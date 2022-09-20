Read full article on original website
b93radio.com
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park announces last weekend of the season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As summer comes to a close, so do some of our summer traditions and activities. Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay has announced its final weekend of the 2022 season. We hope to see you for one more day of family fun! As...
Appleton mayor explains why library moved out before project bids were locked in
The library is temporarily housed inside a former Best Buy. But the library moved out before bids for the $40.4 million project were in place.
wearegreenbay.com
Celebrate the Fox River with Focus on the Fox
(WFRV)- It’s time to Focus on the Fox, a tribute to the river that brings our community so much. You can do just that with this new event. Today in our studio, we had Debra Nowak from the 1000 Islands Environmental Center, Lilly Roehrig from Kaukauna High School, and Addie Teeters and Deagan Maki from Ahlstrom-Munksjo to talk about the event.
pleasantviewrealty.com
1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA
A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
wearegreenbay.com
Octoberfest: Appleton’s largest block party this Saturday in the Fox Cities
(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber, we look at something big happening this weekend. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Loren Dieck, Director of Outagamie County Parks and David Holst, the County’s Veterans Services Officer with details on License to Cruise, Octoberfest plus how local Veterans are honored with bench plaques and picnic tables and how you can nominate a Veteran.
WTOV 9
1 of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) — The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Wisconsin home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at ready-mix concrete supplier Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay. It has served as a cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
pleasantviewrealty.com
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Fire & Rescue donates four bikes to local children through Bicycle Rodeo Drawing
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto Fire & Rescue held a Bicycle Rodeo Drawing on Friday and four lucky kids within the community were able to go home with a brand new pair of wheels. After donations from the Bond Foundation alongside the Oconto Police Department, authorities with the Oconto...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with stealing over $10k from person she was the guardian for
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after getting arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands from someone she was the guardian for. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tamara Sandoval is facing two charges related to stealing...
wearegreenbay.com
Repair of Oshkosh bridge delayed, WisDOT cites why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Repairs on the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Winnebago County are being pushed back by more than a month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announced an update to the repair schedule on Thursday, Sept. 22. The following is the update officials...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge repairs delayed in downtown Oshkosh until November
A delay in parts for a failed gear box in the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Oshkosh is expected to postpone repairs until November, according to the WisDOT Bureau of Structures.
wearegreenbay.com
Free, Family Fall Festival this weekend at the Green Bay Botanical Garden
(WFRV) – Enjoy the Fall colors, play games and explore the community’s connection to the Oneida Nation. Local 5 Live gets details on the free, family, fall festival at the Green Bay Botanical Garden at 2600 Larsen Road in Green Bay. Details from gbbg.org:. SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 |...
wearegreenbay.com
Chad Weininger to run for Green Bay mayor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop your Green and (Rose) Gold at the Packers Pro Shop
(WFRV) – It’s time to check in with the Packers number one cheerleader!. Lisa from the Pro Shop visited Local 5 Live with a look at what’s new at the Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
seehafernews.com
What is a Quit Claim Deed and Why Was One Needed for the FedEx Plant Project?
As news reporters, it is our job to take the legalese used in governmental meetings and explain it in Lehman’s terms. While going through the recent Manitowoc City Council meeting minutes, a term caught our eye, quit claim deed. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickles told us that basically, it’s giving...
Fox11online.com
One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Nation celebrates 200 years of 1822 treaty signing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation recently celebrated its history by honoring neighboring tribes through a ceremony at Heritage Hill State Park. Oneida Nation is originally from upstate New York. They lost their original homeland after the revolutionary war and eventually came to Wisconsin. “A lot is...
