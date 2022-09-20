Read full article on original website
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Boston Celtics Sign Former 1st-Round Pick
The Boston Celtics have officially signed former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Luka Samanic.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
Bruins could have tough decisions to make with forward group
Much of the Boston Bruins’ opening night roster seems relatively set, but one area that definitely isn’t is their third and fourth lines. They have plenty of bodies, but also a lot of question marks.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Celtics player’s sister goes off on Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has led to several women becoming the targets of unfair speculation, and one Boston Celtics player’s sister chose not to sit quietly after seeing that she was dragged into the mix. Anna Horford, the younger sister of Celtics big man Al Horford, was one of...
College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News
The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?
Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Andre working out at Warriors facility; Kerr 'hopeful' for return
The Warriors still are waiting to hear Andre Iguodala's highly-anticipated decision on whether he will return to play for Golden State in the 2022-23 NBA season. Iguodala has stated that he finally will announce his decision on the next episode of his "Point Forward" podcast. Speaking with reporters on Thursday...
Xander Bogaerts free agent rumors: Red Sox status, potential suitors and more
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is expected to opt out of his contract this offseason. So, what’s the latest as the season comes to a close?. Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been at a contract standoff since last offseason. Many in the industry do not view Bogaerts as a long-term fit at shortstop, especially as he ages, due to his lack of range.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka is reportedly facing a ‘significant’ suspension
Udoka could miss some or all of the 2022-23 Celtics season for a violation of team rules. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in...
NBC Sports
Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad
The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
NBC Sports
Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz
The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
NBC Sports
Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension
It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
NBC Sports
Emotional Brad Stevens denounces speculation about Udoka situation
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn't mince words while addressing speculation around the Ime Udoka controversy. Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck represented the Celtics in Friday's press conference addressing Udoka's season-long suspension for violating organizational guidelines. Udoka, according to multiple reports, was disciplined for having an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the team staff.
2022 Field Hockey Super 7: Longmeadow leads list full of talented seniors
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its field hockey Super 7 on September 22. Get to know more about the Western Mass. field hockey outlook by checking out the league snapshots and rankings at the bottom of the article.
NBC Sports
How Warriors will face Dray, Wiggins, JP contract extensions
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors open training camp this weekend at Chase Center with three of their top six players entering their final season with the franchise. Next summer is when Andrew Wiggins will become an unrestricted free agent, Draymond Green can opt out of his contract and Jordan Poole will become a restricted free agent.
NBC Sports
Tortorella pushes full throttle on Day 1 with Flyers, loves him some 'ugly as hell'
VOORHEES, N.J. — Mason Millman grabbed a water bottle and cleaned up some of what he couldn't keep down behind the bench. The 21-year-old defensive prospect had the unenviable task of being among the first group to plow through John Tortorella's notorious Day 1 of skate until you practically collapse.
NBC Sports
Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach
Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
WHS' Frost ties game in final minute of regulation, wins it in OT
HAMPTON — There was a little rain just before the start of Thursday's field hockey game between rivals Exeter and Winnacunnet. There was a lot of Jen Frost at the end of it. Frost, a junior, scored the game-tying goal with 38 seconds left in regulation, and won the game with 16 seconds left in overtime as the Warriors edged Exeter, 3-2.
