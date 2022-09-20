ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted out celebrating his friend Richie Akiva’s birthday

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
 3 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio, seen here at a different event, was spotted at a birthday party for his nightlife pal, Richie Akiva. Getty Images for amfAR

Leonardo DiCaprio is starting to go out as much as Mayor Eric Adams.

The “Titanic” star was spotted on Monday night at his pal Richie Akiva’s birthday at the Ned.

We hear the actor, who is dating mom and model Gigi Hadid, arrived at the rooftop dinner at the members club at around 10p.m. with his crew of bros, including art dealer Helly Nahmad.

DiCaprio has been making the party rounds since splitting with model Camila Morrone.

He was seen on Sunday at a party hosted by Anna Wintour for his “Romeo + Juliet” director Baz Luhrmann’s 60th birthday at the Nines.

He also attended the afterparty for the movie “Amsterdam” at Zero Bond the same night.

DiCaprio has attended a number of parties thrown by Akiva, including a penthouse bash last week with Gigi Hadid.

DiCaprio was spotted with Hadid, 27 — breaking his “rule” of only dating women over the age of 25 — twice during this New York Fashion Week. They were seen at Casa Cipriani, and another time at a penthouse party thrown by Akiva — who functions not only as Leo’s best buddy, but also as his social director.

Others at Akiva’s starry birthday bash included Kevin Durant, Drake, Lil Nas X, G-Eazy, Giancarlo Stanton, rapper Badius, Scott Disick and Joan Smalls.

Drake also attended Akiva’s birthday.

We’re told Akiva, who curates the hotspot, was presented with three cakes and that the party later ended up at the spot’s clubbier area, the Magic Room.

DiCaprio has also been spending time with his regular crew of male pals in the Hamptons, and in Malibu. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls,” a source previously told Page Six after his breakup from Morrone.

A number of celebs and models were also there. Jocko Graves
A number of celebs and models attended the party. Jocko Graves

Page Six

Page Six

