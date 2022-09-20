ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
