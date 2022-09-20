Read full article on original website
Project Grace proposal fails at state level, county plans to find new way forward
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s plans for a major project will not move forward as planned after the Local Government Commission voted against the terms of the project’s lease agreement. However, county officials say they will continue working to find a plan to rebuild a library and museum.
Community plans to be heard at Chemours information meeting in Leland
The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for the Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance. Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites...
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
New Hanover County opens registration for CERT Training
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People can now apply for the New Hanover County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning on October 4. It’s a free six-week program with classes each week on Tuesday, and attendees will learn disaster preparedness and response skills for emergencies. “The CERT Training gives...
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation and YMCA announced that several roads around Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington will experience lane closures to accommodate the YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. Per NCDOT and YMCA, the following roads will have lane closures as well as police directing athletes...
Policy changes for CFCC’s marine technology program leaves students in rough waters after two key employees resign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent change to CFCC’s compensatory leave policy for the marine technology department, two employees with the program resigned. One of them, the captain of the research vessel, Cape Hatteras. About a week after the policy changed, it was reversed but the employees had...
Chemours holds second info session, more than a hundred people show up in opposition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was one message outside Wednesday night’s info session in Leland as people were chanting “no more Chemours!” Inside, employees from Chemours explained that expanding production at their plant in Bladen County will not mean more contamination into the environment. “We are targeting...
Boiling Spring Lakes hires Gordon Hargrove as city manager
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has hired Gordon Hargrove to be city manager starting on October 31. The Board of Commissioners made the appointment on Tuesday, September 20. “Mr. Hargrove’s strong service-oriented approach in working with residents, staff and the business community made...
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
'Totally violated': Fayetteville community upset at unannounced construction of gas regulator system
A community in Fayetteville is outraged that a gas company suddenly built a distribution system near their homes without warning.
“It’s symbolic:” Reactions after Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter’ sign
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now” sign in downtown Wilmington will be removed by the end of the year after city council voted this week to take it down. The sign was originally approved by city council in 2020 in the wake...
Going green with solar panels costing some NC residents more money, due to multitude of problems
"Instead of saving money, I'm paying extra money...They say it works but I have not seen anything."
Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a rough year at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). After months of complaints about long wait times in the Emergency Room, and patients having to wait days for a hospital bed if they needed to be admitted, some people’s worst fears were realized. A 77-year-old woman coded in the ER lobby, after waiting more than five hours to be seen. She died about two hours later.
Climate march takes place at UNCW, students push university to support new initiatives
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A climate march was held on the grounds of UNCW in the early afternoon of Sept. 21. Organized by 350 Wilmington, a student-run affiliate of 350 Wilmington, students joined together to raise awareness for climate change initiatives they believe the university should invest in. “That vote...
State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels...disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for...
Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff
After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
NHC Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out in partnership with Wilmington PD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will host National Night Out with the Wilmington Police Department. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington. The family-friendly event will be free to attend.
Leland Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announce National Night Out dates
(WWAY) — Two local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out next month to bring the community closer together with those who protect and serve. The Leland Police Department’s Night Out is set for Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 through 7:30 pm in Founders Park. The event...
