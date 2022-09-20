ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Sac-Joaquin Section football team suspends season, forfeits game for alleged 'inappropriate social media chats'

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
 3 days ago

The Amador of Sutter Creek varsity football season has been suspended for alleged inappropriate social media chats among its players.

According to a report in the Sacramento Bee , the team's game with Rosemont last Friday was canceled just before kickoff and the Buffaloes forfeited the contest to fall to 0-4.

On Monday, the varsity program was placed on suspension pending an investigation by the Amador County Unified School district.

With the suspension comes cancellation of practice and games, but student athletes may attend class. Three members of the Amador staff were placed on administrative leave.

"“The District is aware of the chat thread associated with the Amador Varsity Football Program," ACUSD Superintendent Torie Gibson wrote to the Bee. "The nature of the thread was disturbing, and its content was not in line with the values that we instill in our schools or expect from our student athletes. We ask that the community allow us to go through the full investigative process. Minor students are involved and we wish to keep their right to confidentiality a priority.”

In three games on the field this season, Amador was outscored 106-34 after going 0-10 in 2021. The program won a SJS title and a CIF Northern California 6-AA crown in 2016 and went a combined 35-15 from 2016-2019.

This is the team's bye week with its next schedule game Sept. 30 at Summerville-Tuolumne.

The 111-year-old school has an enrollment of approximately 650 students.

Comments / 35

King Moonracer
2d ago

convenient excuse to can a program that stinks. though it may be season-cancling worthy, if they were a powerhouse this seems unlikely to have occurred.

Reply
7
Dennis Barkley
2d ago

just think, now the school can use the money saved with canceling the football season and use it for school purposes

Reply(4)
8
LeCross
2d ago

OMG I just hope they were being overly zealous with the language of that letter. Disturbing topics in the chat? They make it sound sexual.

Reply
2
