Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Torrington
It happened Wednesday at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road.
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
NBC Connecticut
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
NBC Connecticut
Metro-North Services Delayed Due to Beacon Falls Untimely Death Investigation
Connecticut State Police are investigating after a body was found near the train tracks in Beacon Falls Friday night. Metro-North officials said services at the Waterbury branch were held and are now experiencing delays of up to 65 minutes. Fire officials said they received a report of a body found...
EXCLUSIVE: Witness reacts to seeing deadly wrong-way collision into tractor-trailer
WINDSOR, Conn. — Two people are dead after their car crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, police said. The wrong-way driver was caught on an Uber dash camera on the northbound side of Interstate 91 near exit 38 early Friday morning. The car would go on to crash...
Police: 1 dead in after car hits tree in Watertown
It happened on Litchfield Road in Watertown around 11 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police
A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Ramming Vehicle, Hitting Father With Toddler in Hamden
Police have arrested a person that's accused of ramming into a vehicle and hitting a father carrying a toddler in Hamden in June. The hit-and-run crash happened on June 9 on Dixwell Avenue near Homestead Avenue. Police said they've arrested 26-year-old Richard Atterberry on an outstanding warrant. Officers responded to...
Multiple crews battle Killingworth house fire
Nearly a dozen crews responded to a house fire in Killingworth Thursday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Manchester Officer
Manchester police have arrested the driver of an SUV that struck an officer in the area of Main Street and Charter Oak Street Friday. The officer was hit while directing traffic, according to police. The driver then sped away. The police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution...
Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
NewsTimes
Attorney: CT state police sergeant accused of hit-and-run negotiates damages with college student
DANBURY — The attorney for a Connecticut State Police sergeant accused of fleeing from a car crash said Friday his client is negotiating to pay for the other driver's damages. Connecticut State Police Sgt. Catherine Koeppel, 36, was issued a misdemeanor summons for following too close and evading responsibility...
NBC Connecticut
Three Charged in Intentional Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Naugatuck Man: Police
Naugatuck police have arrested three people in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in July. Police said Brandon Guth tried to stop suspects from breaking into his truck in the early morning hours of July 12 when the suspects sped away, intentionally hitting him. Guth...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
Woman Stopped Near Intersection In New Canaan Drove Under Influence, Police Say
A Fairfield County woman was arrested for alleged DUI after police received calls of a possible intoxicated driver. The incident took place in New Canaan around 9:20 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in the area of Frogtown Road and Weed Street. According to Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan...
