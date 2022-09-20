By now, most people know the story of Romeo & Juliet, two star-crossed lovers who meet a tragic end. Arguably one of the most well-known plays by William Shakespeare, the story has been adapted for the screen several times, including Baz Luhrmann's modern-meets-classic take in 1996, a 2013 adaptation starring Hailee Steinfeld, and more. Now, Hulu and 20th Century Studios are bringing the classic tale back to the screen, but this time with a fresh twist in Rosaline. Ahead of the movie's premiere next month, the official trailer has been released.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO