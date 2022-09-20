Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
newscenter1.tv
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival in Deadwood
DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you are a craft beer lover, the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival is where you will want to be this weekend. Beer + Bacon! How can you go wrong? Enjoy craft beer with unique bacon dishes as part of Deadwood’s finest selections. September...
newscenter1.tv
Now that the Fish Fire has been extinguished, officials are evaluating what went right
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At the end of July, the Fish Fire started as a result of a campfire that got out of control south of Sundance, Wyoming. The fire then went on to burn almost 6,800 acres across state, county, BLM, USFS, private and public land. Take a look back at our coverage during the fire for a more in depth timeline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newscenter1.tv
Cohort Craft Brewery offers wide variety of craft brews
Anya Mueller was in Rapid City at Cohort Craft Brewing where she met owner and brewer Jason Kingsbury to see what he had brewing. “So currently we are making our Keller Beer, which is our young helles. It’s one of our top sellers. It’s a lager style beer, and it’s one of my favorite beers on the menu,” Jason said. “We’re currently in the louder/sparge phase, and that’s where we’re taking the sweet liquor and we’re moving it over to the boil kettle. So what I’m doing now is I’m waiting. I’m trying to achieve a certain volume, so I’m trying to suck as much liquid out of there as possible. We’re shooting for 166 gallons, which we’ll achieve, take the hot liquor, which is sugar water essentially made out of grain, put it in the tank and pitch the yeast.”
newscenter1.tv
The Black Hills Powwow is back in October. Here are 5 things to know about the event.
RAPID CITY, S.D.– After a two-year break, one of the biggest events in Rapid City is returning this October. Here are five things to know about the Black Hills Powwow:. The Black Hills Powwow will take place at the Monument on October 7, 8, and 9 of this year which will feature performers from across the nation and even Canada. The Black Hills Powwow is one of the most well-known events in the country. Last held in 2019, the event drew more than 4,500 out-of-town attendees to Rapid City and generated over $4,000,000 in revenue.
newscenter1.tv
KEY FACTS: SD Mines gears up to battle New Mexico Highlands for Homecoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Mines football team will host New Mexico Highlands on Saturday, Sept. 24 for Homecoming (M-Day). The game will kick off at 2 p.m. at O’Harra Stadium in Rapid City. The Hardrockers are hoping to start 2-0 in the RMAC for the...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Students ride frisbees down the M after dedication and ribbon cutting
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As the end of Rocker Days nears its end, South Dakota Mines holds its traditional picnic and whitewashing of the M on Friday at Founders Park and M Hill. There was also a dedication and a ribbon cutting for the M, that was renovated over the summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
4 things to know about Windsor Block Bar, one of Rapid City’s newest bars that features unique drinks and history
You get way more than just unique spirits at a Rapid City downtown bar. You’ll get a taste of history as well. Windsor Block Bar recently opened at the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street. Here are four things you should know about the bar. 1. It all starts...
newscenter1.tv
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man identified in fatal Spearfish crash
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of a 43-year-old man following a crash near Spearfish on September 17. Austin Prudich, of Rapid City, was travelling west on Highway 14A on his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he rounded a curve and left the roadway. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a Spearfish hospital where he died.
Black Hills Pioneer
Sturgis to host MusicFest, Fall Festival this weekend
STURGIS — In an attempt to create some shoulder-season events, Sturgis will host its first MusicFest this weekend in conjunction with the 3rd Annual Sturgis Fall Festival. Sturgis Rally & Events Director Tammy Even-Cordell said the MusicFest grew out of a desire to expand Sturgis events into the fall season.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
drgnews.com
Man from Rapid City killed in Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident near Spearfish
A 43 year old man from Rapid City has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon (Sept. 17, 2022, 2:04pm) in a motorcycle crash five miles south of Spearfish. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates Austin Prudich was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.
newscenter1.tv
Why Dinosaur Park is closing at the end of the month
RAPID CITY, S.D. — There’s just about a week remaining before Dinosaur Park closes for renovations. Work on accessibility is set to begin October 1st with parking already limited to half the lot to make room for construction equipment. The stairs will be demolished on Monday but the park will remain open until that Friday, the 30th. Visitors are invited to use the hiking trail north of the stairs to access the park during that time.
kotatv.com
Name released in Lawrence County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Austin Prudich, 43, from Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash south of Spearfish. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLHRCI motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when it entered the curve and left the roadway to the left. Prudich, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a Spearfish hospital.
KEVN
Public to get first look at new Air Force bomber
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Air Force’s newest bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be shown to the public for the first time in December, according to a release from Sen. Mike Rounds. “The B-21 Raider bomber will play a crucial role in the defense of our nation and...
newscenter1.tv
WOMEN’S GOLF: Kandolin wins Jackrabbit Intercollegiate Tournament
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Alex Kandolin from Rapid City finished in a tie for first on Tuesday at the Jackrabbit Intercollegiate Tournament in Brookings. Kandolin ended the tournament 7-over-par with a three-day score of 223. Not only was it the first win for Kandolin at South Dakota State, it was...
KELOLAND TV
One dead, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Box Elder
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Box Elder. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a car was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.
newscenter1.tv
Why doesn’t Rapid City have a Chick-fil-A?
This begs the question: why haven’t Chick-fil-A, and other big companies that consistently poll as the most desired by Rapid residents, already come here? According to Tom Johnson, President & CEO of Elevate Rapid City, the city’s economic development agency, there’s a simple answer. “The reason they...
Comments / 0