ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66

Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies

The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died.  Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Sutton Foster
Person
Beetlejuice
Person
Alex Timbers
Person
Kerry Butler
Person
Scott Brown
Person
Alex Brightman
Person
William Ivey Long
Person
Eddie Perfect
NME

‘The Sopranos’ star Robert LuPone dies at 76 from cancer

The Sopranos star Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76. The actor, who portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the drama, died on Saturday (August 27). His death was confirmed in a statement released by the Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theatre, an organisation that was founded by the late actor.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon

[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday.  Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wegotthiscovered.com

Old sitcom clip resurfaces showing a young Beanie Feldstein performing you-know-what

Broadway works fast, but Twitter works faster. Before Beanie Feldstein was eternally tied to Fannie Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, it appears that the actress foreshadowed her future in an old sitcom. Earlier this morning, one Twitter user had their detective hats on when she found an old clip of a young Feldtein singing none other than the show tune “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Rosaline' Trailer Teases a Comedic Twist on 'Romeo & Juliet'

By now, most people know the story of Romeo & Juliet, two star-crossed lovers who meet a tragic end. Arguably one of the most well-known plays by William Shakespeare, the story has been adapted for the screen several times, including Baz Luhrmann's modern-meets-classic take in 1996, a 2013 adaptation starring Hailee Steinfeld, and more. Now, Hulu and 20th Century Studios are bringing the classic tale back to the screen, but this time with a fresh twist in Rosaline. Ahead of the movie's premiere next month, the official trailer has been released.
MOVIES
Variety

Martin Short and Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Martin Short and Shania Twain are in final talks to join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” special. Sources tell Variety that Short would play Lumière while Twain will take on the role of Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The news comes just days after Variety exclusively reported that David Alan Grier will play the role of Cogsworth in the production. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Grammy winner Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. EGOT legend Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production. The Hamish...
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy