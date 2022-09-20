Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons why Mariners will win 2022 World Series
The Seattle Mariners are on pace to make the 2022 MLB postseason, and once they officially do clinch a seat in the playoffs, it would be the first time since Julio Rodriguez came into this world that the franchise will be playing beyond the regular season. With that being said, here are three reasons why Rodriguez and the Mariners could end up having a wild World Series celebration when it is all said and done.
Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night
Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching. The Yankees’...
The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed
The MLB offseason hasn’t even started, and the race for the top names in the league are on. One of the biggest names available in the offseason is Jacob deGrom, who has publicly stated that he will test free agency in 2023. Because of that, teams like the Atlanta Braves are already gunning for the […] The post The shocking team in the Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup
The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with […] The post Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61
On Wednesday night, all eyes were on New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. He is sitting on 60 home runs for the season, just one behind Roger Maris for the most in American League history. While he did not go deep vs. the Pirates, Yankees fans were treated nonetheless in a 14-2 rout. Yankees second […] The post Gleyber Torres joins Alex Rodriguez in Yankees history as Aaron Judge just misses number 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts accomplishes wild feat not seen in over 100 years
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts accomplished a feat that has not been achieved since 1910. On Thursday, Roberts became just the second skipper in MLB history to have four seasons of at least 104 wins. The last manager to achieve this feat was Cubs manager Frank Chance, who had four...
Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game
The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Dodgers prediction, odds and pick – 9/23/2022
A pair of National League powerhouses with World Series aspirations will clash out on the diamond this evening as the St. Louis Cardinals head to the City of Stars to do battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Cardinals-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.
RELATED PEOPLE
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run
It happened, it finally happened; Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals just hit his 700th home run. That’s right, after being in The Show for over 20 years, the 42-year-old just made history in the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he hit a dinger on a 1-1 count out to left […] The post St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 700th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not surprised’: Jose Ramirez drops truth bomb on Guardians teammates with AL Central crown within reach
The Cleveland Guardians are starting to run away with the AL Central title. The young squad has wrapped up a nine-game stretch against their two biggest competitors, the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, winning seven of them. With a seven-game lead in the division, it seems like the...
Dodgers make tough decision on Craig Kimbrel’s role as closer
The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently the best team in baseball, but their closer situation hasn’t been great this season. Craig Kimbrel isn’t exactly thriving in his first year with the team and after blowing yet another save on Thursday night, manager Dave Roberts has decided to strip Kimbrel of his duties with the postseason approaching.
Byron Buxton set for knee surgery with Twins’ playoffs hopes fading
The Minnesota Twins are quickly falling out of the playoff race and because of it, they’re shutting down star outfielder Byron Buxton for the rest of the season. Buxton will undergo knee surgery and is expected to be ready for Spring Training, per The Athletic. It’s nothing for Minnesota...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Julio Rodriguez gets ‘concerning’ update after leaving game vs. Athletics
The Seattle Mariners have put themselves in a good position to make the 2022 MLB playoffs in large part because of the brilliance of rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez. However, Rodriguez could be in danger of missing games in the home stretch of the regular season, as he is dealing with a troubling upper-body injury that caused him to exit early Thursday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics on the road.
Undertaker explains why Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance is a ‘win’ for MLB
The New York Mets have some of the best pitching in baseball thanks partly to Edwin Diaz. The closer has been absolutely dominant. In addition to being perhaps the best closer in baseball, Diaz is known for his entrance song “Narco,” which has taken fans of the sport by storm. The Mets arranged for Timmy […] The post Undertaker explains why Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s entrance is a ‘win’ for MLB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets real on shocking Miguel Andujar DFA move
The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in MLB with a 91-58 record, and it’s frightening to think they could have been even better had things broke Miguel Andujar’s way. After a sterling rookie campaign in 2018 when he hit an impressive 27 home runs to go along with 92 runs batted […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone gets real on shocking Miguel Andujar DFA move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers make $6.5 million decision on key reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had their fair share of injuries in the bullpen. On Friday, the Dodgers made a decision on one of their key relievers who succumbed to injury at the beginning of the 2022 season. The club agreed to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million with Daniel Hudson, per J.P. Hoornstra on Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves
The Atlanta Braves have followed up their 2021 World Series campaign with an even better 2022 regular season. That’s despite all of the injuries to the starting rotation. Over the last month, there had been reports that former ace Mike Soroka could return to the team this year with the playoffs looming. On Thursday, Braves […] The post Mike Soroka gets massive update as playoffs approach for Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mariners hit with brutal Julio Rodriguez injury update amid fierce AL Wild Card battle
Amid a final regular season push, the Seattle Mariners will be without their best player, Julio Rodriguez. Due to a lingering back issue, the Mariners have placed Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list. The Mariners have placed Julio Rodriguez on the 10-Day Injured List, per the team. pic.twitter.com/yKgdWrzgpk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 23, […] The post Mariners hit with brutal Julio Rodriguez injury update amid fierce AL Wild Card battle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0