ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Monday Night FARTBall? ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Denies Cutting The Cheese Live On-Air During NFL Week 2

By Mark Graham
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REgSm_0i3RC8aB00

According to an old playground adage regarding flatulence, “the one who denied it supplied it.” There’s another one that goes something like “who cut the cheese without passing out the crackers?” Add them both together and you have a convincing case that ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky followed up a sneeze with an unintentional fart during last night’s nationally televised Monday Night Football contest.

Let’s set the scene. As captured by Twitter user @lowlightheaven, Orlovsky was lavishing praise on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the pre-game show when he was overcome mid-sentence by a sneeze. It happens, we’ve all been there, no big deal. However, what happened next was very MUCH a big deal. A big and LOUD deal, in fact. Watch, but more importantly, LISTEN:

Great Caesar’s ghost! That sure as heck sounded like a long bomb, don’t ya think? It doesn’t help Orlovsky’s case that he fumbled his words after his rear end called an audible. “The big … [dramatic pause] … the big change is that the commitment to running,” a clearly flustered Orlovsky said, while his MNF colleagues Steve Levy and Louis Riddick stayed silent (but deadly!). Levy’s scrunched-up face, though, speaks volumes.

NFL fanatics may recall that Dan Orlovsky was a backup quarterback on the 2008 Detroit Lions team, the first team to go 0-16 in NFL history, but that stink was nothing compared to what went down in the broadcast booth last night.

No further mention of this malodorous moment was made on the broadcast, but Orlovsky took to Twitter after this game to relay this cryptic, yet telling, message. “

Shoulda never tried to blue cheese…

,” he posted to his 461,000 Twitter followers.

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, what we have here is an indirect admission of guilt! According to HEALable, a healthy living website, the side effects of eating blue cheese include “diarrhea, inflammation and flatulence.” What else could Orlovsky possibly have meant by this tweet?

Things got complicated a few hours later, though, when Orlovsky responded to a direct accusation from his fellow football commentator TJ Lang. “Lol I wish I did but I didn’t,” Orlovsky wrote. Say what now?

Very confusing, wouldn’t you say?

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

If Orlovsky DIDN’T toot, what could he possibly have meant by that blue cheese tweet? We smell a rat (but fortunately, not a fart.) Good thing Smell-o-Vision never caught on!

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Live Stream: How To Watch Tonight’s Steelers-Browns ‘TNF’ Game Live

Two AFC North rivals collide as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football!. Tonight’s Thursday night game emanates from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Browns are hoping to rebound from a heartbreaking Week 2 loss to the New York Jets, while the Steelers look to do the same after a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Both teams enter tonight’s matchup at 1-1, with Cleveland defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and Pittsburgh scoring an upset victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals during Kickoff Weekend. Which squad will exit Week 3 at 2-1? We’re about to find out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Decider.com

Yankees vs. Pirates Live Stream: Where To Watch Tonight’s Yankees-Pirates Game Live

Aaron Judge’s quest for home run immortality continues as the New York Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Tuesday night was a spectacular reminder of why we love baseball. Judge not only tied legendary slugger Babe Ruth by hitting his 60th home run of the season, but the Bronx Bombers rallied from a four-run deficit to win the game on a walk-off grand slam by Giancarlo Stanton. That’s just baseball magic, baby. Perhaps the sorcery will continue tonight when the Yanks and Pirates once again collide before New York hosts the Red Sox for an important four-game series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Decider.com

Decider.com

39K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy