Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms at least of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out more.
Kevin O'Connell gives Harrison Smith concussion update
If Harrison Smith can't play Sunday, Josh Metellus would likely start in his place.
NFL Predictions: Week 3 Picks for Every Game
If the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season are a sign of things to come then fans are in for a wild ride. Last Sunday alone saw three teams pull off seemingly improbable comebacks as close games seem to be the norm, not the exception. Furthermore, a look...
Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh
Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Cook, Thielen playing secondary roles during early reveal of Vikings offense
EAGAN, Minn. -- Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have accomplished arguably the most important part of their offensive transition under new coach Kevin O'Connell. They've established they can and will feature their best player, receiver Justin Jefferson, who has amassed the NFL's 11th-most yards from scrimmage (232). Their scheme...
Greene's sac fly helps Tigers beat fading White Sox, 5-3
CHICAGO (AP) — Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly drove in a tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers handed the fading Chicago White Sox their fourth straight loss, 5-3 on Friday night. Akil Baddoo singled off reliever Reynaldo Lopez (5-4) to lead off the seventh, then advanced to third when he stole second and catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw sailed into center field. Baddoo trotted home on Greene’s fly to center to put the Tigers ahead 4-3. Spencer Torkelson’s ground-rule double in the eighth scored an insurance run and Detroit went on to win for the third time in four games. Last-place Detroit improved to 5-12 against the defending AL Central champion White Sox and pushed them to the brink of elimination. “Once we were eliminated, it sucks,” Torkelson said. “But you can put your tail between your legs and just mope around the rest of the season. Or you can go out there trying to ruin someone else’s season and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to the playoff and neither are you.’
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
