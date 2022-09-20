Read full article on original website
SOS Ministries hosts 21st Annual Banquet - IGNITE!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - SOS Ministries is celebrating 29 years of ministry in the Brazos Valley by hosting its annual banquet. “It’s grown to serve teen girls and now children, and there’s a men’s home and vocational training,” Kyle Salmon, executive director at SOS, said. “It’s just grown and grown over the last 29 years into, now we own 20 acres near downtown Bryan.”
Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?. At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect...
BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media. The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m. The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19...
Caring for Seniors this Holiday Season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Council of Governments is working to make sure local seniors have a happy holiday season. Angela Allison and Jodi Cobler from BVCOG joined News 3 at Noon on Friday, September 23 to talk about Senior Christmas. Senior Christmas supports over 1,200 Brazos Valley...
Book community celebrating the freedom to read during Banned Books Week
CHICAGO, Illinois (KBTX) - Banned Book Week 2022 is September 18 through 24. The annual event draws attention to efforts across the country to remove or restrict access to certain books, and Texas holds the record for more books banned in its school districts than any other state. Deborah Caldwell-Stone,...
Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23. Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music. He played his original song “Still the...
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Professing members of Christ Church voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, with an overwhelming 91% supporting the move. The church will join the Global Methodist Church, upholding more traditional beliefs. Rev. Jerry House, the lead pastor, says almost 300 churches in Eastern Texas...
Destination Bryan releases holiday event schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan has released the list of upcoming holiday events starting on October 1 through December 9. The following is a press release from Destination Bryan with details about each event. Destination Bryan announces the 2022 schedule of fall and holiday events, beginning with Boonville Days...
Bryan PD celebrating National Forensic Science Week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s National Forensic Science Week (NFSW), and the Bryan Police Department is recognizing the hard work of their Crime Scene Unit. Forensic science is a critical element of the criminal justice system. Forensic scientists examine and analyze evidence from crime scenes that can assist in the investigation and prosecution of criminals or exonerate an innocent person from suspicion.
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sleep in Heavenly Peace in College Station is an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a safe place to sleep. They are recognizing the team at American Lumber for their generous support. American Lumber is a local Bryan business that heard about...
Bryan family surprised with military homecoming
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What Amy Thomman and her kids thought was a quick photo before a volleyball game, turned into the surprise of a lifetime. Chief Warrant Officer 3, Ross Thomman, was deployed overseas with the U.S. Army 9 months ago. Ross told his family he still had some things to finish up and wouldn’t be back until next week.
Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot of buzz going around for the fun-filled weekend planned at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. September is National Honey Month and the honey farm is inviting everyone to its annual Infuzzed gathering and Honey Cook Off. Infuzzed is a free event where...
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan. The Junior League’s...
Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan. He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care....
Voices for Children gearing up for annual Golf Tournament
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children recruits and trains Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, volunteers to support children and families in the foster care system. VFC Executive Director Amy Faulkner News 3 at Noon to talk about the need for volunteers and how people can help support the...
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
Fall fun is back at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The official day of fall is Sept. 22 and that means outdoor markets, yoga and coffee at Lake Walk in Bryan are back. Kate Chapman joined News 3 at Noon to talk about Lake Walk’s fall lineup. The Local is a weekly artisan market on...
Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start. “Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”
New addition comes to Tavo Coffee Co. in time for fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is officially here, meaning menus look a little different. Tavo Coffee Co. has already brewed up many signature drinks like folklore lattes, pumpkin spice lattes and blackberry mochas. A new addition to the coffee shop is also getting customers in the fall spirit. It’s The...
Rudder High School students participate in mock trial
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School criminal justice students are participating in a mock trial this week. The case is centered around an automobile theft. The district says this is something they have been preparing for during the last six weeks. The teacher is acting as the judge and...
