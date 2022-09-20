Read full article on original website
WOUB
Vinton County Board of Education passes changes to disclipnary standards after attack on student
MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) – Two days after its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the Vinton County Board of Education met again for an emergency meeting to discuss and implement changes to the student handbook in response to an August attack of a freshman student. The meeting was attended by community...
nypressnews.com
State auditor: Mason County Fire District 12 misuses nearly $200k in public funds
Also, the report determined that auditors were unable to identify whether $95,093 in expenditures from May 2017 to July 2022 were for legitimate business purposes. According to the report, the District only employs the fire chief and a secretary. The fire chief is responsible for managing the District’s financial operations, including payroll.
WOUB
Community demands change from Vinton County Board of Education following August attack
McARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) – The Vinton County Board of Education faced community outrage during Tuesday’s monthly meeting, stemming from the district’s lack of public response to the August attack of a Black freshman student by white students at Vinton County High School. Aric Bledsoe, the father of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New audit shows former Pike Co. Sheriff stole more money than previously thought; auditor, too
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A newly released audit from the state of Ohio has uncovered more stolen money from taxpayers. The State Auditor, Keith Faber, said on Thursday that after a year’s long audit of Pike County’s finances, it was uncovered that former Sheriff Charlie Reader and former Auditor Kayla Slusher both stole more from taxpayers than previously had thought.
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 9: Wagner defense moves for second mistrial; juror gets sick; and media files lawsuit against judge
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Just when things could not get more interesting, they always do in the trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County. Wagner, 30, is facing a slew of charges, including eight counts of murder for the 2016 killings of the Rhoden and Gilley families. On...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging
Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
WHIZ
75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort
A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
whbc.com
Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial
PIKETON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Shocking testimony in the George Wagner IV aggravated murder trial in Pike County on Wednesday. An investigator told the jury that one of the eight Rhoden family victims shot dead in April of 2016 was breast feeding her baby when she was shot and killed.
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates. Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, […]
Jury returns 14 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on September 9 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. James Scott Mullins, 32. Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:. Failure to Appear. Kevin L. Bocook, 62.
WOUB
141 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Athens County for Sept. 16 – Sept. 22
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 18,404 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 141 additional cases were reported since last week’s update. The Ohio Department of Health confirmed the numbers on Sept. 22, 2022. According to ODH data, the cases...
US 35 reopened after 2-semi crash in Mason County
UPDATE: (5:20 p.m.) – Dispatchers in Mason County say all lanes of U.S. 35 are back open after a crash involving two semis this afternoon. Dispatchers also say no injuries were reported in the crash. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of U.S. 35 in Mason County is closed after a crash involving two […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON — A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Charleston to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 4, 2022, law enforcement officers in Parkersburg attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Joshua Dean Sprague, 42, of Parkersburg, who fled at a high rate of speed onto Interstate 77.
WSAZ
Lucasville Trade Days returns this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lucasville Trade Days is coming to the Scioto County Fairgrounds this weekend. Jim Wirth stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s new for the event this year. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are...
Fox 19
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The defense team for George Wagner IV returned from a one-hour break Wednesday and immediately requested a mistrial. The defense argued the “grisly” images shown in the trial would evoke anger from the jurors. Wagner IV’s attorney said that anger would in turn be used against his client.
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Bob Evans Farm Festival returns to Rio Grande, Ohio for 51st year
RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival. The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on […]
WTAP
Local hospital implements potentially life-saving critical care ambulances
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark now has two certified critical care ambulances. One EMS professional calls the development life-saving. Camden Clark Ambulance Service Manager Shawn Marshall explained that, before these two ambulances were certified, critical care patients would be transported to other facilities via helicopter. However helicopters can’t always be used. For example, weather can get in the way. In those instances the hospital would have to call in a critical care transport from out of town.
