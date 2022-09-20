Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
brownstoner.com
A Bed Stuy Brownstone With Original Stove and Three More to See, Starting at $1.582 Million
Our picks for open houses to check out this weekend are found in Bed Stuy and Sunset Park. They range in price from $1.582 million to $2.275 million. In the Stuyvesant Heights Historic District, a bow-front brownstone on Decatur Street has four apartments over four stories. Designed in 1897 by Axel Hedman, the legal three-family has a pier mirror, moldings, mantels and wood floors. A pictured kitchen has been renovated, and the top floor has a washer/dryer. The house last changed hands in 2016 for $2.2 million.
‘You have to close your windows.’ Orangetown residents disturbed by sewage plant odor since August
Neighbors in Orangetown say they are not able to go outdoors because of an overpowering, disgusting smell that's coming from the Rockland sewage plant since August.
smartcitiesdive.com
NYC to give free high-speed internet to public housing residents
In an effort to advance digital equity, New York City plans to provide free high-speed internet and cable television to more than 300,000 people who live in New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, developments by the end of 2023. The Big Apple Connect program is an expansion of a...
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
NYCHA caretaker and another man shot at Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
A man believed to be an NYCHA groundskeeper and another man were shot inside the Red Hook Houses on Columbia Street in Red Hook Thursday morning.
WHERE'S ARIYAH? Girl, 12, last seen leaving SI home
The NYPD is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her Staten Island home this week.
brickunderground.com
Astoria housing lottery, moving from Brooklyn to the UWS, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out the details of an affordable housing lottery at a new rental building near the Astoria waterfront. There are 145 apartments available with rents starting at $665 a month for a studio for qualified applicants. You can apply via NYC Housing Connect through the November 21st. deadline.
NYPD searching for body in Brooklyn apartment after finding pool of blood
Police discovered a dismembered body in an East New York home on Wednesday. The human remains were discovered in an apartment on Linwood Street near Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 p.m., according to authorities.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 145 apartments near the Astoria waterfront
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 145 newly constructed apartments at Halletts Point 7 at 3-24 27th Ave. in Astoria. Rents start at $665 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $25,372 to $86,460, depending on the size of your household.
Body parts recovered inside Brooklyn apartment after neighbors smell foul odor
An investigation is underway after police recovered body parts inside an apartment in Brooklyn.
brickunderground.com
Can a NYC landlord require me to pay for repairs under $100?
My new lease says that any repairs under $100 are the responsibility of the tenant. Is this allowed?. It’s not common for a New York City landlord to require you to be responsible for repairs in your apartment, but whether it’s legal depends on your apartment’s rent-stabilization status—and if you caused the damage.
bkreader.com
Women slashed, punched in Atlantic Ave. Subway Station Attacks
A man slashed a woman in the face in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn subway platform, then ran upstairs and repeatedly punched another random woman in the face, police said Thursday. The first victim, age 30, was standing on the northbound 5 Train platform at the Flatbush Ave./Atlantic Ave....
Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month. The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana […]
New York Man Tried To Rape Hudson Valley Grandmother
A man is heading to prison for trying to rape a Hudson Valley grandmother as she pushed her grandchild in a stroller. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 29-year-old Bronx resident was sentenced for trying to rape a woman in Yonkers as the woman pushed her grandchild in a stroller.
Curbed
The City Quietly Stopped Pruning a Lot of Its Trees
It’s Climate Week in New York City and the mayor is talking about trees. “I’m proud that we have ramped up tree plantings significantly this past year,” Adams said of the 13,000 trees planted this fiscal year. There are more trees to come, but there’s just one detail he left out: The Parks Department hasn’t actually been able to prune any of the city’s trees in Brooklyn and Queens for the past year. Let’s hope the new ones don’t grow too fast.
VIDEO: Woman falls inside Coney Island station as robber forcefully grabs her purse
A 31-year-old woman was robbed while waiting for a train at a Coney Island subway station Thursday, police said Friday as they released video of the brazen theft.
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police
Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
Woman targeted in violent subway station robbery in Brooklyn
The victim is thrown to the ground during the struggle and drops her phone.
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
