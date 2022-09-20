Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams has declared Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, as “Lois Lehrman Grass Day” in the city of Harrisburg. Lehrman Grass died on Wednesday at the age of 90. “We are heartbroken in the city to hear of Lois Lehrman Grass’ passing. She will be remembered in eternity the way she was embraced in life, as someone who was a tireless and selfless giver and provider,” Williams said.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO