alabamanews.net
Montgomery Zoo Mourns Loss of Oldest Chimpanzee
The Montgomery Zoo has announced the death of its oldest chimpanzee, Snika. The zoo says Snika had a sudden and severe decline in her health that was unresponsive to treatment. She was euthanized on September 8 to prevent suffering or injury from her troop mates, according to the zoo. Snika...
WTVM
Restaurant: Impossible coming to Opelika restaurant
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The popular Food Network series is coming to Opelika and offers guests the opportunity to secure reservations to dine while filming at a local restaurant. Restaurant: Impossible is hosted by celebrity Chef Rober Irvine. The series aims to save America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure...
WSFA
Shoppes at EastChase, Firebird’s holding ‘Yappy Hour’ Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ll find something to howl about in Eastchase Thursday! Bring the whole family out, two and four-legged members, to Yappy Hour at Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill. Yappy Hour will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and will benefit the Montgomery Humane Society....
alabamanews.net
Tickled Pink Preview: Sneak Peek at Survivor Makeover Winners
A must-see event at Tickled Pink each year is our Survivor Makeover. This year, we have two winners, both breast cancer survivors, and who were chosen from our online entries. Audrey Gillis is a P.E. teacher at Halcyon Elementary School in Montgomery. She started having mammograms at age 35 but felt something suspicious in a self-exam when she was 52. It turns out it was cancer, which required surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments. She started last year’s school year without hair but this year, her hair is back and we couldn’t be happier!
WSFA
Montgomery County EMA discusses storm preparations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A possible storm system is said to be developing in the Caribbean Sea that could impact the United States. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton said plans are in place for Montgomery to welcome evacuees from the Gulf in the event a storm were to hit the United States.
alabamanews.net
Hundreds Drive Thru Food Giveaway in Selma
Community volunteers continue to conduct food giveaways in Selma — for people who are in need. Organizers say it’s a practical example of neighbors — helping neighbors. Gospel Tabernacle Church — and the Son Light Center — have been passing out food in the Selma-Dallas County community — for the past 15 years.
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW: Pants Store now open in Downtown Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Did you know Pants Store is OPEN in Auburn? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new downtown shop. The Pants Store is a very popular spot, especially for college-aged shoppers, in Tuscaloosa, Huntsville and Birmingham. The store blew up on TikTok when Bama Rush went viral.
WSFA
Montgomery native creates smiles with singing telegrams
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lauren Stovall loves to perform. The Montgomery native has a beautiful voice and loves to share it. “I used to work for Carnival Cruise Lines,” said Stovall. “I’m also a wedding singer and corporate event singer.”. Once COVID hit, all the gigs were...
Troy Messenger
Brundidge annouces opening of playground
The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that included the review and consideration of FY2002 Budget Amendment No. 2 and the review of the FY2022 July Financials. The council considered an ABC Board application for Monarcas Mexican Restaurant #2. The council approved the request pending...
franchising.com
Checkers Drive-in Restaurant To Open Second Location In Montgomery
Checkers drive-thru restaurant to open its second location in Montgomery, Ala., on September 20th. September 20, 2022 // Franchising.com // Checkers, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama.
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools launching REMIND app to communicate with parents
Selma City Schools (SCS) is planning to launch the REMIND app district wide on Friday, Sept. 23 as part of their communication platform. "The district is implementing a new app that will allow each school to instantly connect with parents and community members, and inform them about important matters concerning our school system," said a post on SCS's Facebook page.
WSFA
MPS students sickened after alleged participation in ‘one-chip challenge’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students onboard a Montgomery Public Schools bus may have been sickened after allegedly participating in the “one-chip challenge.”. According to MPS Senior Communications Officer Jade Jones, a few students on one of the buses allegedly participated in the challenge. Transportation called authorities, including EMTs. All students are said to be doing fine.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Kiwanis Club Announces Its Trooper of Year for 2022
Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery are recognizing Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the club’s Trooper of the Year 2022. Gov. Kay Ivey served as the club’s keynote speaker at the award luncheon on Tuesday, with ALEA Secretary...
WTVM
Crews battle structure fire in Hurtsboro
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WTVM) - Crews battled flames engulfing a home in Hurtsboro Wednesday night, September 21. Sources at the scene sent us this video from Frog Pond Lane. They also say no one was hurt and firefighters are still at the scene working to put out flames. Stay with us...
elmoreautauganews.com
New Cafeteria Sneak Peek: MACC Morning Brew held at Stanhope Elmore High School
On Tuesday, the Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly Morning Brew at Stanhope Elmore High School located at 4300 Main Street in Millbrook. Everyone who attended had the opportunity to tour the completely renovated and expanded school Cafeteria. The school cafeteria has been under construction for the past year. The new cafeteria is set to re-open for all of the students on Monday, September 26th.
2 found dead in burning Clanton home
An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a burning Clanton home. Police and firefighters responded about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a report of a fire. A neighbor had spotted the blaze and called 911. Firefighters arrived to find the residence fully...
WSFA
Leaders observe Montgomery’s efforts to improve pretrial policies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- National criminal justice leaders visited Montgomery Thursday to observe the efforts of Pretrial Alliance Montgomery. What is the pretrial phase of the criminal justice process? According to Pretrial Alliance Montgomery, the pretrial phase begins with a person’s first contact with a law enforcement officer. It is followed by whether a person is placed under arrest. The process is then continued when a prosecutor decides to file criminal charges. Once charges are filed, a decision is then made if the person will remain in the community pending trial or remain in jail pending trial.
WSFA
First Alert: Cold fronts bring changes to the weather pattern
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front will roll through the area overnight. Once the front moves south, rain chances will move out and skies clear. Lows will also cool into the upper 50s to lower 60s along with a northwest breeze. Behind the front we are tracking a nice...
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
