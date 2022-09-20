Read full article on original website
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
'The Phantom of the Opera' will close in 2023 after 35 years on Broadway. Here are 10 stunning photos from the show's historic run.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical drama became the longest-running show in Broadway history in January 2006.
travelawaits.com
The Longest Running Show On Broadway Ends Next Year — When The Final Chandelier Will Fall
The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, will be closing after more than 35 years on the Great White Way. Producers announced this week that the final performance will be February 18, 2023, shortly after its 35th anniversary in New York. It will have completed 13,925 performances by that date.
NME
‘The Sopranos’ star Robert LuPone dies at 76 from cancer
The Sopranos star Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76. The actor, who portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the drama, died on Saturday (August 27). His death was confirmed in a statement released by the Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theatre, an organisation that was founded by the late actor.
Andrew Barth Feldman To Star Opposite Jennifer Lawrence In Sony R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and Disney+ actor Andrew Barth Feldman has landed what we hear is a big role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the Sony Pictures’ R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings. The logline is being kept secret, except that we know it’s being described as an R-rated comedy with a heart, directed by Gene Stupnitsky. He directed the box office’s last great money-making bawdy comedy, that being pre-pandemic Universal’s Good Boys, which grossed over $111M WW. Sony has set a June 16, 2023 release for the movie which was written by Stupnitsky with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Polsky...
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
wegotthiscovered.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
See inside singer Billie Holiday’s former NYC apartment
Billie Holiday, the beloved jazz singer whose unique voice and style made a lasting impact in the 20th century, grew up in Harlem but also lived on the Upper West Side in her last years, when she released the last—and one of her most famous albums—“Lady in Satin.”
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
wegotthiscovered.com
Old sitcom clip resurfaces showing a young Beanie Feldstein performing you-know-what
Broadway works fast, but Twitter works faster. Before Beanie Feldstein was eternally tied to Fannie Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, it appears that the actress foreshadowed her future in an old sitcom. Earlier this morning, one Twitter user had their detective hats on when she found an old clip of a young Feldtein singing none other than the show tune “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl.
An immersive dining experience inspired by Grease is heading to NYC
Fans of the iconic 1978 musical Grease, unite! An immersive Grease-themed dining experience is scheduled to take over New American restaurant Green Fig at 570 10th Avenue by 41st Street on November 18. The event will run through the end of April 2023. Tickets for the first two days of...
Here’s how to do a DIY walking tour of Manhattan, from top to bottom
“Today, we are walking from the tippity top of Manhattan to the tippity bottom of Manhattan,” one of the characters declares on the beloved New York City-set show Broad City. So we wanted to know what it would be like to indeed walk from the tippity top to the tippity bottom of Manhattan.
Collider
'Rosaline' Trailer Teases a Comedic Twist on 'Romeo & Juliet'
By now, most people know the story of Romeo & Juliet, two star-crossed lovers who meet a tragic end. Arguably one of the most well-known plays by William Shakespeare, the story has been adapted for the screen several times, including Baz Luhrmann's modern-meets-classic take in 1996, a 2013 adaptation starring Hailee Steinfeld, and more. Now, Hulu and 20th Century Studios are bringing the classic tale back to the screen, but this time with a fresh twist in Rosaline. Ahead of the movie's premiere next month, the official trailer has been released.
A new pop-up wine bar and experience inspired by Alice in Wonderland is coming to NY
The immersive experience trend continues strong with Wonderland Dreams, a newly announced interactive wine bar loosely inspired by Lewis Carroll's 1865 iconic English novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The cultural offering is scheduled to debut in midtown Manhattan at 529 Fifth Avenue by 44th Street on October 7 and run through late April 2023.
Jonathan Bailey Responds To His Wicked Movie Casting As The Internet Freaks Out
Jonathan Bailey responds to his casting as Fiyero in the Wicked movies, while fans freak out over his casting.
tvinsider.com
‘Welcome to Chippendales’: Kumail Nanjiani Mixes Crime & Pleasure in First Teaser (VIDEO)
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani is taking on his most nefarious role yet in Hulu‘s upcoming limited drama series Welcome to Chippendales which will officially premiere Tuesday, November 22. In anticipation of the show’s arrival, Hulu is giving fans their first look with an all-new teaser previewing Nanjiani’s turn as Somen...
Martin Short and Shania Twain in Final Talks to Join ‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV Special (EXCLUSIVE)
Martin Short and Shania Twain are in final talks to join ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast” special. Sources tell Variety that Short would play Lumière while Twain will take on the role of Mrs. Potts in “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.” The news comes just days after Variety exclusively reported that David Alan Grier will play the role of Cogsworth in the production. Previously announced cast members include Oscar winner H.E.R. as Belle, Grammy winner Josh Groban as Beast and Joshua Henry as Gaston. EGOT legend Rita Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator in the live-action/animated hybrid production. The Hamish...
