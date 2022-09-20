Read full article on original website
Related
UC Daily Campus
Stratton’s Stand: UConn Football should start winning before thinking about a new home
Earlier this week, The UConn Blog columnist Shawn McGrath published an interesting and insightful piece discussing UConn Football’s need to move back on campus from Rentschler Field in East Hartford. He talked about how the Huskies are an outlier in the FBS in terms of stadium location, and how little sense it makes to have them playing more than 20 miles from Storrs.
NBC Connecticut
Controversy in Southington Over High School Class Document
A school controversy in Southington is getting national attention, and it centers on a handout that was given to students in a high school class. Dozens showed up to a school board meeting on Thursday. “We are in full support of our teachers and our children,” said Erin Cowles of...
institutionalinvestor.com
‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley
Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
New DOT study looks expanding Shore Line East from Norwich to Rhode Island
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Riding the rails in southeastern Connecticut usually means being on an Amtrak train but there is a study underway that looks at expanding Shore Line East which now goes from New Haven to New London. The state Department of Transportation is looking at extending the passenger rail service north to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
Lucky Connecticut Resident Wins A Cool $2 Million From The Lottery
We don't know their name, but they won a cool 2 million bucks recently from the Connecticut Lottery. It was a resident from Prospect, and in the state of Connecticut, winners cannot remain anonymous. According to The Patch, the resident wishes to keep their identity as anonymous, I guess for...
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
wanderwisdom.com
Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut
I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CT’s big hospital systems are buying up private practices and small hospitals. What does that mean?
While regionalizing health care improves the bottom line for Connecticut's hospitals, it leaves patients farther away from medical care.
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford
A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
New Britain Herald
Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history
PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Windham Schools Locked Down After Threat of Armed Intruder at High School
Windham High School dismissed early Wednesday after a threat involving a firearm, according to police and district officials. Superintendent Tracy Youngberg posted on the district's Facebook page that police directed administrators to place Windham High School and the Central Office in lockdown after receiving a call stating that there was an armed intruder at Windham High School.
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
townofcantonct.org
Town of Canton
Six months into the Town’s StopSpeeders program and we still have a long way to go. About half of the traffic on town roads obeys the speed limits. The other half treats speed limits as suggestions. Some even accelerate. The current tally of dollars spent, accidents impeding traffic and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Protest over controversial worksheet given to Southington students
Today, the Department of Consumer Protection says several applicants are one step closer to getting their license. What to do if your rental property is sold during your lease.
Silver Lane projects set to build
EAST HARTFORD — Two major developments in the Silver Lane Corridor have been approved by the town, allowing them to seek permits and start building. The Concourse Park residential development, to be built on the old Showcase Cinemas site, was approved at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 14.
New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study
If you're looking for people representative of the typical American experience, look no further than New Haven County, according to a recent study. The post New Haven County is now Middle America, according to study appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
WTNH.com
Study shows cervical cancer on the rise in the U.S.
(WTNH) – A new study shows cervical cancer is on the rise in the United States among Black and white women. It’s just one of several cancers that impact the female reproductive organs. Dr. Amanda Ramos, gynecological oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of...
Comments / 0