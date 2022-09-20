Amarillo City Transit resuming bus fares

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that it will begin collecting bus fares returning to a pre-pandemic rate on Oct. 1.

The city suspended ACT fares in March of 2020 due to the pandemic and the financial impact that came with it. The city used CARES Act funding to cover ACT opening costs during that time.

“We understand the economic hardship COVID-19 caused and that our customers have appreciated the opportunity to utilize ACT services for free,” said ACT Director Chris Quigley. “ACT is now returning to normal operating procedures

Officials with the city said single ride fares are $1 and day passes are available for $2. ACT provides reduced fare options for disabled individuals, seniors, and students. Amarillo College students will continue to receive free ACT bus service until Aug. 15, 2023.

