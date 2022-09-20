ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater, OK
Stillwater, OK
KOCO

Police release new details after Oklahoma City officer shoots knife-wielding suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details after a police officer shot a suspect late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. Authorities said in a news release that a family member took the wounded victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma mother speaks out after teen son assaulted in road-rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person they say assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a recent road rage incident in Oklahoma City. The teenager said the suspect got out of his car and started punching him after cutting him off at a stoplight near the Southeast 15th exit off Interstate 35. His mother hopes police can track down the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Officer shoots armed suspect in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A police officer was placed on administrative leave after shooting a stabbing suspect overnight in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southeast 89th Street near Bryant Avenue. Police said the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect

NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
PONCA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...

