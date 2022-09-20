ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash

A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead after a crash in Watertown Tuesday night. Police said the single car crash happened on Litchfield Road near Plungis Road. First responders found a sedan crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced dead on scene, authorities said. Police identified the victim...
WATERTOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Watertown, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Dead After Head-On Crash in Plymouth: Police

A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Plymouth on Sunday, police said. Officials said they were called to Main Street, also known as Route 6, and Kellogg Avenue in the Terryville section of town at about 12 a.m. Responding officers found a two-car head-on crash. One of the...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Driver Accused of Hitting Manchester Officer

Manchester police have arrested the driver of an SUV that struck an officer in the area of Main Street and Charter Oak Street Friday. The officer was hit while directing traffic, according to police. The driver then sped away. The police officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden man charged with leaving scene of hit and run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested a Hamden man on Thursday for allegedly evading the scene of a crash and striking a man holding a young child with his car. The Hamden police responded to the scene of an evading motor vehicle crash in the area of Dixwell and Hillcrest Avenue at 8:30 a.m. on […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy