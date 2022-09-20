ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

New audit shows former Pike Co. Sheriff stole more money than previously thought; auditor, too

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A newly released audit from the state of Ohio has uncovered more stolen money from taxpayers. The State Auditor, Keith Faber, said on Thursday that after a year’s long audit of Pike County’s finances, it was uncovered that former Sheriff Charlie Reader and former Auditor Kayla Slusher both stole more from taxpayers than previously had thought.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging

Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort

A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial

PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
LANCASTER, OH
Jury returns 14 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
US 35 reopened after 2-semi crash in Mason County

UPDATE: (5:20 p.m.) – Dispatchers in Mason County say all lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving two semis this afternoon. Dispatchers also say no injuries were reported in the crash. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 4, 2022, law enforcement officers in Parkersburg attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Joshua Dean Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg, who fled at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 77.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Local hospital implements potentially life-saving critical care ambulances

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.
PARKERSBURG, WV

