Hamilton County, OH

WKRC

Details announced for funeral of Indiana officer killed in line of duty

RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer is being laid to rest after she was fatally shot in the line of duty. Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot during a traffic stop in August. Officer Burton was taken off life support at the beginning of September and moved to hospice. She survived a few more weeks before passing on Sept. 18.
RICHMOND, IN
WKRC

New Orleans has become homicide capital of country, Cincinnati ranks high

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - New Orleans now has the highest homicide rate per capita in the United States, and Cincinnati ranks high in another study, as well. One crime watchdog says he isn't at all surprised that New Orleans is in the top spot since it has experienced a dramatic increase in violence over the past three years.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKRC

Man accused of shooting 2 at the Banks held on $400,000 bond

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A suspect in a shooting at the Banks appeared in court Friday. Police say 24-year-old Kyle Phillips opened fire on four victims in August, injuring two of them. It happened on Freedom Way, right in front of the Underground Railroad Freedom Center. Phillips faces four counts of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

1 dead after shooting in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a shooting in Millvale Friday evening, and police are on the hunt for a car. Crews were called to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said a man in his mid-20s was shot multiple times in front of a market in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police say passenger in Villa Hills crash has died

VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman has died days after a crash in Villa Hills. Police say Rosemary Newberry, 82, passed away Wednesday. Police say a driver was headed south on Bromley Crescent Springs Road when the vehicle went off of the road Saturday afternoon. It ran over a large piece of wood or a pole that was in the grass.
VILLA HILLS, KY
WKRC

House destroyed by fire in South Fairmount

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - A house was completely destroyed by a fire in South Fairmount early Thursday. The fire was reported around 3 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Tremont Avenue. Officials say the home was abandoned. No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigate after report of shots fired in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a report that shots were fired Wednesday night in New Richmond. Officers were called to the scene at Front Street and Quarry Street around 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that no one was shot, but crime scene tape was put up...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
WKRC

Reds players, kids celebrate Fiesta Rojos at Reds Youth Academy

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Spanish-speaking Reds players met with students from three schools to celebrate Fiesta Rojos. They took part in a question-and-answer session, a hitting and pitching clinic and had some salsa dancing lessons Friday at the Reds Youth Academy in Roselawn. Aristedes...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder, man charged with dismembering the body

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman has been arrested in connection with her husband's murder, and his daughter's boyfriend is charged with trying to get rid of his body. Police responded to the couple’s house on Stone Path Drive near Manchester Road for a welfare check on Tuesday around 9 p.m. According to court documents, they found the dismembered body of Jeffrey Fellman in the garage of his home with his wife, 59-year-old Bonnie Vaughn.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

