Anya Mueller was in Rapid City at Cohort Craft Brewing where she met owner and brewer Jason Kingsbury to see what he had brewing. “So currently we are making our Keller Beer, which is our young helles. It’s one of our top sellers. It’s a lager style beer, and it’s one of my favorite beers on the menu,” Jason said. “We’re currently in the louder/sparge phase, and that’s where we’re taking the sweet liquor and we’re moving it over to the boil kettle. So what I’m doing now is I’m waiting. I’m trying to achieve a certain volume, so I’m trying to suck as much liquid out of there as possible. We’re shooting for 166 gallons, which we’ll achieve, take the hot liquor, which is sugar water essentially made out of grain, put it in the tank and pitch the yeast.”

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO