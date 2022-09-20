CHICAGO (AP) — Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly drove in a tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers handed the fading Chicago White Sox their fourth straight loss, 5-3 on Friday night. Akil Baddoo singled off reliever Reynaldo Lopez (5-4) to lead off the seventh, then advanced to third when he stole second and catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw sailed into center field. Baddoo trotted home on Greene’s fly to center to put the Tigers ahead 4-3. Spencer Torkelson’s ground-rule double in the eighth scored an insurance run and Detroit went on to win for the third time in four games. Last-place Detroit improved to 5-12 against the defending AL Central champion White Sox and pushed them to the brink of elimination. “Once we were eliminated, it sucks,” Torkelson said. “But you can put your tail between your legs and just mope around the rest of the season. Or you can go out there trying to ruin someone else’s season and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to the playoff and neither are you.’

