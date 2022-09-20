Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
NebraskaTV
Aksarben is 'dream job' for show manager who's proof stock shows build young leaders
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Aksarben may be Nebraska spelled backwards, but the livestock show with that name is carrying the state forward. Livestock shows are a labor of love, and for Kelsey Loseke, there’s nowhere she’d rather be. “My happy place is in the barn, at stock...
NebraskaTV
Diverse agricultural community brings the farm to sixth graders
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. — Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry and even in a county with a strong background in both crop and livestock production many schools kids don’t know what happens on the farm. Merrick County is one of the top popcorn producers in the world...
NebraskaTV
Career fairs being held by Grand Island Casino Resort
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Anyone looking to shuffle the deck on a new career, this may be the time to double down. Roll the dice and check out one of the career fairs being held by the Grand Island Casino Resort. Play the pass line and catch one of...
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend
ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
NebraskaTV
Political subdivisions with high tax requests will now hear from property owners annually
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — All counties in the state are now required to send out postcards due to legislative bills that were passed by the Nebraska Legislature during their 107th Session (2021-2022) - specifically, LB644 as amended by LB927. The postcard is triggered by the tax requests of certain...
NebraskaTV
University of Nebraska Board of Regents to meet about multimedia rights agreement
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is set to meet about a multimedia rights agreement with Playfly Sports Properties, LLC. If approved, the 15-year, exclusive agreement with Playfly would begin Oct. 1 and run through June 30, 2038. The proposed deal is worth $300 million,...
NebraskaTV
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
unkantelope.com
Thunderhead offers ‘high-class’ atmosphere in college town
Of all the bars in the UNK scene, Thunderhead Brewing Company separates itself with craft beer. It is a staple of UNK students and staff for beer brewed close by in Axtell. Mark Ellis, Professor and Dean of Graduate studies knows Thunderhead Brewing Company to be very much a UNK hub.
NebraskaTV
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months
RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
NebraskaTV
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs
KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant
KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
NebraskaTV
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
NebraskaTV
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
journaldemocrat.com
Nebraska State Patrol news
Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop. Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday,...
NebraskaTV
Elm Creek QB leading the charge for the Buffaloes
ELM CREEK, Neb. — It wasn’t long ago Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp wasn’t sure when he’d take the football field again. The now senior along with a handful of other teammates were out due to injury. Now the team is healthy and off to a perfect 4-0 start.
