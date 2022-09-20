Read full article on original website
Economist warns Fed rate hike could translate to costlier cars
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Federal Reserve’s recent rate hike could spell devastating news if you’re in the market for a car. The hike is expected to drive up car prices -- both new and used -- and could even slow sales. In a bid to squash inflation,...
Police: Reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are a hoax
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Numerous law enforcement agencies were called to Princeton High School for a report of an active shooter but Sharonville Police say it was a hoax. All students are safe and accounted for, say Princeton officials. Numerous emergency crews were called to the school at about 10:15...
Blue Ash gun dealer pleads guilty to manufacturing firearms without a license
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - The owner of a Blue Ash gun shop has admitted to manufacturing firearms without a license, selling them and knowingly reporting sales incorrectly on federal forms. Limin Ye, 53, owns and runs Opticzoom and Limin Sports Gun Shop. In January, the ATF conducted a compliance...
Student says he feared for life during fake active shooter threat at Princeton High School
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Hundreds of students are going home safely Friday night after a frightening school day. At 10:15 a.m., a terrifying 911 call sent the Tri-State into a frenzy. DISPATCHER: He’s saying he’s at Princeton High School and there’s an active shooter. CALLER REPORTING ACTIVE...
No mail delivery for months on local street following postal worker dog attack
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - It's been months since residents on Clinton Springs Lane in Avondale have had mail delivered to their homes. The postal service stopped going there after a mail carrier was attacked by a dog. It’s now become a growing headache for the locals. “I just wish...
Details announced for funeral of Indiana officer killed in line of duty
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer is being laid to rest after she was fatally shot in the line of duty. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop in August. Officer Burton was taken off life support at the beginning of September and moved to hospice. She survived a few more weeks before passing on Sept. 18.
New Orleans has become homicide capital of country, Cincinnati ranks high
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New Orleans now has the highest homicide rate per capita in the United States, and Cincinnati ranks high in another study, as well. One crime watchdog says he isn't at all surprised that New Orleans is in the top spot since it has experienced a dramatic increase in violence over the past three years.
Man accused of shooting 2 at the Banks held on $400,000 bond
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A suspect in a shooting at the Banks appeared in court Friday. Police say 24-year-old Kyle Phillips opened fire on four victims in August, injuring two of them. It happened on Freedom Way, right in front of the Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Phillips faces four counts of...
Butler County 'Silent Watch' raises awareness about mental illness, suicide among veterans
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A poignant display Wednesday in Butler County will raise awareness about suicide among veterans. The Butler County Veterans Service Commission organized a "Silent Watch" at the intersection of High and Veterans Streets in Hamilton. Starting at 7 a.m. volunteers stood watch over an empty casket. More...
Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
1 dead after shooting in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday evening, and police are on the hunt for a car. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times in front of a market in the area.
Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
Black CPD officer suspended after using the N-word during arrest reinstated
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer who was suspended after using a racial slur on the job has been reinstated. Detective Joehonny Reese was put on desk duty after he used the N-word while responding to a call of a belligerent teen. The teen had apparently been saying the...
Truck driver flown to hospital after crash in Pendleton County
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A highway in Pendleton County, Kentucky, is back open after a crash involving an animal feed truck Wednesday. The crash happened at US 27 and Country Club Drive, south of Butler, Kentucky. The driver was trying to avoid another vehicle when it lost control and crashed.
House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of woman who died in local motel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for the family of a homeless woman who died this week in a local motel. Thirty-four-year-old Casey Swinegar was found on Wednesday at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for relatives to give her a proper burial.
Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
Blue Ash Police looking for man they say stole packages from retirement home
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are asking for help finding a suspected thief. They say the man was able to get into a retirement center and steal packages. Detectives say the door was locked, but the man waited until an unsuspecting person entered the building and he followed them inside.
