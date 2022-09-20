ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago building that exploded has history of inspection failures, alleged code violations

By Chuck Goudie, Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel, Ross Weidner via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5OOm_0i3RCIKC00

An explosion ripped through an apartment building on Chicago's West Side Tuesday morning , leaving at least eight people injured.

When something like this happens, the I-Team starts an immediate check of inspection records, alleged code violations and citations, fines and whether repairs were ordered and carried out. The Austin apartment building located at 5601 W. West End Ave. had a history of failed inspections.

WATCH: CFD responds to South Austin building collapse

Larry Merritt with the Chicago Fire Department says six people were hospitalized after a building collapse in South Austin.

The I-Team received clarification on some of this from officials at the Chicago Department of Buildings. Authorities say "none of the violations (in city records) would have contributed to an explosion or structural failure at the building."

We were also told there are no current or open enforcement cases, and that previous serious violations have been resolved. So, the forensic work goes on to determine why an explosion happened and part of a building came down.

Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police bomb unit investigators backed up by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked to determine why this mass casualty blast happened.

WATCH: 'It's very tragic': West Side alderman reacts to building collapse

Alderman Chris Taliaferro reacts to a building collapse in the South Austin neighborhood.

Although fire department inspectors now consider the building not sound for residents to remain, city inspection records don't suggest broad structural failures or risks that could have prevented a partial collapse.

I-Team sources say investigators suspect a gas explosion as the most likely culprit. But without determining the specific source of the collapse, it is impossible to draw conclusions from inspection reports or violations found.

The building failed its most recent inspection in February 2020. Inspectors cited six alleged code violations including "dryer vents-missing flaps" for gas clothes dryers, washed out mortar on some of the parapet walls and junk and debris in the rear courtyard. Again, the City says those violations have been resolved.

Records reveal the building also failed city inspections in July 2019, twice in 2018, twice in 2017, and once in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, and 2010.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastcountygazette.com

Chicago Crime Extents: Restaurant Worker Shot and Injured

WLS-TV in Chicago reports, According to Chicago police. A restaurant worker was injured in a Friday night drive-by shooting in the West Loop. According to police, the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk outside Aberdeen Tap in the 1100-block of West Hubbard. Around midnight, someone in a white Durango began shooting toward the restaurant.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Building#Chicago Police#Apartment Building#West Side#Cfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy