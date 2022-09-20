Read full article on original website
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announces change to the Reparations Commission Retreat
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday’s schedule breaks Commission members into smaller groups to facilitate discussion to better get to know one another, as well as better understand what “reparations” means to individual commission members as they continue to move forward as a working body. Saturday’s...
Capital Square Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Housing Portfolio Totaling 305 Apartment Homes in Asheville, North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, NC - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, a two-property multifamily portfolio comprised of a total of 305 apartment homes in Asheville, North Carolina. The portfolio was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, DST, a private placement offering that seeks to raise $73.1 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
West Asheville townhome development shot down by planning and zoning board -- again
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans for a 72-unit townhome development in West Asheville have been turned down by planning and zoning officials for a second time. The development was proposed for Woodland Drive near Patton Avenue. Nearby residents voiced concerns about the increased traffic on the narrow road. The...
Kids' advocacy center gets more than $60,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for repairs
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A Jackson County organization that provides services for abused children just got a big financial boost from commissioners. They voted unanimously to allocate more than $60,000 of American Rescue Plan money to AWAKE Children's Advocacy Center. The money is needed to make repairs to the...
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
Mars Hill, Marshall to receive T-Mobile hometown grants for vital community projects
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Two Madison County towns will receive grant money from T-Mobile this weekend, Sept. 24. Mars Hill and Marshall are two of the 25 communities in North Carolina to get funding for what are deemed vital community projects through the T-Mobile Hometown Grants Program. Mars...
Application opens soon for Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Help is on the way for some local businesses through the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. The program is made possible through Duke Energy Foundation's Hometown Revitalization grant program, which provides targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. Grants from the program...
BRCC launches 'Blue Ridge Local History Project' to collect histories of people from WNC
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Blue Ridge Community College has launched a program to collect oral and visual histories of people from western North Carolina. It's called the Blue Ridge Local History Project, and it's funded by a grant called Bright Ideas. Participants will be able to share stories...
Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents
Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
Buncombe County Health & Human Services named NC's top health department of the year
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County's health department was named the state's top health department of the year last week by the North Carolina Public Health Association. During the NCPHA Fall Education Conference Sept. 14-16, 2022, in Wilmington, Buncombe County Health and Human Services Public Health was awarded the...
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
How are school superintendents chosen and how is public input taken into account?
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a lot of turnover at the top for school districts across North Carolina, and the western part of the state is no exception. This year, multiple mountain superintendents announced plans to leave their posts, leading school boards to begin contemplating their successors. News 13 is diving into how superintendents are chosen and how public input is taken into account.
The Free Clinics receives largest donation ever thanks to fundraiser by local community
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Free Clinics, an organization that helps uninsured, low income people receive quality health care, received a major donation on Thursday. The community of Cummings Cove spent the last year raising $56,000 for the nonprofit. It’s the single-largest donation to date presented to The...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
Brevard Academy the 1st school in Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students, staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard Academy has made history, becoming the first school in the Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students and staff. Blue Zones is a national program that promotes healthy lifestyles through daily exercise and healthy meals. Brevard Academy reached that status for staff on...
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
'In every end, there is a beginning,' Buncombe County Schools announces new superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Schools made a major announcement Thursday, as the Board of Education selected, voted and approved its newest superintendent. The Buncombe County Schools “Minitorium” erupted into applause as board chair Ann Franklin announced Dr. Rob Jackson as the district’s newest leader.
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs. This position is responsible for taking and processing applications for multiple emergency assistance programs. It also provides intake and support services for the Food and Nutritional Services Program. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants will be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $30,956.21. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.
