UC Daily Campus

Stratton’s Stand: UConn Football should start winning before thinking about a new home

Earlier this week, The UConn Blog columnist Shawn McGrath published an interesting and insightful piece discussing UConn Football’s need to move back on campus from Rentschler Field in East Hartford. He talked about how the Huskies are an outlier in the FBS in terms of stadium location, and how little sense it makes to have them playing more than 20 miles from Storrs.
NBC Connecticut

Controversy in Southington Over High School Class Document

A school controversy in Southington is getting national attention, and it centers on a handout that was given to students in a high school class. Dozens showed up to a school board meeting on Thursday. “We are in full support of our teachers and our children,” said Erin Cowles of...
institutionalinvestor.com

‘Everyone Was Shocked’: Investment Committee Members Resign After Hartford HealthCare Fires Staff, Hires Morgan Stanley

Five members of Hartford HealthCare’s investment committee have stepped down after the organization suddenly terminated its entire investment staff and hired Morgan Stanley to serve as its outsourced chief investment officer. Wesleyan University CIO Anne Martin, General Electric CIO Harshal Chaudhari, Cynthia Steer, City of Hartford director of investments...
trumbulltimes.com

Power outages climb to more than 1,500 in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As strong winds impact Connecticut, power outages have been fluctuating throughout the state. More than 1,500 Connecticut customers, down from about 2,000 around 2:45 p.m., remain without power as of Friday evening. Nearly 1,000 outages were earlier reported in...
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
wanderwisdom.com

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford, Connecticut

I like to get outdoors and walk, especially if my surroundings are beautiful. I enjoy sharing my favorite spots with others. Harkness Memorial State Park is a most unusually beautiful state park and is located in Waterford, Connecticut, in the northeastern corner of the United States. This was the home...
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Vanderbilt Mansion in West Hartford

A mansion erected by a member of the Vanderbilt family once stood along Farmington Avenue in West Hartford, Connecticut. In this video I explain how the mansion came to be built, mention a notable artistic couple that was married in it, and tell how the mansion was replaced by an exclusive housing development.
New Britain Herald

Plainville Stadium Reunion at Berlin Fair Grounds to showcase local racing history

PLAINVILLE – The 14th annual Plainville Stadium Reunion this Saturday at the Berlin Fair Grounds will showcase local racing history. The reunion, sponsored by the Berlin Lions Club at Nutmeg Kart Club, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds at Beckley Road in Berlin. Visitors will be able to see the sort of vehicles that raced in the former Plainville Stadium, where the Lowe's Home Improvement now stands, during its heyday and meet some of the former racers.
NBC Connecticut

Windham Schools Locked Down After Threat of Armed Intruder at High School

Windham High School dismissed early Wednesday after a threat involving a firearm, according to police and district officials. Superintendent Tracy Youngberg posted on the district's Facebook page that police directed administrators to place Windham High School and the Central Office in lockdown after receiving a call stating that there was an armed intruder at Windham High School.
Register Citizen

East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan

EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
townofcantonct.org

Town of Canton

Six months into the Town’s StopSpeeders program and we still have a long way to go. About half of the traffic on town roads obeys the speed limits. The other half treats speed limits as suggestions. Some even accelerate. The current tally of dollars spent, accidents impeding traffic and...
Journal Inquirer

Silver Lane projects set to build

EAST HARTFORD — Two major developments in the Silver Lane Corridor have been approved by the town, allowing them to seek permits and start building. The Concourse Park residential development, to be built on the old Showcase Cinemas site, was approved at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 14.
New Haven Independent

YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs

Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide ​“restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
WTNH.com

Study shows cervical cancer on the rise in the U.S.

(WTNH) – A new study shows cervical cancer is on the rise in the United States among Black and white women. It’s just one of several cancers that impact the female reproductive organs. Dr. Amanda Ramos, gynecological oncologist with the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute at the Hospital of...
