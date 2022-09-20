Sac-Joaquin Section football team suspends season, forfeits game for alleged 'inappropriate social media chats'

The Amador of Sutter Creek varsity football season has been suspended for alleged inappropriate social media chats among its players.

According to a report in the Sacramento Bee , the team's game with Rosemont last Friday was canceled just before kickoff and the Buffaloes forfeited the contest to fall to 0-4.

On Monday, the varsity program was placed on suspension pending an investigation by the Amador County Unified School district.

With the suspension comes cancellation of practice and games, but student athletes may attend class. Three members of the Amador staff were placed on administrative leave.

"“The District is aware of the chat thread associated with the Amador Varsity Football Program," ACUSD Superintendent Torie Gibson wrote to the Bee. "The nature of the thread was disturbing, and its content was not in line with the values that we instill in our schools or expect from our student athletes. We ask that the community allow us to go through the full investigative process. Minor students are involved and we wish to keep their right to confidentiality a priority.”

In three games on the field this season, Amador was outscored 106-34 after going 0-10 in 2021. The program won a SJS title and a CIF Northern California 6-AA crown in 2016 and went a combined 35-15 from 2016-2019.

This is the team's bye week with its next schedule game Sept. 30 at Summerville-Tuolumne.

The 111-year-old school has an enrollment of approximately 650 students.