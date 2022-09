FIVE YEARS AGO, about halfway through the 2017 season and stuck in the middle of what would turn out to be a nine-game losing streak, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers interim coach Jamey Chadwell called a team meeting. Standing in front of a group of players he knew didn't like him, he told the assistants to leave and shut the door. What needed to be said in this room, however loud and however ugly it might get, would stay between them.

CONWAY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO