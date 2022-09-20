Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline woman runs into trouble picking up trash; seeks solutions
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger is known for picking up trash around the Lake Tahoe Basin. Many have seen her on the various roads within Incline Village, including along State routes 28 and 431 and U.S. Highway 50 picking up trash she sees along her way.
A Pedestrian Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday night. The crash happened near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian was found on the road by the Police. The officials stated that a gray 4-door passenger car was traveling in Reno. The driver...
sparkstrib.com
City opens all-abilities playground at the Marina
The new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina is officially open, making it the city’s second of its kind in Sparks. Located on the northwest corner of the marina at Howard Drive and Lincoln Way, the new All-Abilities Playground features enhanced equipment for people of all abilities and shade structures within a fenced area.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
cityoffernley.org
NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd
As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
4th big rig jackknifes on I-80 near Floriston Way in just over 24 hours
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fourth semi-truck jackknifed Tuesday morning in the same approximate area on Interstate 80 blocking eastbound traffic for the third time in just over 24 hours. California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 6:45 a.m. the Tuesday and said the incident is blocking one lane of traffic. In the first incident, […]
nnbw.com
New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City
At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Reno on Tuesday afternoon. The Authorities stated that heavy rainfall might be the reason after a trash truck overturned and crashed. The driver of the vehicle suffered major injuries following the crash. The identity of the driver was...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
Fox40
Two jackknifed semi-trucks close eastbound I-80 lanes at Floriston
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — All eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was turned around near Boca after two semi-trucks jackknifed in Floriston, Caltrans said Mondy morning. The lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m., Caltrans said. Caltrans reported the accident around 6:16 a.m.
mynews4.com
Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mosquito Fire 49% contained; Sunny, warm days returning this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day storm is on its way out of the Lake Tahoe Basin, the Mosquito Fire is about halfway contained and the first weekend of fall is expected to be sunny and warm. Lake Tahoe and much of the state received a nice rinse-off...
KOLO TV Reno
Thursday Web Weather
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. BAC Extends Rock &...
SFGate
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast
RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
2news.com
Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo After Several Car Break-ins
Douglas County deputies need your help finding two people in connection with several car break-ins and credit card fraud. The sheriff's office says it has exhausted all leads and is hoping the public can help in their investigation. On August 21st, authorities say several cars were broken into near Zephyr...
sparkstrib.com
Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno
In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada
More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley Swales cleanup scheduled Saturday
The Carson City office of the Bureau of Land Management, the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Fernley Rotary Club will host a National Public Lands Day for the 22nd annual clean-up of the Fernley Swales this Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fernley Swales are the only deep...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash
Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
Sierra Sun
Measure V to hit the ballot: Measure would impose half-cent tax on purchases
A simple majority in favor of the half-cent sales tax will put it on the books. The new tax would be on all applicable sales throughout the incorporated areas of Truckee, Grass Valley, and Nevada City, as well as in unincorporated areas, according to a statement by Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter.
