Tulsa woman admits to murder, attempting to light the victim’s body on fire
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains coverage from McBride’s initial arrest in 2019. A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County, two years after a woman was murdered in her home. 30-year-old Jessica Lavon McBride admitted to federal investigators that she strangled Tracey...
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
Man arrested after girlfriend dies following assault
Authorities say an Oklahoma man is in custody following the death of a woman from a domestic assault.
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
Officials: 2 injured in Pottawatomie County shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pottawatomie County on Friday morning.
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
Police release new details after Oklahoma City officer shoots knife-wielding suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details after a police officer shot a suspect late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. Authorities said in a news release that a family member took the wounded victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
3 Juveniles Arrested, Accused Of Wearing Clown Disguises To Rob Dispensaries
A unique disguise did not stop a teenager and his two friends from getting caught after they allegedly robbed multiple dispensaries in the Oklahoma City metro. Police said the first robbery happened near South May Avenue and Southwest Grand Boulevard. "A suspect had come into store wearing a very distinct...
Oklahoma mother speaks out after teen son assaulted in road-rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person they say assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a recent road rage incident in Oklahoma City. The teenager said the suspect got out of his car and started punching him after cutting him off at a stoplight near the Southeast 15th exit off Interstate 35. His mother hopes police can track down the suspect.
Police investigating road rage assault of teen
Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public's help in an assault case.
OK Co. detainee accused of raping woman handcuffed to cell wall arrested in Florida
Law enforcement officials say the man accused of raping a female detainee handcuffed to a cell wall at the Oklahoma County Detention Center while he was being processed has been arrested several states away.
Oklahoma AG John O’Connor responds to accusations from Glossip’s attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement, hours after attorneys for Richard Glossip accused the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is mishandling evidence in the case. You can read his full statement below. “If there were evidence that revealed Glossip’s innocence,...
Officer shoots armed suspect in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A police officer was placed on administrative leave after shooting a stabbing suspect overnight in Oklahoma City. Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southeast 89th Street near Bryant Avenue. Police said the stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Oklahoma woman says someone stole her mail from U.S. Postal Office with three checks inside
An Oklahoma woman claims someone stole her mail that included three written checks to pay bills. It happened at the United States Post Office on Hefner and Penn in Oklahoma City.
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
Warrant issued for stabbing and domestic assault suspect
NEWKIRK — Warrants with a total bond of $200,000 are issued for Jose Francisco Baeza Jr., 35, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. On July 20, Baeza was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation, second and subsequent charge after two or more felony convictions. On...
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
