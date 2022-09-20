ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WJAC TV

How Johnstown organizations will use grant funding to feed those in need

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Thursday, members of Johnstown City Council revealed the recipients of the American Rescue Plan Act funding. On Friday, we took a closer look at the “food-based” grant recipients, which made up nearly $800,000 of the total funding, to see how that money will be used to better serve local children and their families.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

DA: Two in custody following early morning bust in Johnstown's West End

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say two individuals were taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a search warrant was executed at a home in the West End section of Johnstown. Authorities say members of the Cambria County SERT, the Pennsylvania Office...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
State College, PA
State College, PA
WJAC TV

Officials emphasize farm safety after fatal Centre Co. silo accident

CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — In the wake of three people dying inside a Centre County farm silo Wednesday morning, 6 News asked experts about the common dangers associated with working inside silos. Law enforcement officials say silo gas caused the three deaths. Douglas Braff spoke with agriculture experts...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State approves alcohol sales inside Beaver Stadium

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WJAC) — Friday afternoon, the Pennsylvania State University's Board of Trustees voted to approve the sale of alcohol inside Beaver Stadium. Previously, sales were limited to just the club and suite areas. In the future, everyone over 21 years old can buy it in the stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Penn State's women hockey upsets Wisconsin in home opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WJAC) - No. 14 Penn State women's hockey team upset No. 3 Wisconsin in the home opener 4-1. This is the Nittany Lions first victory over a top-5 team in program history and their highest-ranked win in it's 11-year history. Head coach Jeff Kampersal, told 6 News...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Dynamic duo receivers at Saint Francis

LORETTO, PA (WJAC) - A dynamic duo for Saint Francis is leading the way in the Northeast Conference. Makai Jackson and Dawson Snyder are both in the top 10 of the NEC for receiving yards per game. Jackson, a true freshman, earned national honors this week as the FCS National...
LORETTO, PA

