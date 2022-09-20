ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KHOU

When Texas students campaigned for a more diverse history course, they got a lesson in politics

At 13, Ayaan Moledina has come to expect the once-a-year mention of his religion when his social studies class focuses on the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “It’s all about how these were Islamic terrorists, killing in the name of Allah, but they did not represent the values that I am taught in my mosque every day,” said Ayaan, a Pakistani American student in the Round Rock Independent School District.
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland, the Governor also sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris requesting federal terrorist classifications for the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco New Generation Cartel, as well as other cartels producing and distributing deadly fentanyl. “…
Salon

How Texas’ abortion laws turned a heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into a cross-country journey

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
districtadministration.com

What is swatting? A scary hoax that is putting schools on high alert

A nasty and spreading hoax called “swatting” is now forcing school leaders to worry about school shootings that are not actually occurring. Swatting, by the FBI’s definition, is when someone reports a fake emergency to authorities in hopes of drawing a heavy police response to another house, business, school or other location.
amtrib.com

Texas History Minute: 1 of the largest mass hangings in American history

Special to the Herald Democrat It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges. It was the beginning of 42 such deaths in October 1862 that would haunt Cooke County for years afterward. And it was the largest mass hanging in American history.
The Center Square

Texas conservatives laud Abbott declaring Mexican cartels foreign terrorist organizations, argue next step is to declare an invasion

(The Center Square) – Leaders in Texas and Washington, D.C., lauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s designation of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, a move they argue is not only necessary to protect Texans and Americans but one they hope will lead to the governor declaring an invasion at the southern border.
CBS Austin

Governor Abbott, APD Chief Chacon weigh in fentanyl situation

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Governor Abbott issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. He's instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action. The governor held a roundtable in Midland, Texas to discuss the ongoing crisis. Alongside the governor sat DPS Director...
universitystar.com

Opinion: Abbott's Operation Lonestar is a political ploy

In April 2022, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lonestar, a multifaceted border security project. One of the most notable aspects of the project includes sending migrants arriving in Texas to northern states with sanctuary cities. This practice gained significantly more media attention last week when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made...
CBS Austin

Howdy Folks: Big Tex raised ahead of State Fair of Texas

DALLAS, Texas — Big Tex, the iconic 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, was raised into place on Friday, a week ahead of the opening of the State Fair of Texas. According to fair organizers, his custom boots have been polished, shirt pressed, jeans starched, and he is practicing his famous “Howdy, Folks!”
lavacacountytoday.com

Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon

I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
foodmanufacturing.com

Feds Recover Wages for Nearly 300 Texas Restaurant Workers

AUSTIN, Texas – The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by a popular central Texas barbecue restaurant operator after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers – a practice not allowed by federal law.
KHOU

Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston

HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
KTSA

Gov. Abbott wants to ramp up Texas fight against fentanyl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants to get more aggressive in the fight against fentanyl after the state saw an 89% increase in fentanyl-related deaths in 2021 compared to 2020. Governor Abbott has sent a letter to numerous state agencies directing them to increase efforts...
