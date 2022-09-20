ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WECT

Community plans to be heard at Chemours information meeting in Leland

The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for the Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance. Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites...
LELAND, NC
wunc.org

Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion

Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

New Hanover County opens registration for CERT Training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People can now apply for the New Hanover County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training beginning on October 4. It’s a free six-week program with classes each week on Tuesday, and attendees will learn disaster preparedness and response skills for emergencies. “The CERT Training gives...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Boiling Spring Lakes hires Gordon Hargrove as city manager

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has hired Gordon Hargrove to be city manager starting on October 31. The Board of Commissioners made the appointment on Tuesday, September 20. “Mr. Hargrove’s strong service-oriented approach in working with residents, staff and the business community made...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Hospital execs respond to critics’ claims they put profit over patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a rough year at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC). After months of complaints about long wait times in the Emergency Room, and patients having to wait days for a hospital bed if they needed to be admitted, some people’s worst fears were realized. A 77-year-old woman coded in the ER lobby, after waiting more than five hours to be seen. She died about two hours later.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

State treasurer, nurses: hospital putting profit over patients

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They are very powerful people. Nurses are scared to publicly question them. Doctors worry about losing their hospital privileges if they speak out against hospital administrators. But North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell isn’t backing down when it comes to challenging the executives in charge of the state’s largest hospital systems. He has called the hospitals “cartels...disguising themselves as nonprofits” while their CEOs rake in millions of dollars a year.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Person found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Town of Shallotte and North Carolina Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting for...
SHALLOTTE, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff

After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

