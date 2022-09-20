Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
WILX-TV
Lansing man facing multiple felonies after reportedly fleeing traffic stop, crashing twice
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old man was arrested following a reported two-vehicle crash, another crash and a foot chase in Ingham County. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers attempted a traffic stop in Lansing on Turner Street, near Douglas Avenue. Police said the vehicle fled and troopers did not pursue it.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police release images of shooting suspect
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a shooting suspect captured on surveillance images. On Friday, the East Lansing Police Department released several still frames from the video showing the suspect and others walking on the south side of Albert Street, east of Charles Street three weeks ago, on September 2.
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
LPD warns of police impersonator scam
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is warning residents of a scam going around. The scammer calls their potential victim posing as a member of the LPD named Sergeant Joe Brown. The scammer then tells the victim that there is a warrant for their arrest, then asks for money or gift cards to […]
Alleged thief returns laptop to computer repair store owner
A laptop stolen from Capitol Macintosh last weekend was returned safely Wednesday.
WILX-TV
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
2 people injured in I-96 crash in Kentwood
Two people were severely injured in a crash on I-96 in Kentwood Thursday night, dispatch said.
Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning
An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on US-31
A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.
Lansing Police searching for missing teen girl
The 16-year-old was last seen near SkyVue Apartments in Lansing.
Police need help in homicide, other cases
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help the Lansing Police Department solve these three cases? CASE ONE: The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the woman pictured below. Police say she was a witness to a Sept. 13 homicide on the 100 block of Barnes Ave. CASE TWO: The Lansing Police Department is asking for […]
19-year-old bound over in killing of Jackson teen
JACKSON, MI -- A man charged in the fatal shooting of a Jackson teen last year has been bound over to trial court. Jamarion Richardson, 19, of Jackson, has been charged with single counts of open murder and felony firearm relating to the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting death of Se’Dale Goodwin.
Illegal Chop Shop in Lansing, Neighbors concerned about crime
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police finished moving out many of the stolen items that were found at what they call an illegal “chop shop” on Pennsylvania avenue on Monday night. People who live near the house say they are not surprised about yesterday’s bust and one man has recently had his car stolen and […]
WILX-TV
Lansing dealership offers to engrave VIN on catalytic converters to deter theft
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle’s catalytic converter contains platinum and is often easy to remove, which makes it a popular target for thieves. A dealership in Lansing is offering to engrave a car’s vehicle identification number on the catalytic converter in an effort to discourage theft. Shaheen Chevrolet, located on American Road, will be doing the engravings on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek
In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.
Police find vehicle involved in shooting of 2-year-old
Police say they found the vehicle that was involved in a shooting that killed a toddler in Battle Creek.
