Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
OVI checkpoint to be conducted on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown Friday night
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force in conjunction with OSP will be conducting an OVI checkpoint Friday night and early Saturday morning. The checkpoint will be on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown near the Glacier Avenue intersection from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Additionally, local law enforcement agencies will be conducting...
WFMJ.com
S. Raccoon Road in Canfield Twp. to close for repairs
S. Raccoon Road in Canfield Township will be closed for culvert repairs beginning Monday, Sept. 26 through Wednesday, Sept. 28. The road will be closed between Leffingwell Road and Western Reserve Road. The detour will be state Route 46 to Western Reserve Road.
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man arrested after half-hour-long police pursuit in Trumbull County
A Columbiana man is in jail accused of leading police, state troopers, and sheriff’s deputies on a half-hour-long chase, with speeds up to 95 miles per hour through Trumbull County. Investigating a minivan that was reportedly stolen, Niles police began the chase Wednesday afternoon near the Eastwood Mall. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
I-680 Northbound reopen after milk jugs, cartons cover road
A semi lost its milk cargo on I-680 load Thursday afternoon, temporarily closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown. The Youngstown Police Department said the city had to reroute traffic off of Interstate 680 until the debris was cleaned up from the crash. Interstate 680...
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Mahoning County indictments: Sept. 22, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
WFMJ.com
Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth
Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
explore venango
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trumbull County approaching record fatal overdoses
Trumbull County is on track to have more fatal drug overdoses this year than the county's worst year in 2017.
WFMJ.com
Lordstown prosecutor sentenced to one year probation after OVI incident, charges dismissed
Lordstown prosecutor and former Newton Falls Law Director, Andrew Joseph Fritz has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to amended charges stemming from an OVI arrest back in June. Fritz pled guilty to one count of Physical Control in Warren Municipal Court on Friday with his...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man killed in two-vehicle crash in Elkrun Township
OSP is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 7 in Elkrun Township just after 9:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by 25-year-old Conner Hall of Columbiana traveled left of center and struck a 2001 Ford F-250 pickup truck in the southbound lane.
Newton Falls man ordered to pay $5K for dog’s death
Newton Falls man was ordered to pay a woman for the death of her dog and to show the court that he euthanized his pit bull following an attack.
WFMJ.com
Fatal crash in Austintown claims life of Campbell man
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Interstate 80 eastbound and Interstate 680 southbound Thursday. Mitchel McCarthy, 29, of Campbell, was killed in the crash that occur at 1:08 p.m. According to the OSP report, the 2019 Ram 1500 driven by McCarthy...
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday.
Austintown police issue warning about traveling thieves targeting parks and other locations
According to a post on the Austintown Police Department's Facebook page, thieves are targeting outdoor venues like parks, gyms and baseball and soccer fields.
Comments / 0