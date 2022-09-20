ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears’ child molestation lawsuit dismissed

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TbPA0_0i3RCvJB00

The two siblings who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation and grooming have withdrawn their lawsuit.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” the woman, only identified as Jane Doe, told TMZ on Tuesday on behalf of herself and her brother.

“We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Spears was not mentioned in the statement.

Reps for both comedians did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment on the lawsuit’s dismissal.

The complaint was originally filed on Aug. 30, and in it, the alleged victims claimed Haddish, 42, coerced the then-14-year-old girl and her then-7-year-old brother to take part in an explicit comedy skit.

The shoot allegedly involved the “Girl’s Trip” star teaching Jane Doe how to mimic fellatio for a skit about kids arguing over a sub sandwich.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2os19g_0i3RCvJB00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SW3qa_0i3RCvJB00

The suit also claimed the little boy was molested by Haddish and Spears, 47, while filming a disturbing video published via Funny Or Die and more online platforms, titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes.”

Haddish addressed the allegations earlier this month, stating on social media, “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JiZU1_0i3RCvJB00
Spears previously called the lawsuit a “shakedown.”
Getty Images

Meanwhile, Spears called the lawsuit “extortion.”

“Listen, obviously for legal reasons, I really can’t talk about anything at this time,” the stand-up comic previously said in a clip of his“Spears & Steinberg” podcast.

“But I just, more or less, want to say to all the loyal listeners, thank you guys for your support and for your love. Listen, this is an extortion case, this is a shakedown. We won’t be shaken down.”

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tiffany Haddish claims she lost all her jobs amid child molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish claims she “lost everything” as a result of the now-dismissed allegations of child molestation and grooming made against her and fellow comic Aries Spears. “All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone,” she told TMZ on Wednesday. “I don’t have no job, bro.” According to IMDB, Haddish, 42, has two projects in post-production, but none that she is currently filming or listed as in pre-production. She also has no upcoming tour dates for her comedy tour, per Ticketmaster. Haddish and Spears, 47, were accused of grooming and molesting a brother and sister when they were 14 and 7 years old, respectively, in a lawsuit...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Page Six

Johnny Depp and his lawyer-turned-girlfriend Joelle Rich were hiding in plain sight

Johnny Depp and his newly revealed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been hiding in plain sight for months. Despite not having any official role in the movie star’s victorious defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year, Rich was photographed at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia nearly every day of the weeks-long trial that ran from April 11 to June 1. The London-based attorney, 37, represented Depp, 59, in his UK libel case against the Sun back in 2020. Despite the legal loss, the pair emerged lucky in love. According to endless photos from inside and outside the courthouse, Rich — a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Aries Spears
Page Six

Adam Levine’s ex-yoga teacher: He treated me like ‘used trash’

Adam Levine’s former yoga instructor, the fourth of five women to accuse the married Maroon 5 frontman of sending suggestive messages, claims he treated her like “used trash.” “This isn’t about a love affair or a salacious text, it’s about being a decent human being,” Alanna Zabel, the musician’s personal yogi from 2007 to 2010, told the Daily Mail on Thursday. “Friends don’t treat each other like used trash, and that’s how he treated me.” Earlier this week, Zabel, 49, publicly accused Levine, 43, of once sending her a message that read, “I want to spend the day with you naked.” Though she thought...
YOGA
Page Six

Mama June hospitalized with headaches, dizziness

June “Mama June” Shannon was hospitalized after a routine visit to the doctor on Monday.  The “Mama June: Road to Redemption” star, 43, told TMZ that she had a regular checkup, during which she alerted her physician of recent headaches and bouts of dizziness.  Shannon’s doctor became alarmed and subsequently admitted her to the hospital.  The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum is still in the hospital as of Wednesday and has undergone a series of scans and tests as docs try to determine a diagnosis.  Shannon, who is sober after an intense battle with addiction, assured TMZ that her symptoms are not substance-induced...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Child Molestation#Violent Crime#Tmz
Page Six

Nicky Hilton supports Kathy, Paris amid ‘RHOBH’ tequila-gate

The Hilton’s stick together. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kathy Hilton’s youngest daughter, Nicky Hilton, threw some shade at her mom’s co-stars over an incident dubbed “tequila-gate.” Nicky’s aunt Kyle Richards was among the reality stars who mocked Kathy for promoting her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, on a recent episode of the Bravo show. “I think all of the women go on and promote their products,” Nicky, 38, told Page Six at the God’s Love We Deliver ice cream social in New York City on Tuesday. “I don’t see why she should be an exception.” Kathy, 63, initially gathered the women after...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Page Six

Who is Joelle Rich? What to know about the lawyer Johnny Depp is dating

Johnny Depp fans wanted nothing more than for the actor to date his attorney, Camille Vasquez, during his televised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite their chemistry on camera, Vasquez denied there was anything romantic between her and her client. But in a total twist of events, Page Six reported on Thursday that Depp dating one of his lawyers: Joelle Rich. The London-based attorney represented the actor in his UK libel case against the Sun two years ago. Here is everything to know about Depp’s attorney-turned-girlfriend. Partner-in-law Rich has a very successful career in law and is a partner at her London-based law...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tori Spelling shares rare photo with mom Candy and brother Randy

Tori Spelling shared a rare pic of her and her mother, Candy Spelling, posing together via Instagram on Wednesday, declaring in her caption, “Life is short.” The snap was posted in honor of Candy, who turned 77 on Sept. 20. “Loved celebrating this goddess tonight,” Tori’s caption continued. “Hold those near and dear to you as close as you can. I love you with all my heart Mommy. Happy Birthday @candyspelling.” The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, also shared a photo of the two of them with her younger brother, 43-year-old Randy Spelling, on Tuesday. “This was a special moment in time. I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith don’t follow each other on Instagram

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s relationship might be up the Creek without a paddle. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum and model appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, though it’s unclear when it happened. “Why have Joshua Jackson and his wife Jodie Turner-Smith unfollowed each other on Instagram 👀👀👀,” one person tweeted on Thursday. “aw that’s sad they were well cute,” a disappointed netizen replied. Despite the apparent unfollow, Jackson, 44, gushed over Turner-Smith in an interview published Wednesday. “She is undeniably one of the most beautiful women on the planet,” the actor told E! News. “And she always smashes it when...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Billy Eichner jokes he’s ‘f–king’ his ‘Bros’ co-star Luke Macfarlane

Billy Eichner joked to Page Six that he’s “f–king” his “Bros” co-star Luke Macfarlane and that the sex is “amazing.” “We spent a lot of time together and we still like each other … we’re not dating,” the comedian, 44, told the crowd at the New York City premiere of the Nicholas Stoller-directed film. The onstage comment prompted Macfarlane – who spotted a Page Six reporter in the audience – to quip, “Sorry, Page Six.” “Oh, you’re from Page Six?” Eichner asked. “Oh, we’re dating. We’re dating, we’re f–king, it’s amazing,” he bellowed in his usual “Billy on the Street” cadence. “It’s very ‘Don’t Worry...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy