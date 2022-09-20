ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Capital Square Acquires Two-Property Multifamily Housing Portfolio Totaling 305 Apartment Homes in Asheville, North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, NC - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and a developer of mixed-use multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, a two-property multifamily portfolio comprised of a total of 305 apartment homes in Asheville, North Carolina. The portfolio was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Asheville NC Apartment Portfolio, DST, a private placement offering that seeks to raise $73.1 million in equity from accredited investors and has a minimum investment requirement of $50,000.
Application opens soon for Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Help is on the way for some local businesses through the Weaverville Business Association Micro-Grant program. The program is made possible through Duke Energy Foundation's Hometown Revitalization grant program, which provides targeted grants in support of downtown areas throughout the state. Grants from the program...
Homeward Bound’s Life-Changing Housing Solution for Our Community’s Most Vulnerable Residents

Homeward Bound (HB), an Asheville nonprofit working to prevent and end homelessness through permanent housing and support, has spent years studying the need for housing solutions in Buncombe County. “On any given night, there are 600 individuals experiencing homelessness in Asheville,” says Cindy McMahon, HB’s interim executive director. “Last year the number of people experiencing homelessness in Asheville increased 21 percent, and the number of people living outdoors, on the street, in tents or under bridges almost doubled.”
Greenville, Spartanburg Counties eye major investment from Volvo

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville and Spartanburg County Councils have passed the second of three readings on a tax break for multi-million dollar investments from Volvo. The investments center around five facilities, which would be used for tooling and equipment for the company's vehicles. In Greenville County, the Swedish vehicle...
How are school superintendents chosen and how is public input taken into account?

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a lot of turnover at the top for school districts across North Carolina, and the western part of the state is no exception. This year, multiple mountain superintendents announced plans to leave their posts, leading school boards to begin contemplating their successors. News 13 is diving into how superintendents are chosen and how public input is taken into account.
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Waynesville leaders are talking about adding extra security measures at town meetings. It comes after several board members received what the town manager calls "credible threats." The town is considering using metal detecting wands on people as they walk into Board of Aldermen meetings. A plan for...
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs

THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Income Maintenance Caseworker I to work with the Emergency Assistance Programs. This position is responsible for taking and processing applications for multiple emergency assistance programs. It also provides intake and support services for the Food and Nutritional Services Program. Above average communication, computer and work organizational skills are required. Work involves direct contact with the public. Applicants will be considered who have an Associate's Degree in human services, business or clerical related field, or graduation from high school and an equivalent combination of training and experience. The starting salary is $30,956.21. The application for employment is available online at: www.jcdss.org and should be submitted to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until September 30, 2022. 29-30e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC

