Hall County, NE

Quick Bites: Healthy Snack Mix

KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietician Kaiti George shares a healthy snack idea that's perfect for when you're on the go. 1/4 cup yogurt covered raisins, peanuts, or pretzels. 1.Place everything into a baggie and shake up to mix. Enjoy!
KEARNEY, NE
Career fairs being held by Grand Island Casino Resort

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Anyone looking to shuffle the deck on a new career, this may be the time to double down. Roll the dice and check out one of the career fairs being held by the Grand Island Casino Resort. Play the pass line and catch one of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Hall County, NE
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
KEARNEY, NE
Nebraska's 300-mile Junk Jaunt returns this weekend

ORD — Nebraska’s biggest flea market. That’s an apt description of this weekend’s 19th annual Junk Jaunt, the 300-mile yard sale that runs from dawn to dusk Friday, Saturday and Sunday through 35 towns from Grand Island west to Brewster and Dunning and back. The Junk...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
UNL Board of Regents to vote on alcohol sales at Husker basketball games

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will meet Friday, September 30, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ponderosa Room on the second floor of the Nebraskan Student Union, 1013 W. 27th St. The meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed at www.nebraska.edu.
LINCOLN, NE
Thunderhead offers ‘high-class’ atmosphere in college town

Of all the bars in the UNK scene, Thunderhead Brewing Company separates itself with craft beer. It is a staple of UNK students and staff for beer brewed close by in Axtell. Mark Ellis, Professor and Dean of Graduate studies knows Thunderhead Brewing Company to be very much a UNK hub.
KEARNEY, NE
Webster County jail could be replaced in coming months

RED CLOUD, Neb. — Nebraska’s oldest county jail could soon be replaced with a new, state-of-the-art facility, if its residents vote "yes" in November. This is because the Webster County jail is over a century old. “It was built sometime in 1887 or 1888. While we still pass...
WEBSTER COUNTY, NE
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company

SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KEARNEY, NE
Keeping your pet safe if a fire occurs

KEARNEY, Neb. — In the event of a fire, the number one rule is to get yourself out first before your pets. “If you can pick them up and carry them, that’s a great way to go. Always have a leash nearby, that’s handy. Make sure their collar is tight enough. If you have a leash that kind of slips around their neck, some way to kind of get and pull. You want to get them out but the main thing is you want to get yourself out first. If you can get your pet out, that’d be great," said Dr. Don Stukey, a veterinarian with West Villa Animal Hospital.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney's Old Chicago to close, reopen as new restaurant

KEARNEY — First the bad news. Owner Jim Gardner will close Kearney’s popular Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom on Oct. 2. Gardner will remodel the building and — in February — he’ll reopen the location at 115 Second Ave. as Nebraska Ale Works. He describes...
KEARNEY, NE
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Steele declines invitation to Grand Island mayoral debate

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Election day nears but Grand Island voters will not have another opportunity to hear the candidates for mayor debate. Mayor Roger Steele has declined an invitation to take part in a forum hosted by Leadership Tomorrow and NTV. Roger Steele was elected Grand island mayor...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Nebraska State Patrol news

Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop. Troopers locate 20 pounds of cocaine during York traffic stop Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California woman after locating approximately 20 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop near York. At approximately 12:35 p.m. Saturday,...
YORK COUNTY, NE
Elm Creek QB leading the charge for the Buffaloes

ELM CREEK, Neb. — It wasn’t long ago Elm Creek quarterback Beau Knapp wasn’t sure when he’d take the football field again. The now senior along with a handful of other teammates were out due to injury. Now the team is healthy and off to a perfect 4-0 start.
ELM CREEK, NE

