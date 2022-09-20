ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Comments / 0

Related
sparkstrib.com

City opens all-abilities playground at the Marina

The new all-abilities playground at the Sparks Marina is officially open, making it the city’s second of its kind in Sparks. Located on the northwest corner of the marina at Howard Drive and Lincoln Way, the new All-Abilities Playground features enhanced equipment for people of all abilities and shade structures within a fenced area.
SPARKS, NV
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sparks, NV
Government
Sparks, NV
Traffic
Local
Nevada Traffic
City
Sparks, NV
Local
Nevada Government
cityoffernley.org

NV Energy Planned Outage on October 2nd

As part of its work to ensure a reliable electric system, NV Energy will perform preventative maintenance on equipment serving customers in the area. This will require a planned outage for customers in the Fernley industrial area as shown shaded in blue on the map below, starting on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 10 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 8 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022.
FERNLEY, NV
FOX40

4th big rig jackknifes on I-80 near Floriston Way in just over 24 hours

FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fourth semi-truck jackknifed Tuesday morning in the same approximate area on Interstate 80 blocking eastbound traffic for the third time in just over 24 hours. California Highway Patrol reported the collision at 6:45 a.m. the Tuesday and said the incident is blocking one lane of traffic. In the first incident, […]
FLORISTON, CA
nnbw.com

New marijuana dispensary proposed in Carson City

At their Wednesday meeting, which begins at 4 p.m. in the community center, Carson City planning commissioners will have the chance to weigh in on a controversial marijuana dispensary – and potential restaurant – proposed for the south end of town. The applicant, Las Vegas-based Qualcan, is requesting...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Signage#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Lincoln Way#Vista Boulevard#I 80#Rtc#Am 11pm
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police looking for hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Police are investigating after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in northwest Reno and drove away. It happened Tuesday night near Keystone Avenue and Kings Row. The pedestrian suffered only minor injuries. The vehicle is described as a gray 4-door passenger car. Anyone who knows anything is...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Driver hospitalized after trash truck overturns on I-580 in Reno

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a trash truck overturned on a Reno freeway. The crash happened at about noon in the area of northbound I-580 near the South McCarran on-ramp. A spokeswoman for Waste Management said the driver was taken to the hospital but was...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KOLO TV Reno

Thursday Web Weather

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced a new prescription digital drug discount card for residents of the state. ArrayRx will be available for all Nevada residents free of charge regardless of age or income. BAC Extends Rock &...
RENO, NV
SFGate

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Seek Duo After Several Car Break-ins

Douglas County deputies need your help finding two people in connection with several car break-ins and credit card fraud. The sheriff's office says it has exhausted all leads and is hoping the public can help in their investigation. On August 21st, authorities say several cars were broken into near Zephyr...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
sparkstrib.com

Legends Bay Casino expects to draw customers from outside Sparks and Reno

In the week before it opened, operators of the Legends Bay Casino in Sparks had to turn potential customers away because the $120 million property wasn’t open. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal understood the confusion. The construction fencing at Legends Bay has disappeared and The Outlets at Legends,...
SPARKS, NV
Fox News

More chilly rain forecasted in northern Nevada

More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F and could approach 100 degrees F in...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley Swales cleanup scheduled Saturday

The Carson City office of the Bureau of Land Management, the California-Nevada Chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association and the Fernley Rotary Club will host a National Public Lands Day for the 22nd annual clean-up of the Fernley Swales this Saturday, Sept. 24. The Fernley Swales are the only deep...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Investigate Major Injury Rollover Crash

Just before midnight on Saturday, Reno Fire, REMSA and Reno Police Officers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash. This is at Washington Street and Citadel Way. Upon their arrival, they located two people on scene. One person was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. During the course...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy