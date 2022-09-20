ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

NBC12

Arrest made in Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police made an arrest in Friday’s shooting on Hull Street Road. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 for a person shot. At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RPD: Man driving golf cart shoots at officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an officer on Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, around 10:17 p.m., an officer reported seeing a man driving recklessly on a golf cart in the area of North 25th Street and Fairmont Avenue. The officer...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dies following Friday night shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said a man is dead after a shooting Friday night near a convenience store. Police said they received multiple calls around 8:47 p.m. about a man shot along the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue. Officials said the man had life-threatening injuries and died...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Boom truck strikes power lines; driver faces DUI charge

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department says alcohol was a likely factor in an incident on Thursday afternoon in which a boom truck driver struck several power lines. The incident closed a portion of Research Road for part of the day. The crane was sticking out of...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
NBC12

VSP: Teens seriously injured in Caroline Co. crash

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Caroline County. Troopers were called to Golansville Road near Murphy Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. “A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, overcorrected,...
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond police warn of phone scam targeting elderly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are once again warning about a phone scam targeting the elderly. RPD said the scammer pretends to be with the Richmond Police Department and tries to solicit money for the families of victims who have been killed. “It’s important that the community understands that...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

UofR changes law school name to University of Richmond School of Law

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond said it would be changing the name of its law school, according to an email sent to students. The board of trustees unanimously voted to change the law school’s name from T.C. Williams School of Law to the University of Richmond School of Law.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Driver injured in Chesterfield three-vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Thursday morning. Officers were called to Huguenot and Cranbeck Roads for the report of a crash. Police said one driver has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

300 dads dine with students at Petersburg elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg elementary school put a spin on a popular event for moms, instead welcoming in fathers Tuesday morning. It’s part of the school division’s inaugural ‘Dining with Dad’ event. About 300 fathers turned up for the event at Walnut Hill. In...
PETERSBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC12

VSP: Teen dies after being ejected from vehicle in crash

CAROLINE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday in Caroline County. Troopers were called to Golansville Road near Murphy Lane shortly before 10:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. “A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control,...
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond Registrar puts pause on express machine voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Registrar’s offices are tweaking how voters cast their ballots again. Richmond Registrar’s offices planned on using express voting machines to simplify the counting ballots, but now, they’re back to pen and paper as they could not get enough printers. “The way it...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Henrico County prepares for start of early voting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Early voting begins Friday morning across the Commonwealth. Henrico’s Registrar says this year’s ballot includes Congressional and federal elections and the largest bond referendum. “We expect a good turnout, 30-40 percent or higher, over a 45-day period,” Henrico’s Registrar Mark Coakley said.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Groundbreaking held for new Falling Creek Middle School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield broke ground Thursday on a new Falling Creek Middle School building. It’s going up next to the current building, which has been there since 1966. This new $100 million building will hold up to 1,800 students. “It’s a game changer. Every school we have...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Richmond Fire Dept. awarded over $13M to support 72 new positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department will be receiving a big boost in funding from FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant to help them fund 72 new positions for their team. Outside Fire Station 14 on Friday morning, Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter discussed...
RICHMOND, VA

