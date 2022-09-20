ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

OVI checkpoint to be conducted on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown Friday night

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with OSP will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Friday night and early Saturday morning. The checkpoint will be on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown near the Glacier Avenue intersection from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
S. Raccoon Road in Canfield Twp. to close for repairs

S. Raccoon Road in Canfield Township will be closed for culvert repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28. The road will be closed between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road. The detour will be state Route 46 to Western Reserve Road.
CANFIELD, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Mahoning County, OH
I-680 Northbound reopen after milk jugs, cartons cover road

A semi lost its milk cargo on I-680 load Thursday afternoon, temporarily closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown. The Youngstown Police Department said the city had to reroute traffic off of Interstate 680 until the debris was cleaned up from the crash. Interstate 680...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth

Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Columbiana man killed in two-vehicle crash in Elkrun Township

OSP is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 7 in Elkrun Township just after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 25-year-old Conner Hall of Columbiana traveled left of center and struck a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the southbound lane.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Fatal crash in Austintown claims life of Campbell man

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Interstate 80 eastbound and Interstate 680 southbound Thursday. Mitchel McCarthy, 29, of Campbell, was killed in the crash that occur at 1:08 p.m. According to the OSP report, the 2019 Ram 1500 driven by McCarthy...
CAMPBELL, OH

