When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics
At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
Texan explains their experience with voting suppression in Lone Star State
In Texas, it's widely known it's not easy to vote. Recently, a Texan shared her experience with voter suppression in the Lone Star State in a viral TikTok. Caitlin Ford reminded others to check their voter registration after she was purged from the system. Ford said she registered to vote...
CBS Austin
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan shuts down raising the minimum age to buy a firearm
AUSTIN — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said the state Legislature will not pass meaningful gun safety legislation during its next session but signaled an openness to creating limited exceptions to the state’s abortion ban. Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims, along with House and Senate Democrats,...
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland, the Governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl. “…
How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
districtadministration.com
What is swatting? A scary hoax that is putting schools on high alert
A nasty and spreading hoax called “swatting” is now forcing school leaders to worry about school shootings that are not actually occurring. Swatting, by the FBI’s definition, is when someone reports a fake emergency to authorities in hopes of drawing a heavy police response to another house, business, school or other location.
amtrib.com
Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history
Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion
(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
CBS Austin
Governor Abbott, APD Chief Chacon weigh in fentanyl situation
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Abbott issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. He's instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action. The governor held a roundtable in Midland, Texas to discuss the ongoing crisis. Alongside the governor sat DPS Director...
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
universitystar.com
Opinion: Abbott's Operation Lonestar is a political ploy
In April 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lonestar, a multifaceted border security project. One of the most notable aspects of the project includes sending migrants arriving in Texas to northern states with sanctuary cities. This practice gained significantly more media attention last week when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made...
Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform
While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.
CBS Austin
Howdy Folks: Big Tex raised ahead of State Fair of Texas
DALLAS, Texas — Big Tex, the iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, was raised into place on Friday, a week ahead of the opening of the State Fair of Texas. According to fair organizers, his custom boots have been polished, shirt pressed, jeans starched, and he is practicing his famous “Howdy, Folks!”
lavacacountytoday.com
Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
foodmanufacturing.com
Feds Recover Wages for Nearly 300 Texas Restaurant Workers
AUSTIN, Texas – The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by a popular central Texas barbecue restaurant operator after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law.
KHOU
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
LULAC has decided to fight busing with busing
In response to the recent busing of migrants from Texas to cities like DC, Chicago and New York and flying migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, the League of United Latin American Citizens organized a busing of their own
KTSA
Gov. Abbott wants to ramp up Texas fight against fentanyl
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to get more aggressive in the fight against fentanyl after the state saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. Governor Abbott has sent a letter to numerous state agencies directing them to increase efforts...
