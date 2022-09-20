ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

b93radio.com

Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality

The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Celebrate the Fox River with Focus on the Fox

(WFRV)- It’s time to Focus on the Fox, a tribute to the river that brings our community so much. You can do just that with this new event. Today in our studio, we had Debra Nowak from the 1000 Islands Environmental Center, Lilly Roehrig from Kaukauna High School, and Addie Teeters and Deagan Maki from Ahlstrom-Munksjo to talk about the event.
KAUKAUNA, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1244 North 10th Street, Manitowoc, WI, USA

A MUST SEE!! The main floor boasts of upgraded Brazilian hardwood floors, 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space and 1 full bath. There is an updated kitchen with granite countertops and appliances included. A huge living room with large windows and a gas fireplace joins to a sun-filled dining room. A wonderful 4-season room with 4 patio doors connecting to the outdoor patio wraps up the main level. The lower level includes a very large rec room for additional living space. There is an additional room for use of a den, office, playroom, or even a bedroom. Storage is abundant! Don’t forget about the full bathroom with a tiled shower and dry sauna. Even a hidden toilet below the stairs exist! Book your showing today before this one disappears off the market.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Octoberfest: Appleton’s largest block party this Saturday in the Fox Cities

(WFRV) – As Local 5 Live continues our series with the Fox Cities Chamber, we look at something big happening this weekend. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Loren Dieck, Director of Outagamie County Parks and David Holst, the County’s Veterans Services Officer with details on License to Cruise, Octoberfest plus how local Veterans are honored with bench plaques and picnic tables and how you can nominate a Veteran.
APPLETON, WI
WTOV 9

1 of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) — The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Wisconsin home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at ready-mix concrete supplier Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay. It has served as a cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Repair of Oshkosh bridge delayed, WisDOT cites why

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Repairs on the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge in Winnebago County are being pushed back by more than a month. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Bureau of Structures (BOS) announced an update to the repair schedule on Thursday, Sept. 22. The following is the update officials...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chad Weininger to run for Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Weininger, the Director of Administration for Brown County, has filed paperwork to start running for the position of mayor in Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to a release, his actions on Wednesday will allow him to talk to voters about his potential campaign and...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop your Green and (Rose) Gold at the Packers Pro Shop

(WFRV) – It’s time to check in with the Packers number one cheerleader!. Lisa from the Pro Shop visited Local 5 Live with a look at what’s new at the Pro Shop. The Packers Pro Shop is open daily from 10 am – 6 pm, located right in Lambeau Field Atrium, 1265 Lombardi Avenue. Shop online at packersproshop.com.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida Nation celebrates 200 years of 1822 treaty signing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Nation recently celebrated its history by honoring neighboring tribes through a ceremony at Heritage Hill State Park. Oneida Nation is originally from upstate New York. They lost their original homeland after the revolutionary war and eventually came to Wisconsin. “A lot is...
ONEIDA, WI

