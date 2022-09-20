ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears child sexual abuse lawsuit dropped

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are no longer facing child sexual abuse charges after the plaintiff in the suit, named only as Jane Doe, dropped the case.

According to new court documents obtained by The Post, the now-22-year-old woman asked a judge to dismiss the case with prejudice — which means it can’t be refiled again.

She also released a statement with the news, according to TMZ . “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” she wrote.

In the original suit, Spears and Haddish had been accused by Jane and her brother, also unnamed, of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment and sexual abuse of a minor.

The lawsuit, filed in late August, also claimed that John was “groomed and molested” by both defendants.

Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of “Easter Sunday” on Aug. 2.
Haddish was also accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty and constructive fraud. The lawsuit sought general and special damages, as well as “any appropriate statutory damages.”

Lawyers for both comedians previously told The Post that the allegations were “bogus” and that their clients wouldn’t “fall for any shakedown.”

Haddish addressed the lawsuit in an Instagram post on Sept. 5. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she wrote.

Aries Spears is seen arriving to his comedy show on May 26 in Philadelphia.
“But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it,” she said of a video formerly published online, titled “Through a Pedophile’s Eyes,” which allegedly stars Spears and a 7-year-old John.

“I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can,” Haddish concluded.

