Plane lands on belly due to landing gear failure in Washington state; passengers escape fire with no injuries

A Washington State Patrol trooper who was shot in the face Thursday while on duty in Walla Walla was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. Trooper Dean Atkinson, 28, was in stable condition in the intensive-care unit Friday morning after his patrol vehicle was rammed and then he was shot in the face, The Seattle Times reported.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO