Police say an Amityville man has been arrested for DWI following a crash that seriously injured his passenger in Islip early this morning. According to police, Tevin Allen was driving a 2018 Nissan on eastbound Sunrise Highway when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck the median west of Commack Road, at 1:17 a.m.

ISLIP, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO