest-ranked win in it's 11-year history. Head coach Jeff Kampersal, told 6 News...
What could rising mortgage rates mean for home-buyers, home-owners?
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — The Federal Reserve raised key interest rates Wednesday. The move, they say, is to curb inflation. That has impacted many of the loans you may need to buy a house or car. Douglas Braff spoke with a State College real estate agent about how...
Dynamic duo receivers at Saint Francis
LORETTO, PA (WJAC) - A dynamic duo for Saint Francis is leading the way in the Northeast Conference. Makai Jackson and Dawson Snyder are both in the top 10 of the NEC for receiving yards per game. Jackson, a true freshman, earned national honors this week as the FCS National...
