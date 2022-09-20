ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
NBC Sports

Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?

Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA
NBC Sports

Andre working out at Warriors facility; Kerr 'hopeful' for return

The Warriors still are waiting to hear Andre Iguodala's highly-anticipated decision on whether he will return to play for Golden State in the 2022-23 NBA season. Iguodala has stated that he finally will announce his decision on the next episode of his "Point Forward" podcast. Speaking with reporters on Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad

The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Report: Pistons acquire Bojan Bogdanovic in deal with Jazz

The Utah Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The deal reunites current Jazz CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge with Olynyk, whom Ainge selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft -- two spots ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo -- as general manager of the Boston Celtics. Olynyk spent his first four NBA seasons in Boston, and now he'll be on an Ainge-led team again after averaging 9.1 points per game for Detroit last season.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Udoka issues apology as Celtics officially announce suspension

It's official: Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for violating team policies. The organization announced the head coach's suspension in a press release Thursday night. A decision about Udoka's future with the Celtics will be made at a later date and the suspension takes effect immediately.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Emotional Brad Stevens denounces speculation about Udoka situation

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens didn't mince words while addressing speculation around the Ime Udoka controversy. Stevens and team owner Wyc Grousbeck represented the Celtics in Friday's press conference addressing Udoka's season-long suspension for violating organizational guidelines. Udoka, according to multiple reports, was disciplined for having an inappropriate relationship with a female member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

How Warriors will face Dray, Wiggins, JP contract extensions

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors open training camp this weekend at Chase Center with three of their top six players entering their final season with the franchise. Next summer is when Andrew Wiggins will become an unrestricted free agent, Draymond Green can opt out of his contract and Jordan Poole will become a restricted free agent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach

Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Portsmouth Herald

WHS' Frost ties game in final minute of regulation, wins it in OT

HAMPTON — There was a little rain just before the start of Thursday's field hockey game between rivals Exeter and Winnacunnet. There was a lot of Jen Frost at the end of it. Frost, a junior, scored the game-tying goal with 38 seconds left in regulation, and won the game with 16 seconds left in overtime as the Warriors edged Exeter, 3-2.
EXETER, NH

