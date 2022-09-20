Read full article on original website
NBC12
Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
NBC12
RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, around 10:17 p.m., an officer reported seeing a man driving recklessly on a golf cart in the area of North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue. The officer...
NBC12
Man dies following Friday night shooting in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man is dead after a shooting Friday night near a convenience store. Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue. Officials said the man had life-threatening injuries and died...
NBC12
Boom truck strikes power lines; driver faces DUI charge
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in an incident on Thursday afternoon in which a boom truck driver struck several power lines. The incident closed a portion of Research Road for part of the day. The crane was sticking out of...
NBC12
VSP: Teens seriously injured in Caroline Co. crash
CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Caroline County. Troopers were called to Golansville Road near Murphy Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. “A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected,...
NBC12
Community holds vigil remembering 17-year-old shot, killed in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The community of Henrico came together Wednesday night to remember 17-year-old David ‘Dae Dae’ Dupree, who was tragically shot and killed outside the St. Luke apartment complex on Sunday. Friends, family and school administrators spoke about how Dupree was always a hard worker and...
NBC12
Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly. RPD said the scammer pretends to be with the Richmond Police Department and tries to solicit money for the families of victims who have been killed. “It’s important that the community understands that...
NBC12
New Lit Limo reading bus set to go back into service soon in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First it was a fire and then a major mechanical breakdown, but after a summer of woes, Richmond Public School’s new Lit Limo is ready to get out into communities and help get children reading. “It’s so important for children to read from zero, all...
NBC12
UofR changes law school name to University of Richmond School of Law
HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond said it would be changing the name of its law school, according to an email sent to students. The board of trustees unanimously voted to change the law school’s name from T.C. Williams School of Law to the University of Richmond School of Law.
NBC12
Pedestrian killed in early morning Colonial Heights crash identified
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Colonial Heights Wednesday. At around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a vehicle crash on Temple Avenue near the intersection of Conduit Road. Officials say that a vehicle traveling east on Temple Avenue struck a...
NBC12
Driver injured in Chesterfield three-vehicle crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Thursday morning. Officers were called to Huguenot and Cranbeck Roads for the report of a crash. Police said one driver has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC12
300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school put a spin on a popular event for moms, instead welcoming in fathers Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school division’s inaugural ‘Dining with Dad’ event. About 300 fathers turned up for the event at Walnut Hill. In...
NBC12
VSP: Teen dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash
CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday in Caroline County. Troopers were called to Golansville Road near Murphy Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. “A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control,...
NBC12
Richmond Registrar puts pause on express machine voting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Registrar’s offices are tweaking how voters cast their ballots again. Richmond Registrar’s offices planned on using express voting machines to simplify the counting ballots, but now, they’re back to pen and paper as they could not get enough printers. “The way it...
NBC12
Henrico County prepares for start of early voting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting begins Friday morning across the Commonwealth. Henrico’s Registrar says this year’s ballot includes Congressional and federal elections and the largest bond referendum. “We expect a good turnout, 30-40 percent or higher, over a 45-day period,” Henrico’s Registrar Mark Coakley said.
NBC12
Residents share mixed reactions as Chesterfield decides to privatize recycling
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next year, recycling in Chesterfield will look different for thousands of households as county leaders move to privatize recycling by moving to a “subscription-based model.”. The decision comes roughly 10 months before Chesterfield’s curbside recycling contract with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority ends on...
NBC12
Groundbreaking held for new Falling Creek Middle School
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield broke ground Thursday on a new Falling Creek Middle School building. It’s going up next to the current building, which has been there since 1966. This new $100 million building will hold up to 1,800 students. “It’s a game changer. Every school we have...
NBC12
Richmond Fire Dept. awarded over $13M to support 72 new positions
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department will be receiving a big boost in funding from FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant to help them fund 72 new positions for their team. Outside Fire Station 14 on Friday morning, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter discussed...
NBC12
Black History Museum seeks input on future of city’s confederate monuments
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia wants your input about the future of Richmond’s confederate monuments. The museum has opened up a survey to gather feedback. Last year, the city and state donated nine of the monuments to the museum - including...
NBC12
Northside residents skeptical over city’s solution to curb speeding on Monteiro Street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Weeks after northside resident Marilyn Joyner’s home was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it, the Richmond Department of Public Works has laid down a temporary solution to get cars to slow down. The city installed two rumble strips on the bridge leading to Monterio...
