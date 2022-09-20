Read full article on original website
Oregon Ducks preparing for frenzied Washington State crowd at sold out Martin Stadium
The last time Oregon visited the Palouse when their were fans in the building, they stormed the field as the Cougars capped a 34-20 win over the Ducks. That was back in 2018 in a game that began with Deommodore Lenoir intercepting Gardner Minshew in the red zone, but Oregon’s first series began with a bad snap and false start and later a delay of game as the Wazzu student section, already in a frenzy from the maiden appearance of College GameDay in Pullman that morning, created a deafening wall of noise that never ceased.
Oregon Ducks wind the clock back with ‘14 Josh’ heavy formation
Amid its most impressive and explosive offensive performance of the season Oregon also wound the clock back to an old school formation. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) sent a sixth offensive lineman, true freshman Josh Conerly Jr., out for multiple run plays in last week’s win over BYU. An extra offensive lineman or two isn’t necessarily anything new, but Oregon also utilized three tight ends in the formation, with Patrick Herbert serving as a fullback in what was effectively 14 personnel (one back, four tight ends) lined up as 23 personnel with different players.
Oregon State mailbag: Kicking game woes, reporting injuries, annoying visiting bands, Luke Musgrave status
It’s time for the weekly installment of Oregon State mailbag, where readers ask questions and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s OSU beat reporter Nick Daschel attempts to answer them. Here goes:. Any chance we see (Jack) Colletto taking snaps at TE? Or maybe running routes from something like an H-back position?...
Oregon Ducks vs. Washington State Cougars: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) at Washington State Cougars (3-0) Where: Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash. Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (2-1); Jake Dickert, first year (6-3) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch...
How will Oregon Ducks account for Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley?
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley is having one of the best starts to the season of any player in the country and it’ll be up to Oregon’s offense to scheme around the dynamic playmaker. Henley, who transferred to Wazzu from Nevada, has 30 tackles with 7.5 for loss...
Pac-12 recruiting update: Big win by Oregon Ducks, huge opportunity for Oregon State Beavers, fallout at ASU,
The Hotline is delighted to provide Pac-12 fans with a weekly dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Seattle-based national recruiting analyst for 247Sports. The following information, in his words, was provided to the Hotline on Sept. 22 …
Oregon State women’s basketball’s 22-23 schedule includes 16 home games, Nov. 7 opener against Hawaii
Oregon State opens its 2022-23 women’s basketball season at home Nov. 7 against Hawaii as part of an 11-game non-conference schedule, the school announced Thursday. The Beavers have several marquee games in non-conference, including a pair in the PK85 tournament during Thanksgiving weekend, and a Dec. 18 game against Kim Mulkey-coached Louisiana State in the Maui Classic.
Bill Oram: Oregon State Beavers’ football history can be told through wins against ‘fancy pants’ USC
It’s not a rivalry, at least not in the traditional sense. It doesn’t have a catchy name and for most of the past 100 years it hasn’t been particularly competitive. But games against USC have always meant something extra at Oregon State. In fact, the history of Beavers football can be told through the wins — rare though they’ve been. Especially the ones in Corvallis.
Oregon State’s Anthony Gould, raised by an Army mother and toughened by wrestling, thrives at receiver
Anthony Gould’s current home is Oregon, where the fourth-year junior has evolved as one of Oregon State’s top receivers. Four years ago, Gould graduated from West Salem High. But his heart? That’s in Leavenworth, Kansas. The town of some 37,000 people was his childhood home. It means...
Pac-12 hires Oregon’s Lisa Peterson as senior associate commissioner for sports management
University of Oregon senior women’s administrator Lisa Peterson is leaving to become the Pac-12′s senior associate commissioner for sports management. The conference announced the hiring Thursday. Peterson, who spent the past 11 years at UO, will be responsible for the management and oversight of the league’s 21 Olympic sports under Pac-12 deputy commissioner Teresa Gould beginning on Oct. 17.
Oregon Class 6A Game of the Week: Grant Generals vs. Jefferson Democrats
The Grant Generals-Jefferson Democrats football rivalry had been a one-sided clash in recent years until 2021. The Democrats defeated the Generals 27-20 last season, ending a seven-game losing steak in the crosstown rivalry series. Jefferson looks to establish a winning streak against Grant when the Democrats and Generals renew their rivalry Friday at Jefferson.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Lawsuit by 13 counties against state over logging practices ends at Oregon Supreme Court
The Oregon Supreme Court has ended a six-year legal battle between the state and 13 western Oregon counties over logging practices by declining to hear the case. In 2016, the counties, along with 150 tax districts within them, brought a class action lawsuit against the state and the Oregon Department of Forestry for failing to maximize logging, and logging revenues, on about 700,000 acres of forestlands.
University of Oregon officially begins search for new president
EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees has voted to authorize the formation of a committee to carry out the search for a successor to former president Michael Schill. At a meeting on Friday, September 16, the board unanimously voted to begin the search for a...
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
