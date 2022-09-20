Plane lands on belly due to landing gear failure in Washington state; passengers escape fire with no injuries

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington state trooper rammed, shot in face, then drives himself to the hospital
A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot in the face and seriously hurt Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington, according to law enforcement officials. At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, someone rammed the trooper’s vehicle and then shot him, Trooper Sarah Clasen told The Tri-City Herald. The trooper remained conscious and...
Wounded state trooper airlifted to Seattle for treatment; suspect held on $1 million bail
A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot in the face Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after his patrol vehicle was rammed and then he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0